Marbanc International Expands Scope of Real Estate Focus to Australia

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marbanc International has broadened its distressed real estate acquisition strategy to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Australian property and mortgage markets.

A recent analysis by SQM Research revealed that the number of properties on the market for over 180 days has surged by 10.1% year-over-year, reaching 69,658 listings. Major urban centers - including Melbourne, Darwin, Canberra, and Hobart - experienced double-digit increases in long-term listings. Notably, Victoria saw a 28.4% spike in distressed sale listings, the highest among Australian states.

Income Direct’s Strategic Expansion

Marbanc’s wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Income Direct, has been actively sourcing and conducting due diligence on multiple real estate opportunities, including:

Distressed properties

Developable landholdings

Infrastructure sites



Income Direct’s executive chairman, Gerard Sivaprasad, stated:

“The post-COVID economic climate has created compelling buying opportunities. Our investment committee is currently evaluating several large acreage sites with strong medium-to-long term value potential.”

Market Trends & Future Outlook

Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research, noted that Victoria is the first Australian state where distressed property listings now exceed pre-pandemic levels.

“We can no longer consider this a benign trend in Victoria. While listings remain below pre-COVID levels, the sharp increase suggests more Melbourne property owners may be facing financial distress,” he said.

Despite Australia’s Reserve Bank being expected to announce a reduction in official interest rates following its upcoming meeting, Marbanc anticipates continued activity in the distressed property sector and is positioned to capitalize on evolving market conditions.

