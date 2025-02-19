Tingting Fang Reshapes the Global Art Landscape with A Manifesto II at the Louvre

Toronto Ontario, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris , February 18, 2025–Shaoren Gou, International Arts News –Following the resounding success of A Manifesto II at the Carrousel du Louvre on February 8–9, 2025, visionary curator Tingting Fang shared her thoughts in an exclusive interview with International Arts News on February 18.



Reflecting on the challenges of organizing a large-scale exhibition, she emphasized the immense dedication required, from intensive one-on-one meetings with artists to the physical toll on her team. However, she affirmed that witnessing the exhibition resonate with audiences made all the hard work worthwhile.



"A Manifesto II" exhibition site, February 8, 2025, Paris.

“This exhibition not only brings together artists from China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries, but also fosters the collision of ideas between different cultural backgrounds through art,” Fang stated. “In particular, the artistic presentation of Chinese tea culture in the exhibition allows more Western audiences to understand the philosophy and aesthetic system of Eastern art. This cultural exchange is of far-reaching significance.”

She further highlighted her commitment to not only featuring established artists but also nurturing emerging talent. “We are dedicated to exploring and cultivating a new generation of artists, ensuring their works are seen by international curators, investors, and collectors. This exposure can help them enter a larger art market,” she explained.

“For me, the end of each exhibition is a new beginning,” Fang continued. “I hope to continue promoting Asian artists on the global stage, making art a bridge that connects cultures. My vision is for A Manifesto to evolve beyond an exhibition into one of the world’s most significant art initiatives. I will continue to work tirelessly toward this goal.”



"A Manifesto II" exhibition site, February 8, 2025, Paris.





A Landmark Moment in Contemporary Art

In a monumental achievement for the contemporary art world, Tingting Fang unveiled A Manifesto II at the esteemed Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, marking a new chapter in her groundbreaking curatorial career. Building on the success of its 2023 predecessor, Boundless Borders: Marginalized Voices: A Manifesto, this latest iteration reaffirmed its commitment to artistic agency, cultural intersection, and the fundamental freedom of expression. By securing one of the world’s most prestigious venues once again, the exhibition underscored its growing significance as a dynamic platform for creative discourse and transnational artistic exchange.

Officially inaugurated on February 8, 2025, A Manifesto II reaffirmed its role as a major artistic and cultural event on the global stage. The exhibition expanded upon the resounding success of its predecessor, which captivated audiences in 2023 by shedding light on marginalized voices and their artistic contributions. This year’s edition further emphasized the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and creative freedom, reinforcing its reputation as an influential force in contemporary art.



Boundless Borders: Marginalized Voices – A Manifesto, July 15, 2023, Paris. 2nd from the right: Robert Prosperini, Inspector General of the French Ministry of Education; 3rd from the right: Yading, Knight of the French Legion of Honor, writer, translator, and Chairman of the Association pour le Développement des Échanges France-Chine (ADEFC); 4th from the right: Tingting Fang, Dean of the Asian Academy of Arts.





Championing Emerging Artists and Cross-Cultural Exchange

A Manifesto II showcased an exceptional roster of artists from China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more than 25 other countries. Works from esteemed institutions such as the Royal College of Art, the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Harvard University, MIT Media Lab, and the Russian State Academy of Arts were featured, reflecting the exhibition’s unparalleled commitment to artistic inclusivity.

One of the exhibition’s standout elements was its dedicated section on Chinese tea culture, serving as a bridge for cross-cultural dialogue. By weaving the philosophical and aesthetic dimensions of tea into the broader artistic narrative, the exhibition paid homage to China’s intangible cultural heritage while reinforcing its growing influence on the global stage.

Fang’s curatorial philosophy extends beyond traditional exhibition-making. Through A Manifesto II, she not only provided a stage for established artists but also empowered emerging voices, ensuring that artistic merit took precedence over market pressures. Her efforts included mentorship programs, workshops, and seminars designed to equip young artists with the tools to navigate the complexities of the contemporary art world. By fostering an environment of authenticity and resilience, Fang continues to inspire the next generation of creatives.



"A Manifesto II" exhibition site, February 8, 2025, Paris.

A Global Impact: From Paris to Hong Kong

Tingting Fang’s influence extends far beyond the halls of the Louvre. In May 2024, she curated Resound: Asian Innovators: A Manifesto at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. This landmark exhibition featured over 100 contemporary artworks from more than 50 artists across China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Korea. Spanning multiple mediums—including sculpture, painting, light installations, and digital art—this event highlighted the evolving narratives of contemporary Asian artists and their growing impact on the global stage.

Previously, in July 2023, Fang organized Boundless Borders: Marginalized Voices: A Manifesto at the Carrousel du Louvre as part of the International Art Co-Creation Exhibition, co-hosted by the World Federation of UNESCO Associations. With over 70 participating artists from China, France, the UK, and the US, the exhibition underscored art’s ability to break down cultural barriers and foster greater inclusivity in artistic representation.



Boundless Borders: Marginalized Voices – A Manifesto, July 15, 2023, Paris.

Reshaping the Future of Art Through Inclusivity

Fang’s initiatives extend beyond exhibitions; they represent a movement toward a more inclusive and equitable art world. As the leader of the Asian Academy of Arts, she pioneered the Asian New Generation Art Rankings, a groundbreaking platform designed to amplify emerging talents. By prioritizing artistic merit over commercial value, this initiative has redefined how young artists gain global recognition, connecting them with audiences, collectors, and curators in major art capitals such as New York, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Her exhibitions and programs actively uplift underrepresented artists, including those from rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds. She ensures that voices often excluded from mainstream art institutions are not only heard but celebrated. Fang’s inclusive approach also embraces artists with disabilities, reinforcing the idea that art should be a universal language, accessible to all.

A Legacy of Cultural Transformation

Tingting Fang’s work is not just about curation—it is about transformation. By seamlessly weaving together artistic narratives from diverse cultural backgrounds, she challenges traditional notions of art and fosters new perspectives in contemporary curatorial practice. Her Manifesto series exemplifies this ethos, pushing the boundaries of cross-cultural understanding and redefining the role of art in social change.

Beyond exhibitions, Fang is deeply committed to mentorship and education. Through collaborative projects, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and curatorial workshops, she empowers young artists with the skills and confidence to navigate an ever-evolving art world. Her efforts serve as a counterbalance to the commercialization of art, reminding the industry of its true purpose: to challenge, connect, and inspire.



"A Manifesto II" exhibition site, February 8, 2025, Paris.

A Vision for the Future

The overwhelming success of A Manifesto II—which attracted over 5,000 visitors on its inaugural day, including leading figures from the global art scene—solidified the rising prominence of Asian contemporary art. By breaking down cultural silos and fostering artistic exchange, Tingting Fang continues to shape a future where creative expression transcends geographical and institutional boundaries.



"A Manifesto II" exhibition site, February 8, 2025, Paris.

Her legacy is not just about reshaping the art world; it is about creating a future where artistic expression is accessible to all and celebrated for its authenticity. In an era where cultural boundaries are constantly being redefined, Tingting Fang remains at the forefront, pioneering a global movement that ensures art remains a powerful force for unity, innovation, and change.



Tingting Fang, January 2025, British Museum.





About Tingting Fang

Tingting Fang is currently pursuing her MA in Museum Studies at New York University (NYU). She is the visionary founder of the Asian Academy of Arts and the curator behind the A Manifesto exhibition series. Her work champions artistic inclusivity, fosters global collaborations, and redefines the role of contemporary art in social change. Through her exhibitions, mentorship programs, and rankings, she has become a key figure in reshaping the international art scene.

