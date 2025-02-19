Target Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 1, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Target Corporation ("Target" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 26, 2022 and November 19, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Target investors have until April 1, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, Target misled investors by making false and misleading statements about its Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives, which led to widespread customer boycotts following its 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign (the “Campaign”). The backlash, along with a similar campaign in 2024, resulted in a significant decline in Target’s stock price.

The Campaign provoked consumer boycotts that caused Target’s sales to drop for the first time in six years. Despite this, Target’s CEO and Board of Directors failed to oversee or disclose the known risks associated with the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. By issuing misleading statements in its public filings, Target caused investors to purchase stock at artificially inflated prices. When the truth emerged, investors suffered damages.

