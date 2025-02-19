New Study Reveals Top Lone Worker Safety Vendors & Growth Projections to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lone Worker Safety Solutions - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand was close to 2.3 million at the end of 2024. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, from 1.2 million users at the end of 2024 to almost 1.7 million users at the end of 2029.

The UK is the largest market for lone worker solutions and is estimated to account for more than half of the total European market. The North American market is estimated to grow from 580,000 users at the end of 2024 to 795,000 users at the end of 2029, while the Australia & New Zealand market is forecasted to grow from 490,000 to around 700,000 users during the same period.

The combined market value for lone worker safety solutions in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand reached € 285 million in 2024. By 2029, the market value is forecasted to grow to €180 million in Europe, about €100 million in North America and around 75 million in Australia & New Zealand. The lone worker safety solutions markets in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand are served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services. Only a few companies offer complete end-to-end solutions.

Many of the largest vendors originate from the UK, Canada and Australia. These countries also represent the three largest markets. In terms of subscribers, UK-based Peoplesafe is the leading provider of lone worker safety solutions in Europe with around 300,000 subscribers. In Australia, Duress holds a leading position with the same number of subscribers. Leading companies in Canada are Tsunami Solutions, Blackline Safety and Aware360.

The notable vendors include the UK-based companies EcoOnline, Totalmobile, Orbis Protect, SoloProtect, Reliance HighTech, PanicGuard, Vatix, Vismo and LONEALERT; Australian providers Worksafe Guardian and SHEQSY (SafetyCulture) and European players such as France-based Beepiz and Nomadia, Switzerland-based Uepaa, the Netherlands-based Secure2Go, Finland-based Secapp and Sweden-based Securdia, Crystal Alarm and AddSecure.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Lone Worker Safety Solutions

1.1 Employment statistics

1.2 Lone working

1.3 Lone worker safety solution infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Service segment

1.4 Lone worker legislation and standards



2 Market Analysis and Forecasts

2.1 Market landscape

2.2 Solution provider market shares

2.3 Market forecasts

2.4 Market drivers and trends

Transition to app-based solutions

Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

The 2G/3G sunsets create challenges and opportunities for LW vendors

Consolidation in the UK market and global price pressure

Hybrid working - an aftermath of the pandemic

Big opportunities in the private sector

Satellite communicators provide protection beyond cellular coverage

Lone worker safety solutions face competition from smartphone SOS features

Lone worker safety solutions are not just for lone workers

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Lone worker safety solution providers

Access Personal Safety (Oysta Technology)

AddSecure

ADRESYS (Omicron Electronics)

AlertGPS (Aware360)

Amigo Systems (Transfer Group)

Aware360

Becklar

Beepiz (SuiviDeFlotte.net)

Blackline Safety

Bodytrak

CALIMA

Crystal Alarm

Cuebly

Duress

EcoOnline

F24

First2HelpYou

LONEALERT (Advance IT Group)

MiSentinelSOS (Sentinel Technologies)

Multibel

My Angel

My Safety Buddy

Neovigie (LPI Group)

Nomadia

OnGuard

Orbis Protect

PanicGuard

Peoplesafe (Crusoe Topco)

Pick Protection (Arnold Clark)

Reliance High-Tech

Safepoint (Techshift)

Secapp

Securdia

Secure2Go

SoloProtect

SHEQSY (SafetyCulture)

Swanholm Technology

Sysnav

Traxxs

Terracom

Totalmobile

Track24

Tsunami Solutions

Uepaa

Vatix

Vecima Networks

Vismo

Worksafe Guardian

3.2 Lone worker device manufacturers

ACR Electronics

Eview

Garmin

Globalstar

MAGNETA

Datix (SAVV)

Scandinavian Radio Technology

Teltonika

Twig Com

ZOLEO

