Cloud Robotics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Global Cloud Robotics Market to Approach $43.8 Billion by 2030, Growing at 23.4% CAGR through 2030

One of the important advantages of the cloud robotics market is the ability to make robotics and industrial automation equipment available to a much wider spectrum of users. One of the ways in which this is accomplished is via open APIs, which enable abstraction of the robotics control plane from the application user interface. This means that customers do not need to use proprietary user interfaces for robotic controllers.

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), teleoperation was largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable tele-robotics anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as MEC, as well as commercial introduction of 5G.

The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC and other cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote-control robots for many different personal services tasks.

This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2025 to 2030.

Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

It also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. The report covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.

Select Report Findings:

The global cloud robotics market will approach $43.8 billion by 2030, growing at 23.4% CAGR through 2030

Robotics as a Service is the largest business model with 46% of total cloud robotics market

Manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, healthcare, entertainment are the major industry verticals

The global artificial intelligence market in cloud robotics will approach $24.7 billion by 2028, growing at 43.3% CAGR through 2030

The global 5G in cloud robotics market will approach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at 45.2% CAGR through 2028

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

2.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

2.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

2.4 Robot Types

2.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

2.6 Artificial Intelligence Solutions

2.7 Cloud Robotics Connectivity: LTE, 5G, and More

2.8 IoT, Industrial IoT and Cloud Robotics

2.9 Collaborative Robots

2.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities

3. Cloud Robotics Enabling Technologies

3.1 Teleoperation

3.2 Cloud Computing

3.3 Edge Computing

3.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

4. Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Ecosystem and Players

4.3 Cloud Robotics Applications

4.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

4.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

4.6 Robotics Production

4.7 Robotics Cost Structure

4.8 Robotics ROI

4.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

4.10 Research and Development Activities

5. Cloud Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers

5.2 Cloud Robotics Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces: Cloud Robotics Market

6. Cloud Robotics Company Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc.

KUKA

ABB Group

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Universal Robots

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

Calvary Robotics

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

Wolf Robotics

Ortelio Ltd

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

iRobot Corp.

Google Inc.

IBM

Microsoft

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

CloudMinds

Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

Segway Inc. and Ninebot

Erle Robotics

Adept Technology (Part of OMRON)

Ekso Bionics

Lockheed Martin

Mazor Robotics (Part of Medtronic)

ReconRobotics Inc.

Seegrid

Spacex

7. Cloud Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

7.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2025 - 2030

7.2 Total Cloud Robotics Market

7.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

7.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Implementation Module

7.5 Cloud Robotics Market by Connectivity Technology

7.6 Cloud Robotics Market by Business Model

7.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Deployment Type

7.8 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer Sectors

7.9 Artificial Intelligence Market in Cloud Robotics

7.10 5G in Cloud Robotics Market

7.11 Data Analytics Software Market in Cloud Robotics

7.12 Regional Cloud Robotics Market 2025 - 2030

7.13 Cloud Robotics Markets by Region

7.14 Robotics Unit Shipments Globally 2025 - 2030

7.15 Global Robot Unit Shipments 2025 - 2030

7.16 Robot Unit Shipments by Region 2025 - 2030

8. Drone Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

8.1 Global Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2021 - 2028

8.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segments

8.3 Regional Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2025 - 2030

8.4 Drone Revenue Forecasts by Country 2025 - 2030

8.5 Global Drone Unit Shipment Forecast

8.6 Regional Drone Unit Shipment Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

