New Era of Security: Title Watch Inc. Launches Total Asset Monitoring for Homeowners

A New Standard in Asset Security

Title Watch Inc. provides total asset monitoring for consumers, delivering unparalleled protection through a suite of services that include:

Property Monitoring : Continuous oversight of real estate assets to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.

: Continuous oversight of real estate assets to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. General Index : Personal Name & Corporate Entity Monitoring

: Personal Name & Corporate Entity Monitoring Credit Monitoring : Real-time tracking of credit reports to identify suspicious changes.

: Real-time tracking of credit reports to identify suspicious changes. Identity Protection : Safeguarding personal information against identity theft.

: Safeguarding personal information against identity theft. Privacy Watch: Ensuring personal data remains confidential and secure.

"Our mission is to offer intelligent and comprehensive protection for every type of asset," says Greg Gatsby Mkrchyan, Founder and CEO of Title Watch Inc. "We spent years perfecting our platform. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we now provide monitoring across property, credit, identity, and privacy, ensuring our clients' most valuable assets are secure."

Unmatched Data Integration and AI Capabilities

Title Watch Inc. distinguishes itself through its extensive data integration and advanced artificial intelligence:

Nationwide Coverage : Access to over 1,800 title plants across more than 3,000 counties, encompassing deed, mortgage, and foreclosure data for over 155 million properties, covering 99% of the U.S. population.

: Access to over 1,800 title plants across more than 3,000 counties, encompassing deed, mortgage, and foreclosure data for over 155 million properties, covering 99% of the U.S. population. Comprehensive Property Insights: Title Watch continuously monitors property records, legal filings, and financial activities to identify potential risks, ensuring that homeowners are alerted to any changes that could affect their property ownership.

Title Watch continuously monitors property records, legal filings, and financial activities to identify potential risks, ensuring that homeowners are alerted to any changes that could affect their property ownership. AI-Driven Insights: Constantly evolving AI systems that learn from vast datasets to provide the most accurate monitoring services possible.

"We recognized significant gaps in the current system regarding real estate ownership, security, title insurance, and fraud," adds Mkrchyan. "Title Watch Inc. addresses these issues head-on, offering a platform that is both intelligent and comprehensive."

Tailored Solutions for Diverse Clients

Beyond consumer services, Title Watch Inc. offers disruptive solutions for private investors, insurance companies, property management firms, and real estate companies, providing tailored monitoring and protection services to meet the unique needs of each sector.

About Title Watch Inc.

Title Watch Inc. is an advanced property monitoring and personal protection service dedicated to safeguarding real estate investments, identities, and privacy. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers a suite of services across seven key categories, setting a new standard in asset protection.