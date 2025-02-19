BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE - GB), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq - PLYA), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE – TGI), AeroVironment, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVAV)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq - PLYA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Playa 28 will be acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt”) (NYSE - H) for $13.50 per share in cash for each Playa share. The investigation concerns whether the Play Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE - GB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Blue will be acquired by Shift4 for $7.50 per share in cash for each Global Blue common share. Shift4 intends to acquire Global Blue’s Series A Preferred shares at $10.00 per preferred share and Series B Preferred shares at $11.81 per preferred share. The investigation concerns whether the Global Blue Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE – TGI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Triumph Group will be acquired by affiliates of growth-focused private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners (“Buyers”) for $26.00 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Triumph Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal price provides fair value to Company shareholders.

AeroVironment, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVAV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, AeroVironment will be acquired by BlueHalo LLC (“BlueHalo”). AeroVironment will issue approximately 18.5 million shares of AeroVironment common stock to BlueHalo. Following the close of the transaction and based on AeroVironment’s shares outstanding as of November 18, 2024, AeroVironment’s shareholders will own approximately 60.5% of the combined company and BlueHalo’s equity holders will own approximately 39.5%, subject to closing adjustments. The investigation concerns whether the AeroVironment Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

