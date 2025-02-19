LENSAR to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 27, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate by telephone, please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com. The call and webcast replay will be available until March 20, 2025.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.