Rygen Announces Partnership with Cargo Insurance Provider, Loadsure

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rygen Technologies, a leading supply chain solutions provider, has entered into a partnership agreement with Loadsure, an innovative Insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA), providing users of Corsair TMS access to insurance options through one platform. Both Rygen and Loadsure use advanced technologies that leverage data and AI, to provide speed, accuracy, and convenience to ultimately support the needs of today’s supply chain professionals.

“The ability to seamlessly integrate Corsair with Loadsure and receive all necessary information in one place, omitting the need to seek outside sources for their client’s insurance needs, will immediately add value for customers,” said Jonathan Wollschleager, Director of Partnership and Enterprise Sales at Rygen. “This partnership reflects the Rygen commitment to creating state-of-the-art technology solutions that integrate seamlessly with other advanced systems, like the ones offered by Loadsure.”

Corsair is an advanced Transportation Management System (TMS) that enables users to efficiently onboard carriers and execute transactions, as well as maintain end-to-end visibility of shipments. Because Corsair is built using cloud-native architecture, a wider range of suppliers, customers, and providers are available to users, enhancing flexibility and connectivity for supply chain managers. The implementation process is designed to be streamlined and hassle-free.

Loadsure leverages high-resolution data and AI to analyze customers’ supply chain risk in detail and generate custom insurance policies to their exact specification. With its revolutionary “holistic freight protection” approach, Loadsure provides cost-effective protection for carriers, brokers, and shippers and enables near real-time claims processing in the event of a loss.

Loadsure’s CEO and Founder, Johnny McCord stated, “We're excited to partner with Rygen. Loadsure's data-powered insurance products empower their customers to protect their businesses from loss, within their intuitive platform.”

About Rygen Technologies

Rygen Technologies is a leading provider of state-of-the-art supply chain solutions that empower users to quickly, easily, and efficiently execute and manage freight, connect with partners, and seamlessly integrate with other operating systems. By leveraging advanced technology, the company is creating smarter, data-driven solutions, supported by excellent customer service to deliver real value.

About Loadsure

Loadsure is an Insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA) and Lloyd’s cover holder, currently serving the North America, and Europe markets. Built to tackle the underinsurance crisis, Loadsure leverages high-resolution data and AI to analyze every detail of an assured risk and generate custom insurance policies to the exact specification in seconds. With its revolutionary “holistic freight protection” approach, Loadsure empowers the freight community to make informed decisions about exposure and cost-effectively protect their businesses from loss with a portfolio of digital insurance products and near real-time claims processing. Loadsure’s platform integrates seamlessly into insurance intermediary workflows and can be embedded into freight industry TMSs and load boards or accessed directly via a web portal.

