Marcus & Heidi Lewis Turn Passion into Success as Dickey’s Franchisees

Cincinnati, OH, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcus and Heidi Lewis, the powerhouse couple behind two thriving Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations in Ohio, are proving that passion, perseverance, and partnership are the ultimate recipe for success. Since opening their first location in Milford, Ohio, in 2022, the duo has overcome obstacles, expanded their business, and cultivated a loyal following demonstrating what it truly means to be dedicated franchise owners.

For Marcus, who has worked in the food service industry since 2003, owning a restaurant was always the dream. His love for barbecue, deeply rooted in his upbringing in the countryside, made joining the Dickey’s family a natural fit.

“Barbecue is more than just food – it’s about tradition, community, and bringing people together,” said Marcus Lewis. “When we had the chance to open a Dickey’s, I knew this was exactly where we were meant to be.”

Heidi, who transitioned from a decade-long career in the dental field, never imagined she’d find her passion in the restaurant industry. Yet, her innate leadership skills and ability to connect with people have been instrumental in their success.

“Coming from a completely different industry, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Heidi Lewis. “But what I loved about my previous career – building relationships and making people feel at home – is exactly what I get to do every day here. That’s what keeps our guests coming back.”

In January 2024, the couple expanded their footprint by acquiring a struggling Dickey’s location in Amelia, Ohio. With determination and a hands-on approach, they turned the business around, breathing new life into the restaurant.

“Heidi is the heart of our operation,” Marcus added. “She learned in two years what took me nearly two decades. Her ability to foster connections and create an incredible customer experience has made all the difference.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants CEO Laura Rea Dickey applauded their dedication and leadership.

“Marcus and Heidi embody everything we look for in franchisees,” said Dickey. “Their passion for great barbecue, their resilience in the face of challenges, and their commitment to their guests make them standouts in our franchise family.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, emphasized the couple’s strategic mindset and strong work ethic. “Great franchisees don’t just run a business. They build a brand within their community. Marcus and Heidi’s journey is a testament to what’s possible when you lead with heart, hustle, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Looking ahead, the Lewises are focused on strengthening both locations, growing their customer base, and continuing to build a lasting legacy with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

“We’re just getting started,” said Heidi. “The future is bright, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

As Marcus and Heidi Lewis continue to blaze a trail in the world of franchising, their story stands as an inspiration to aspiring business owners everywhere. Their journey proves that success isn’t just about great barbecue—it’s about dedication, adaptability, and the power of a shared vision.

