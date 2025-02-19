Lawmatics Wins Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Legal Software

San Diego, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading growth platform for law firms, has been recognized on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, ranking 22nd on the Best Legal Software list. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards celebrate the world’s best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and market presence. ​​

“A law firm needs more than just legal expertise — it needs the right technology to grow,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Lawmatics. “Lawmatics has become essential to how law firms manage their client relationships and scale their businesses. Seeing that impact reflected in user reviews and on G2’s Best Software list is incredibly rewarding.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards spotlight the industry’s top-performing solutions, determined by G2’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates verified user reviews and market presence data. To qualify, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and must appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

G2 users have specifically praised Lawmatics for its automation, ease of use, and customer support — key factors in earning a spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards. Over the past year, Lawmatics has continued to drive innovation in legal tech, launching deeper integrations with case management systems, introducing custom dashboards to provide real-time business insights, and recently unveiling a new user interface to simplify workflows for legal professionals. This momentum has earned Lawmatics widespread recognition beyond G2, including being named Product of the Year in the CRM category at the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards.

Attachment