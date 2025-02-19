Uminers to Partner with Ledger, Elevating Security and Previewing a Zero-Interest Mining Loan Program

The collaboration will offer miners an institutional-grade self-custody solution via Ledger Enterprise, empowering them with cutting-edge hardware and robust digital asset protection. A successful pilot of a forthcoming zero-interest loan program is also underway.

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uminers, a leading distributor of cryptocurrency mining equipment and pioneer in turnkey mining solutions, today announced an upcoming strategic collaboration with Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises. This collaboration will leverage Ledger Enterprise’s self-custody platform for corporations to further enhance the security and scalability of Uminers’ global mining operations. Full details—along with a preview of an upcoming zero-interest mining loan program—will be unveiled at an exclusive VIP Night hosted by Uminers and Ledger during Consensus Hong Kong.

Mining Security, Scaled

By integrating Ledger’s enterprise-grade custody solutions, Uminers will ensure that its customers’ Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets remain secure, transparent, and easily verifiable. Uminers—known for its strong alliances with industry giants—will utilize Ledger Enterprise to bring best-in-class protection to its global client base, which seeks reliable, efficient, and safe mining operations.

“Our mission is to ‘Make Mining Easy’ and accessible for everyone,” said Batyr Khydyrov, CEO of Uminers. “By collaborating with Ledger, we add an essential layer of security and trust to the mining ecosystem. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing miners worldwide with cutting-edge solutions that let them focus on growth and innovation.”

Sneak Peek: Upcoming Zero-Interest Mining Loan Program

Alongside its collaboration with Ledger, Uminers is developing a zero-interest mining loan program designed to make acquiring state-of-the-art mining hardware more accessible.

A successful pilot test of this loan offering has already financed over 15,000 mining devices , secured by a 1,000 BTC deposit.

While the pilot phase has demonstrated strong demand, further testing and feedback are underway to ensure a robust, secure, and scalable program for all Uminers clients. Stay tuned to Uminers’ social media channels in the coming weeks and months for more updates on the official launch.

Uminers By the Numbers

60,000+ mining devices sold annually

in revenue (2024) 175 MW of planned total capacity at Uminers’ Ethiopia Data Center by year-end

Next-Gen Security with Ledger Enterprise

As the global standard in crypto custody and transaction security, Ledger brings its state-of-the-art non-custodial platform to the collaboration, ensuring digital assets remain fully protected from within. By integrating Ledger Enterprise, Uminers adds institutional-grade security and workflow management, giving mining operations the peace of mind they need to expand confidently.

“Security and trust are the cornerstones of the crypto ecosystem,” said Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger. “Our collaboration with Uminers highlights Ledger’s commitment to bringing best-in-class digital asset protection to innovative mining solutions around the world.”

Global Expansion Underway

This new endeavor with Ledger aligns with Uminers’ ongoing expansion into emerging markets such as Ethiopia, where the company is rapidly growing its data center footprint. With 50 MW of power currently available—and an additional 50 MW near completion—Uminers anticipates a total capacity of 175 MW before year-end. Beyond Africa, Uminers also has a robust presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, ensuring miners globally have access to reliable infrastructure backed by a trusted security partner.



About Uminers

Founded in 2017, Uminers is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining equipment, hosting, logistics, and data center construction. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the company is an official distributor for industry giants Bitmain and MicroBT, providing comprehensive turnkey solutions to clients worldwide. With branches in Hong Kong, the UAE, Ethiopia, Canada, and the USA, Uminers has rapidly expanded its global footprint.

Uminers is aggressively expanding its infrastructure, with a 175 MW flagship data center in Ethiopia and plans to scale to 500 MW across Africa and an additional 50 MW in the Middle East. The company sells over 60,000 mining devices annually, surpassed $500 million in revenue in 2024, and was named “Best Mining Company” at the 2024 Blockchain Life Awards. Through its upcoming BTC-collateralized, zero-interest financing solutions—in collaboration with Ledger—Uminers continues to lead, drive innovation, and increase accessibility in crypto mining, while offering its clients the best solutions for their mining operations.

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 7 million devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, as well as solutions trusted by 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution that’s secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, stands as a crucial resource for securing the digital asset realm. With over $14 billion lost to hacks, scams, or mismanagement in 2023 alone, Ledger brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to the global crypto community.

