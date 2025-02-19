Highclere Capital Launches a New and Transformational Mortgage Company





TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highclere Capital Corporation, a new residential mortgage lender who intends to transform the Canadian mortgage industry, today announced its impending launch. The company will offer dynamic mortgage products to Mortgage Brokers across Canada funded by Global Capital Markets Solutions and underpinned by a Loan Origination System powered by AI technology.

Highclere Capital is actively reaching out to Canadian Mortgage Brokers interested in partnering with an experienced team of lending professionals. Highclere Capital Corporation. plans to provide a range of diversified mortgage solutions—from competitive Prime mortgage products to flexible Alternative options—delivered through a network of reputable Mortgage Brokers and agents committed to empowering Canadian homeowners throughout their journey.

The company was founded by Leon Dadoun and Paul Grewal, both of which are seasoned and experienced entrepreneurs. The company is led by Leon Dadoun (CEO), a banking professional with 40 years of expertise in Global Debt Capital Markets, International Securitization, and Regulatory Public Policy Formation. Paul Grewal (President) is a well-respected Financial Services Executive in the Canadian Mortgage industry with a proven track record of growing a Mortgage Finance Company and Bank Mortgage Portfolios.

They have assembled an enthusiastic, experienced team dedicated to supporting Highclere Capital at all levels. In forming this new company, the priority has been on Capital Markets solutions, mortgage technology, product innovation and customer service to ensure that, even in its early stages, Highclere Capital provides reliable, forward-thinking choices to its Canadian partners.

In a statement, Leon Dadoun, C.E.O., said that "Highclere intends to power its growth, by offering a wide range of residential mortgage products to brokers by innovating in how those mortgages are funded. AI and machine learning technologies will also be at the center of what we do to make sure service levels and adjudication are at the top of the industry. This new system is designed to advance qualified applications more quickly by removing common roadblocks and delays, significantly streamlining the process of securing funding. We will offer flexible solutions tailored to fit unique situations, helping more Canadians achieve their homeownership dreams."

Highclere will begin accepting client applications at the end of April 2025

About Highclere Capital Corporation

Highclere Capital Corporation is a newly formed Canadian Mortgage Finance Company that specializes in leveraging technology to improve the mortgage process and using internationally sourced capital markets funding to expand mortgage product solutions at competitive rates. In doing so, Highclere intends to empower their partners and clients with innovative approaches that foster long-term success.

For additional information about Highclere, please visit https://www.highclere.ca.

Contact: Leon Dadoun Contact: Paul Grewal C.E.O. President Highclere Capital Highclere Capital 416.708.0984 416. 457.9495 leon.dadoun@highclere.ca paul.grewal@highclere.ca





