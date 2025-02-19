SmartCentres Declares Distribution for February 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of February 2025 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on March 17, 2025 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2025.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 195 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets consisting of income producing value-oriented retail, purpose-built rental, first-class office and self-storage properties. SmartCentres owns 35.3 million square feet of leasable space with 98.7% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

