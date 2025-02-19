Mira Network Launches Klok: A ChatGPT Alternative with Multiple AI Models and Rewards

Singapore, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mira Network , a pioneer in AI verification technology, is pleased to announce the launch of Klok, a multi-LLM chat app built on its decentralised infrastructure that ensures AI outputs are verified, unbiased and uncompromised.





Klok will allow users to participate in multiple AI models such as GPT-4o mini, Llama 3.3 70B Instruct, and DeepSeek-R1 for free (up to a daily limit). More AI models will be added to the app every week. Users will also be able to gain Mira Points that will be rewarded by Mira in the future, by using Klok everyday.

Users can unlock ‘Klok PRO’ through referrals that will enable them to enjoy the benefits of higher rate limits on each AI model and advanced features such as search and multimodal. By earning points and engaging in AI features, Mira’s aim is to ensure AI tools are inclusive, accessible, and participatory.

“We are thrilled to launch Klok at this pivotal moment in the evolution of AI technology. Powered by our infrastructure, Klok is poised to be a game-changer in the industry as it verifies outputs from multiple LLMs before they are executed. Any output that is not verified is discarded and regenerated,” said Karan Sirdesai, Co-founder and CEO of Mira Network.

The inclusion of multiple LLMs within a decentralised infrastructure is vital in addressing the risk of AI hallucinations. AI hallucinations and biases result in false, incorrect or misleading AI outputs that can have significant consequences in real-world applications. For instance, if an AI agent, that relies on the analytical capabilities of AI models to perform tasks, “hallucinates” the contract address while swapping cryptocurrencies, it could lead to huge financial losses for the user.

Mira is designed as a purpose-built L1 where each AI model operates as a trustless independent node. By using consensus mechanisms among multiple LLMs, Mira is establishing the foundational backbone where developers are building innovative applications and empowering users with AI models that are reliable, efficient and secure.

“The latest launch presents a significant milestone for Mira and its mission to build the trust layer for all in AI and crypto. With Klok, we are setting the stage for a future where AI operates transparently for all,” said Sirdesai.

Mira has raised over $9 million from prominent venture capital firms such as Framework, Accel, Mechanism and Bitkraft, as well as angels like Balaji Srinivasan and Sandeep Nailwal.

The multi-LLM chat app is a part of Mira’s testnet that introduced a suite of APIs, including Generate, Verify, and Verified Generate, enabling distributed verification and access to top AI models like GPT-4o and Llama 3.1 405B.

The latest launch of Klok follows the launch of Wiki Sentry , an AI agent that fact-checks Wikipedia against verified sources, built on Mira’s decentralized infrastructure.

About Mira Network

Mira is building the foundational verification layer that enables trustless AI systems through advanced consensus mechanisms. The network combines sophisticated claim transformation and distributed verification protocols to achieve reliable AI execution at scale. With over 500,000 active users and multiple production deployments, Mira has emerged as a pioneer in AI verification technology. By solving the fundamental challenges of error rates and complex reasoning verification, Mira is establishing new standards for AI reliability—paving the way for truly autonomous AI systems that can operate without human oversight.

