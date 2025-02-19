Xos, Inc. Announces Major Milestone: Xos Hub Listed on Federal GSA Schedule





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading provider of fleet electrification and energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that its innovative Xos Hub™ has been officially added to the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. This milestone makes it easier than ever for federal agencies and authorized customers to quickly and efficiently procure the Xos Hub, a state-of-the-art mobile energy storage system and DC fast charger.

“As Federal agencies seek to reduce operational expenses, the total cost of ownership benefits of EVs present a massive opportunity for budget savings. The Xos Hub is the only solution of its kind, enabling fleets to bypass charging infrastructure deployment delays. With onboard energy storage and integrated EV chargers, it can be delivered and fully operational in a single day, without the red tape of local building authorities, utility upgrades, or other common roadblocks,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc.

The Xos Hub™ is now available for purchase on General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage. GSA Advantage is an online shopping and ordering service for Government buyers that streamlines the Government procurement process because pricing, terms and conditions are pre-established. The procurement process for purchasing our Hub is expedited because Government buyers have fewer steps between identifying a need and purchasing the required product.

About the Xos Hub: A Revolutionary Solution for EV Charging Anywhere

The trailer-mounted Xos Hub™ is a rapidly deployable EV charging unit designed to help expedite EV adoption without the need for lengthy and costly infrastructure and permitting requirements. The Hub is a versatile solution for several applications, including stopgap charging for EV fleets, remote and rescue charging, semi-permanent charging, or backup power during grid outages.

The Xos Hub™ is a product of extensive in-house development by Xos, leveraging the company’s expertise in power electronics, power conversion systems, and proprietary software. By maintaining full control over the software, Xos ensures interoperability with a wide range of OEMs and hundreds of vehicle models, making the Xos Hub™ one of the most versatile and reliable mobile charging solutions on the market.

“We’ve designed the Xos Hub to offer maximum flexibility and reliability in the field,” said Aldan Shank, Director of Mobile Charging Products at Xos. “Anyone starting or growing their EV fleet needs the Hub. Stationary chargers tend to come with a lot of hurdles, like site upgrades that can take months or years, expensive construction or trenching, and restrictions on leased property. The Hub gets around all those barriers, while also adding a ton of flexibility for things like offsite charging, field rescues, and resiliency.”

GSA Advantage supports the procurement needs of eligible federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal governments. If you are unsure if your entity is eligible to use the GSA Schedule or you have questions, please contact John Rhoden at: johnrhoden@xostrucks.com or 808-218-3487 and he will work with GSA to determine your eligibility and answer any questions you may have.

Please use the link below to view our Hub product information and make a purchase:

https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/advantage/ws/catalog/product_detail?gsin=11000121201256

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is a leading technology company and electric truck manufacturer, specializing in battery-electric vehicles and fleet services. With a focus on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, Xos delivers cost-effective and sustainable transportation solutions tailored to back-to-base, last-mile operations. Leveraging proprietary technologies, Xos offers vehicles and energy solutions that reduce maintenance needs and enhance total cost of ownership (TCO). For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

