Wellspring Worldwide Takes a Giant Leap Forward with a Bold New Brand Identity

ARVADA, CO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring Worldwide, a global leader in technology transfer, intellectual property management, and innovation software solutions, is proud to announce its transformational rebrand following its acquisition of Sopheon. This bold new brand marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to empowering organizations with end-to-end innovation solutions that drive real-world impact.

“For over 20 years, Wellspring has been at the forefront of innovation, helping researchers, visionaries, and industry leaders transform ideas into groundbreaking solutions,” said Sean Downs, CEO at Wellspring Worldwide. “Our new brand identity reflects our evolution and mission - powering the innovation lifecycle, from discovery to impact. Innovation isn’t just about delivering things on time; it’s about giving organizations a lever for opportunity and growth.”

A Unified Force for Innovation

The rebrand represents the integration of Wellspring Worldwide and Sopheon, forming an unparalleled global provider of best-in-class innovation software solutions. By uniting expertise across technology transfer, R&D management, and product innovation, Wellspring is better positioned than ever to help organizations turn bold ideas into market-changing realities.

Why the Change?

Innovation doesn’t stand still, and neither does Wellspring. This bold rebrand aligns the company’s identity with its expanded capabilities, ensuring customers benefit from a more cohesive and intuitive suite of solutions. From early-stage discovery to commercialization and strategic portfolio management, Wellspring now provides a fully integrated innovation ecosystem.

The Wellspring Frog: A Symbol of Transformation

A key element of the rebrand is the introduction of the Wellspring frog—a powerful symbol of transformation, renewal, and adaptability. Much like the frog’s role as an indicator species in nature, Wellspring plays a vital role in facilitating thriving innovation environments.

“Frogs don’t just survive—they thrive,” said Sean Reiter, CMO at Wellspring. “That’s what innovation is all about: adapting, evolving, and pushing boundaries. We’re embracing that spirit with our customers as we look toward a new era in innovation.”

Looking Ahead: A Future of Unstoppable Growth

The rebrand is just the beginning. In the coming months, Wellspring will unveil exciting updates and enhancements designed to empower innovators, researchers, and organizations worldwide.

“Our mission remains the same—to unlock the full potential of human innovation,” said Sean Downs, CEO at Wellspring. “We’re not just changing our look; we’re amplifying our impact.”

About Wellspring

For academic institutions and government agencies to forward-thinking corporations bringing products to market. Wellspring is the premier innovation and IP management partner that bridges the gap between research and commercialization, activating opportunities and driving growth. We deliver solutions that simplify complex processes, from initial discovery to market success, giving our customers the ability to innovate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more about Wellspring and its suite of innovation technology products, please visit www.wellspring.com to check out the new brand and innovation stories that transform tomorrow.

Media Contact

Emma Hughes

Marketing Communications Manager

emma.hughes@sopheon.com