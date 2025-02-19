Computer History Museum Appoints Marc Etkind as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Mountain View, California, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution working to decode technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Etkind as president and chief executive officer, effective April 14, 2025.

Etkind joins CHM with an extensive background in science and technology media, most recently as head of communications at NASA, where he led a team of 400 people across 10 centers, with responsibility for news, exhibits, and historical preservation. He shaped and shared the NASA story during a wide range of milestones, such as America’s return to the moon with the launch of Artemis 1 and the release of the first awe-inspiring images from the James Webb Space Telescope. He also spearheaded a digital transformation for the agency, creating NASA+, its new streaming service, and modernizing the award-winning NASA.gov website, all while expanding the reach of more than a dozen social media platforms to engage nearly 400 million followers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marc as CHM’s next CEO,” said Eileen Fagan, chair of the Board of Trustees’ search committee. "He is a transformative, inspirational, and thoughtful leader with extensive experience engaging and expanding audiences. His dedication to sharing his lifelong love of science and technology, coupled with his storytelling expertise, make him the perfect leader to help CHM grow and build.”

Prior to his tenure at NASA, Etkind was the general manager of the Science Channel and has held key executive roles at the History and Discovery channels. His production credits include NOVA, Scientific American Frontiers with Alan Alda, MythBusters Jr., and BattleBots.

“I'm excited for this opportunity to extend CHM's reputation as a trusted institution in Silicon Valley to the world,” Etkind said. “As AI fundamentally transforms our lives, CHM has a crucial role decoding its impact and inspiring people everywhere to become informed digital citizens. CHM has an incredible team, and we’re going to do great things together.”

As CEO, Etkind will guide CHM into its next phase of growth, strengthening its leadership in preserving and sharing computing history while executing its Strategy to 2030. This plan aims to engage millions worldwide through world-class experiences, both physical and digital, that highlight technology’s profound impact and empower people to shape a better future.

Etkind succeeds Dan'l Lewin, who joined CHM in 2018. During his tenure, Lewin guided the Museum through a critical period, reimagining its mission and vision to focus on computing’s impact on humanity. Lewin stewarded and strengthened relationships with dozens of corporate, individual, and foundation supporters, and he ensured CHM’s continued success during the pandemic, when it was forced to close its doors.

Said Steve Smith, chair of CHM’s Board of Trustees: “As Dan’l retires from CHM, he leaves the Museum and his successor with a strong strategic and operational foundation. CHM has momentum to reach, educate, and inspire a global community of digital citizens for generations to come. We are grateful for his seven productive years of leadership.”

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is the leading museum decoding computing’s ongoing impact on our world. We are uniquely positioned to cull the key lessons of the past and—through our research, exhibits, events, and incomparable collection of computing artifacts—create informed digital citizens empowered to make the choices that will shape a better future.

