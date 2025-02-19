[Latest] Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.38 Billion by 2034 at a 8.62% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Powder Metallurgy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Others), By Process (Additive Manufacturing, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing, Metal Injection Molding), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical & Dental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Powder Metallurgy Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.79 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.38 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.62% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Powder Metallurgy Market: Overview

Powder metallurgy is a manufacturing method that creates metallic components from tiny metal powders, allowing for exact forms and properties that would be difficult or impossible to accomplish using traditional procedures such as casting and machining. Metal particles are mixed with materials like ceramics or polymers, then heated and crushed to form a solid, dense product.

Powder metallurgy provides several advantages, including higher material efficiency, design flexibility, improved material properties, and cost effectiveness. It reduces material waste by using nearly all raw resources, resulting in economic savings and a reduced environmental impact.

The sintering process creates strong bonds between metal particles, producing components with higher mechanical properties including strength, hardness, and wear resistance. Powder metallurgy is utilized in a wide range of applications.

Technological innovations and increasing implementation of advanced technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Additive manufacturing, particularly 3D printing, is a major driver of expansion in the worldwide powder metallurgy industry. 3D printing enables the construction of complicated geometries that are difficult to fabricate using standard manufacturing methods.

However, factors such as less adaption in many underdeveloped countries, high cost of powder metallurgy, and availability of alternative manufacturing technologies are restraining the market growth.

The global powder metallurgy market is segmented by process, by material, by application and by region. By process, the Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing method was dominant in 2024, accounting for 55% of the market owing to the increasing adaptation of this process in various end use industries.

The powder metal hot isostatic process includes powder manufacturing, mixing, compacting, sintering, and hot isostatic pressing. The various benefits of this manufacturing process such as economic benefits, less energy requirement, increasing output, improved mechanical qualities and material diversity are mainly driving its adaptation during the forecast period.

This manufacturing method is also known for its consistency and reproducibility, making it suited for a wide range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, medicine, and energy.

By application, the Automotive segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of vehicles across the globe. Various factors such as the rapidly expanding automotive industry across the globe, increasing new investment in the automotive industry, growing emphasis on sustainable production technologies, and increasing adoption of powder metallurgy manufacturing methods in the automotive markets are mainly driving the market growth of this segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to have the quickest CAGR throughout the projection period. Various factors such as growing disposable income have prompted the development of additive manufacturing in the automobile and healthcare industries.

The encouragement of private investments by various governments is likely to improve the region’s industrial sector, hence driving up demand for powder metallurgy. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

North America held the second largest market share in 2024 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-developed end-use industries in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Powder Metallurgy market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Powder Metallurgy industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Powder Metallurgy Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, the global powder metallurgy market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the powder metallurgy market in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding end use industries in the region.

High population levels increased private investment, and rising consumer disposable income have resulted in widespread use of powder metallurgy in industries such as automotive and healthcare. The area has experienced substantial growth in additive manufacturing, particularly in China and Japan.

For example, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) reported that Japan’s electronics industry had a net production value of JPY 10.95 trillion in 2021, a 10% rise from the year before. Furthermore, China has made major expenditures in its Defense sector, with the Chinese Aviation Industry Development Research Centre forecasting a 6.8% rise in Defense spending by 2021.

These economic growth trends, together with the region’s expanding industrial base and advances in manufacturing technology, have raised demand for powder metallurgy products in a wide range of sectors. As China, Japan, and India continue to invest in technological advancements and infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its lead in the global powder metallurgy market.

North America region holds the second largest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of end use industries in this region. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region. The rapidly expanding automotive industry in the region is a major driver of market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-developed automotive industry in the region. Key countries such as the U.K., Germany, Sapin, Russia, Netherlands, Germany and Italy are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full "Powder Metallurgy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Others), By Process (Additive Manufacturing, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing, Metal Injection Molding), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical & Dental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"





List of the prominent players in the Powder Metallurgy Market:

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Molyworks Materials Corporation

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

POLEMA JSC

Carl Schlenk AG

GKN Plc

Miba AG

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. (AT&M)

JSC Polema

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

POLEMA JSC

Others

The Powder Metallurgy Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Cobalt

Others

By Process

Additive Manufacturing

Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing

Metal Injection Molding

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Medical & Dental

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

