Aries.com Announces U.S Regulatory Approval

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aries Financial Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ram Financial LLC, received its broker-dealer license from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), creating the first open source brokerage in the United States.

“Think about Unity or Unreal Engine for game development. Before development engines like Unreal, indie game developers were struggling, spending all their resources on building a physics engine before they could focus on characters and storytelling. Similarly, fintech faces one of the highest startup failure rates, primarily due to regulatory, data, and infrastructure hurdles that entrepreneurs must overcome. Our team has worked with enterprise APIs from the largest brokerages in the U.S. and has firsthand experience with the challenges fintech developers face. Our core product Aries Engine is designed to do all of the leg work so that builders can focus on building and getting to market.” said Reda Falih, Chief Executive Officer of Aries

To demonstrate Aries Engine’s capabilities, Aries built two consumer-facing trading platforms: Aries Infinite, an infinite canvas trading cockpit, and Aries Mobile, a low-latency brokerage app; both of which will soon be open source. The products can be seen in the blog post: https://aries.com/blog/milestone

Aries, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is a financial technology company focused on building financial infrastructure for traders, investors, and developers. Through innovative solutions like Aries Infinite and Aries Engine, Aries aims to revolutionize financial technology with a commitment to openness, flexibility, and user empowerment. For more information, visit aries.com or follow us on X @Aries.

