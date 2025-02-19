MT Højgaard Holding A/S: New chairman of MT Højgaard Holding

Chairman Carsten Dilling is not seeking re-election at the ordinary general meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S to be held on 19 March 2025. The Board of Directors intends to constitute itself with current Vice Chairman, Morten Hansen, as new Chairman of MT Højgaard Holding after the general meeting.

Carsten Dilling was first elected for the Board of Directors in 2018 and has since 2019 been Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the nomination and remuneration committee. He played an important role in ensuring the successful merger of Højgaard Holding A/S and Mon-berg & Thorsen A/S, creating the current MT Højgaard Holding A/S with a more transparent group structure and a simplified platform for its stock listing.

In the past five years, Carsten Dilling has led the Board of Directors through the transformation of the group with an emphasis on simplifying the portfolio and sharpening the focus on the Danish core activities. Seven business units have been reduced to three, and necessary decisions have been made to ensure profitable growth in the period and generate a strong financial headroom, which forms the basis for the decision of the Board of Directors to propose a dividend payment for 2025 to the general meeting.

In connection with the coming general meeting, the Board of Directors intends to secure continuity by constituting itself with Morten Hansen as new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Morten Hansen has been Vice Chairman since 2022 and served as CEO in the group from November 2019 to March 2022.

Morten Hansen is 61 years old, holds a B.Sc. in engineering and holds several positions of trust in construction and property-related companies. A more detailed presentation of Morten Hansen and other candidates for the Board of Directors will be issued in connection with the notice of the ordinary general meeting in 2025.

