HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL ONLINE ANNOUNCES NEW CREDENTIAL OF DIGITAL INNOVATION AND STRATEGY

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Business School Online announced the launch of its new Credential of Digital Innovation and Strategy, a six-month online program designed to equip leaders and professionals across industries with the skills and strategic acumen to excel in a digital-first business landscape. The first offering begins on June 11, 2025, with applications open now.

The Credential of Digital Innovation and Strategy combines a unique blend of courses, team-based learning, and a capstone project to deliver actionable, forward-thinking strategies for the modern professional. In today's world, these are the courses you need to take your career to the next level. Participants will complete a curated pathway of four HBS Online courses: Leading in the Digital World, Design Thinking and Innovation, Digital Marketing Strategy, and Winning with Digital Platforms. Together, these components provide a robust framework for understanding digital transformation, leveraging digital tools, and executing a future-ready business strategy.

“As digital transformation reshapes industries worldwide, professionals need a clear understanding of the tools, platforms, and strategies that drive success in this evolving environment,” says Simeen Mohsen, Senior Managing Director of Harvard Business School Online. “The Credential of Digital Innovation and Strategy offers a comprehensive and flexible pathway for individuals to develop the digital mindset and strategic acumen they need to lead their organizations through transformation and innovation.”

What sets the Credential of Digital Innovation and Strategy apart is its mix of content that combines marketing, strategy, innovation, and transformation through a digital lens. The program's depth and breadth allow participants to earn a credential, along with three Certificates of Completion, while enjoying the flexibility to progress through the curriculum at their own pace over six months. Participants will immerse themselves in real challenges and scenarios faced by industry-leading experts at organizations that have undergone digital transformation, such as avatarin, Mastercard, Moderna, Pfizer, and Bloomberg, L.P. They’ll also gain access to a global community of peers navigating digital transformation and learn cutting-edge techniques from HBS faculty.

This credential is ideal for aspiring and current leaders, early- to mid-level professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to build a toolkit for navigating and thriving in today’s digital business environment. To learn more about the program and apply, visit online.hbs.edu/courses/digital-innovation-strategy-credential/.

About Harvard Business School Online:

Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts, wherever you are in your career, life, or the world. Launched as "HBX" in 2014, our first course was designed to help pre-MBA students learn the key concepts and vocabulary of business. Today, Harvard Business School Online delivers rigorous and immersive certificate and credential programs that enable professionals at every level to advance their careers, positively impact their organizations, and appreciate business in powerful new ways. Learn more at online.hbs.edu.

