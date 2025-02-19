Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "CDI", "we") today reported business results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Company Highlights

Record fourth quarter 2024 financial results compared to the prior year: Net revenue of $624.2 million, up $63.0 million or 11% Net income attributable to CDI of $71.7 million, up $14.1 million or 24% Adjusted EBITDA of $236.6 million, up $17.5 million or 8%

Record 2024 financial results compared to the prior year: Net revenue of $2.7 billion, up $272.6 million or 11% Net income attributable to CDI of $426.8 million, up $9.5 million or 2% Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, up $135.3 million or 13%

We successfully ran the 150th Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday of May generating all-time record all-sources handle and all-time record Derby Week Adjusted EBITDA.

We opened the Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana in April 2024, and the hotel in May 2024.

The Rose Gaming Resort opened in Dumfries, Virginia in November 2024, with 1,650 historical racing machines and a 102-room hotel as our eighth HRM entertainment venue in Virginia.

We opened Owensboro Racing & Gaming in Owensboro, Kentucky on February 12, 2025, with 600 historical racing machines, a retail sportsbook, simulcast wagering, and food and beverage offerings.

We ended 2024 with net bank leverage of 4.0x and returned $218.3 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.





CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





Fourth Quarter Years Ended December 31 (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 624.2 $ 561.2 $ 2,734.3 $ 2,461.7 Net income attributable to CDI $ 71.7 $ 57.6 $ 426.8 $ 417.3 Diluted EPS attributable to CDI $ 0.95 $ 0.76 $ 5.68 $ 5.49 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 236.6 $ 219.1 $ 1,159.2 $ 1,023.9 (a) This is a non-GAAP measure. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.









SEGMENT RESULTS



The summaries below present revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments. We have changed the name of the TwinSpires segment to Wagering Services and Solutions to better reflect the businesses that are within this segment. All comparisons are against the applicable prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Live and Historical Racing

Fourth Quarter Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 275.5 $ 235.3 $ 1,267.0 $ 1,084.6 Adjusted EBITDA 101.6 88.9 574.6 475.4



Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased $40.2 million due to a $19.6 million increase primarily from the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort in Northern Virginia, a $10.4 million increase from our other Virginia HRM venues, a $4.1 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky HRM venue, a $2.7 million increase at Churchill Downs Racetrack, a $2.1 million increase from our Northern Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1.3 million net increase from our other HRM venues.

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $12.7 million due to a $5.2 million increase primarily from the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort in Northern Virginia, a $7.6 million increase from our other Virginia HRM venues, a $2.1 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky HRM venue, and a $1.5 million increase from our Northern Kentucky HRM venues. These increases were offset by a $1.8 million decrease related to an increase in government relations expense allocated to Virginia, a $1.3 million decrease at Churchill Downs Racetrack and a $0.6 million decrease at our other HRM venues.

Full Year 2024

Full year 2024 revenue increased $182.4 million due to a $57.2 million increase at Churchill Downs Racetrack due to a record-breaking 150th Derby Week, a $25.9 million increase in Northern Virginia including the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort, a $17.2 million increase from the opening of the Rosie’s Emporia HRM venue in Southern Virginia in September 2023, a $39.5 million increase from our other Virginia HRM venues, a $41.5 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1.1 million increase from our New Hampshire venue.

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $99.2 million due to a $32.6 million increase at Churchill Downs Racetrack due to a record-breaking 150th Derby Week, $9.7 million increase in Northern Virginia including the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort, a $7.1 million increase from the opening of the Rosie’s Emporia HRM venue in Southern Virginia in September 2023, a $38.3 million increase from our other Virginia HRM venues, and an $11.5 million increase primarily from our other Kentucky HRM venues.

Wagering Services and Solutions

Fourth Quarter Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 108.0 $ 110.6 $ 500.7 $ 458.4 Adjusted EBITDA 37.3 34.9 165.6 132.1



Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue decreased $2.6 million due to a $3.5 million decrease from our sports betting business and a $1.3 million decrease in TwinSpires Horse Racing primarily due to market access and shifts in race days at other tracks. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase from Exacta primarily from the growth of our Virginia HRM venues.

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.4 million due to a $2.1 million increase from our Exacta business primarily because of increased fees from the growth of our Virginia HRM venues, a $2.2 million increase from a one-time reduction in compensation expenses related to our Exacta business, and a $0.3 million increase in TwinSpires Horse Racing. These increases were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease primarily from our sports betting business.

Full Year 2024

Full year 2024 revenue increased $42.3 million due to a $40.8 million increase from our Exacta business primarily from growth in our third party HRM business and from the growth of our Virginia HRM venues and a $2.0 million increase from our sports betting business, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease from TwinSpires Horse Racing.

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $33.5 million due to a $29.2 million increase from our Exacta business because of increased fees from our Virginia HRM venues, a $2.2 million increase from a one-time reduction in accrued compensation expenses related to our Exacta business, and a $2.6 million increase primarily from our sports betting business, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease from TwinSpires Horse Racing.

Gaming

Fourth Quarter Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 257.5 $ 230.2 $ 1,045.4 $ 974.6 Adjusted EBITDA 120.1 113.4 506.9 488.6



Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased $27.3 million due to a $30.3 million increase from the opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort, partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease from our other wholly owned gaming properties primarily due to regional gaming softness and increased competition.

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.7 million due to an $11.4 million increase from the opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort and a $2.7 million increase from our equity investment in Miami Valley Gaming. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease from our other wholly owned gaming properties and a $5.1 million decrease from our equity investment in Rivers Des Plaines primarily due to regional gaming softness, increased competition, and higher labor and benefit expense.

Full Year 2024

Full year 2024 revenue increased $70.8 million primarily due to a $96.6 million increase from the opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. This increase was partially offset by a $15.6 million decrease from our other wholly owned gaming properties primarily due to inclement weather in January 2024, regional gaming softness, and increased competition; and a $10.2 million decrease due to our decision not to renew the management agreement at Lady Luck at the end of June 2023.

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased $18.3 million primarily due to a $44.5 million increase from the opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort and a $3.0 million increase from our equity investment in Miami Valley Gaming. These increases were partially offset by a $19.5 million decrease from our wholly owned gaming properties and an $8.5 million decrease from our equity investment in Rivers Des Plaines primarily due to inclement weather in January 2024, regional gaming softness, increased competition, and higher labor and benefit expense; and a $1.2 million decrease from proceeds for business interruption insurance claims in the third quarter 2023 that did not reoccur.

All Other

Fourth Quarter Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2.1 $ 0.2 $ 6.6 $ 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA (22.4 ) (18.1 ) (87.9 ) (72.2 )



Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased $1.9 million due to intercompany revenue related to the captive insurance company that was established in April 2024. All captive revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4.3 million driven primarily by increased corporate compensation related expenses and other corporate administrative expenses driven by enterprise growth.

Full Year 2024

Full year 2024 revenue increased $5.7 million primarily due to intercompany revenue related to the captive insurance company that was established in April 2024. All captive revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA decreased $15.7 million driven primarily by increased corporate compensation related expenses and other corporate administrative expenses driven by enterprise growth.





CAPITAL MANAGEMENT



Share Repurchase Program

The Company repurchased 160,466 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $21.3 million based on trade date under its share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company repurchased 506,300 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $65.3 million based on trade date under its share repurchase program in 2024. We had $149.6 million of repurchase authority remaining under this program as of December 31, 2024.

Annual Dividend

On October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved an annual cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.409 per outstanding share, a seven percent increase over the prior year. The dividend was paid on January 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2024, with the aggregate cash dividend paid to each shareholder rounded to the nearest whole cent. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year that the Company has increased the dividend per share.

Capital Investments

We currently expect our project capital to be approximately $350 to $400 million in 2025, although this amount may vary significantly based on the timing of work completed, unanticipated delays, and timing of payments to third parties. We plan to use our operating cash flows and existing revolving credit facility to fund our capital project expenditures.





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CDI



Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

The Company's fourth quarter 2024 net income attributable to CDI was $71.7 million compared to $57.6 million in the prior year quarter.

The following factors impacted the comparability of the Company's fourth quarter 2024 net income to the prior year quarter:

a $9.9 million after-tax decrease in transaction, pre-opening, and other expense primarily from the settlement of certain liabilities recorded at the time of the Company's November 2022 acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC,

a $1.7 million after-tax increase in other charges and recoveries, net primarily related to non-recurring insurance claim recoveries,

a $0.2 million decrease of after-tax other charges; and

a $0.1 million decrease in after-tax non-cash asset impairments.

This was partially offset by:

a $1.1 million after-tax decrease primarily from legal reserves.



Excluding the items above, fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income attributable to CDI increased $3.3 million primarily due to the following:

a $3.9 million after-tax increase primarily driven by the results of our operations,

partially offset by a $0.6 million after-tax increase in interest expense associated with higher outstanding debt balances and higher interest rates.

Full Year 2024 Results

The Company's full year 2024 net income attributable to CDI was $426.8 compared to $417.3 million in the prior year.

The following factors impacted comparability of the Company's net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year:

an $86.2 million after-tax gain on the sale of the Arlington property in the prior year; and

a $0.7 million after-tax decrease primarily from legal reserves.

This was partially offset by:

a $15.7 million after-tax decrease in non-cash asset impairments,

a $12.8 million after-tax decrease in transaction, pre-opening, and other expense primarily from the settlement of certain liabilities recorded at the time of the Company's November 2022 acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC,

a $5.1 million after-tax increase of other charges and recoveries, net primarily related to non-recurring insurance claim recoveries; and

a $1.6 million after-tax decrease of other charges.

Excluding these items, full year 2024 adjusted net income attributable to CDI increased $61.2 million primarily due to the following:

a $77.0 million after-tax increase primarily driven by the results of our operations and equity income from our unconsolidated affiliates,

partially offset by a $15.8 million after-tax increase in interest expense associated with higher outstanding debt balances and higher interest rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures as a key performance measure of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company’s operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy, and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; changes in fair value for interest rate swaps related to Rivers Des Plaines; Rivers Des Plaines' legal reserves and transaction costs; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA includes our portion of EBITDA from our equity investments and the portion of EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:

Transaction expense, net which includes: Acquisition, disposition, and property sale related charges; Other transaction expense, including legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Asset impairments;

Gain on property sales;

Legal reserves;

Pre-opening expense; and

Other charges, recoveries, and expenses.



As of December 31, 2021, our property in Arlington Heights, Illinois ("Arlington") ceased racing and simulcast operations and the property was sold on February 15, 2023 to the Chicago Bears. Arlington's results and exit costs in 2023 are treated as an adjustment.

For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited except year ended 2024 and 2023 amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Live and Historical Racing $ 268.3 $ 228.4 $ 1,225.6 $ 1,047.3 Wagering Services and Solutions 99.9 104.2 469.5 444.9 Gaming 256.0 228.4 1,039.1 968.6 All Other — 0.2 0.1 0.9 Total net revenue 624.2 561.2 2,734.3 2,461.7 Operating expense: Live and Historical Racing 185.5 156.5 735.4 662.2 Wagering Services and Solutions 67.0 68.4 296.5 288.2 Gaming 187.2 171.7 748.9 700.0 All Other 4.8 3.6 15.0 15.6 Selling, general and administrative expense 65.7 51.7 237.7 202.3 Asset impairments — 0.1 3.9 24.6 Transaction (benefit) expense, net (12.8 ) 3.0 (12.1 ) 4.8 Total operating expense 497.4 455.0 2,025.3 1,897.7 Operating income 126.8 106.2 709.0 564.0 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (72.8 ) (70.6 ) (289.8 ) (268.4 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 36.0 35.9 144.9 146.3 Gain on sale of Arlington — — — 114.0 Miscellaneous, net 1.0 0.4 9.1 5.9 Total other expense (35.8 ) (34.3 ) (135.8 ) (2.2 ) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 91.0 71.9 573.2 561.8 Income tax provision (18.7 ) (14.3 ) (144.1 ) (144.5 ) Net income 72.3 57.6 429.1 417.3 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6 — 2.3 — Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 71.7 $ 57.6 $ 426.8 $ 417.3 Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated per common share data: Basic net income $ 0.95 $ 0.77 $ 5.73 $ 5.55 Diluted net income $ 0.95 $ 0.76 $ 5.68 $ 5.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 73.9 75.1 74.0 75.2 Diluted 74.6 75.8 74.6 76.1





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175.5 $ 144.5 Restricted cash 77.2 77.3 Accounts receivable, net 98.7 106.9 Income taxes receivable 14.5 12.6 Other current assets 46.4 59.5 Total current assets 412.3 400.8 Property and equipment, net 2,874.9 2,561.2 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 661.2 655.9 Goodwill 900.2 899.9 Other intangible assets, net 2,409.0 2,418.4 Other assets 18.3 19.3 Total assets $ 7,275.9 $ 6,955.5 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 180.3 $ 158.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 402.0 426.8 Current deferred revenue 52.9 73.2 Current maturities of long-term debt 63.1 68.0 Dividends payable 31.0 29.3 Total current liabilities 729.3 755.8 Long-term debt (net of current maturities and loan origination fees of $7.7 in 2024 and $8.9 in 2023) 1,767.9 1,697.1 Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $23.8 in 2024 and $28.8 in 2023) 3,076.2 3,071.2 Non-current deferred revenue 20.0 11.8 Deferred income taxes 432.7 388.2 Other liabilities 146.5 137.8 Total liabilities 6,172.6 6,061.9 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 19.7 — Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 0.3 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value; 300.0 shares authorized; 73.5 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2024 and 74.5 shares at December 31, 2023 — — Retained earnings 1,084.6 894.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1.0 ) (0.9 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,083.6 893.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,275.9 $ 6,955.5





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 429.1 $ 417.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 199.1 169.0 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 138.7 155.1 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates (144.9 ) (146.3 ) Stock-based compensation 36.1 32.9 Deferred income taxes 44.5 47.4 Asset impairments 3.9 24.6 Amortization of operating lease assets 5.6 6.2 Gain on sale of Arlington — (114.0 ) Other 9.7 5.4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Income taxes (4.5 ) (1.1 ) Deferred revenue (12.1 ) 34.2 Other assets and liabilities 66.5 (25.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 771.7 605.3 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital maintenance expenditures (83.6 ) (77.7 ) Capital project expenditures (463.4 ) (598.8 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (241.3 ) Proceeds from sale of Arlington — 195.7 Other 1.8 4.1 Net cash used in investing activities (545.2 ) (718.0 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations 965.5 1,771.1 Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations (900.8 ) (1,536.0 ) Payment of dividends (29.2 ) (27.1 ) Repurchase of common stock (186.0 ) (55.9 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (30.1 ) (25.5 ) Proceeds from pending equity transaction — 14.4 Debt issuance costs (2.6 ) (13.0 ) Change in bank overdraft (10.9 ) 2.0 Other (2.5 ) (0.7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (196.6 ) 129.3 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations 1.0 0.5 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30.9 17.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 221.8 204.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 252.7 $ 221.8





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income attributable to CDI $ 71.7 $ 57.6 $ 426.8 $ 417.3 Adjustments, continuing operations: Gain on sale of assets — — — (114.0 ) Asset impairments — 0.1 3.9 24.6 Transaction, pre-opening, and other expense (3.9 ) 9.6 21.7 39.8 Other charges and recoveries, net (0.2 ) 2.4 (6.9 ) 2.4 Legal reserves — (1.2 ) — (1.2 ) Legal reserves and transaction costs related to Rivers Des Plaines — — 0.3 — Income tax impact on net income adjustments (a) 1.1 (3.1 ) (5.1 ) 10.6 Total adjustments (3.0 ) 7.8 13.9 (37.8 ) Adjusted net income attributable to CDI $ 68.7 $ 65.4 $ 440.7 $ 379.5 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.86 $ 5.91 $ 4.99 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 74.6 75.8 74.6 76.1





(a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.





Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Handle TwinSpires Horse Racing(a) $ 400.0 $ 439.1 $ 1,942.1 $ 1,991.9





(a) Total handle generated by Velocity is not included in total handle from TwinSpires Horse Racing.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited except year ended 2024 and 2023 amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue from external customers: Live and Historical Racing: Churchill Downs Racetrack $ 16.7 $ 14.5 $ 259.5 $ 205.8 Louisville 52.0 50.8 209.1 189.0 Northern Kentucky 25.0 22.7 98.9 85.8 Southwestern Kentucky 40.2 36.1 158.3 147.8 Western Kentucky 6.1 6.0 28.8 31.8 Virginia 125.1 95.0 458.2 375.4 New Hampshire 3.2 3.3 12.8 11.7 Total Live and Historical Racing $ 268.3 $ 228.4 $ 1,225.6 $ 1,047.3 Wagering Services and Solutions: $ 99.9 $ 104.2 $ 469.5 $ 444.9 Gaming: Florida $ 23.8 $ 24.2 $ 100.2 $ 100.7 Iowa 23.5 23.5 93.3 96.0 Indiana 30.3 — 96.6 — Louisiana 36.8 35.5 150.2 145.6 Maine 24.7 26.0 106.0 114.1 Maryland 22.5 24.0 101.8 106.9 Mississippi 24.6 23.4 98.7 100.9 New York 44.7 45.2 183.0 180.5 Pennsylvania 25.1 26.6 109.3 123.9 Total Gaming 256.0 228.4 1,039.1 968.6 All Other — 0.2 0.1 0.9 Net revenue from external customers $ 624.2 $ 561.2 $ 2,734.3 $ 2,461.7 Intercompany net revenues: Live and Historical Racing $ 7.2 $ 6.9 $ 41.4 $ 37.3 Wagering Services and Solutions 8.1 6.5 31.2 13.5 Gaming 1.5 1.8 6.3 6.0 All Other 2.1 — 6.5 — Eliminations (18.9 ) (15.2 ) (85.4 ) (56.8 ) Intercompany net revenue $ — $ — $ — $ —





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited except year ended 2024 and 2023 amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 14.7 $ 74.3 $ 6.3 $ 95.3 $ — $ 95.3 Historical racing(a) 224.8 — 9.6 234.4 — 234.4 Racing event-related services 5.9 — 1.6 7.5 — 7.5 Gaming(a) 3.1 2.9 210.5 216.5 — 216.5 Other(a) 19.8 22.7 28.0 70.5 — 70.5 Total $ 268.3 $ 99.9 $ 256.0 $ 624.2 $ — $ 624.2





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 14.7 $ 76.5 $ 6.7 $ 97.9 $ — $ 97.9 Historical racing(a) 189.8 — 8.1 197.9 — 197.9 Racing event-related services 4.9 — 1.6 6.5 — 6.5 Gaming(a) 3.2 6.4 188.1 197.7 — 197.7 Other(a) 15.8 21.3 23.9 61.0 0.2 61.2 Total $ 228.4 $ 104.2 $ 228.4 $ 561.0 $ 0.2 $ 561.2





(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in Other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $13.1 million for the three months December 31, 2023.





Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 91.3 $ 352.2 $ 26.4 $ 469.9 $ — $ 469.9 Historical racing(a) 854.9 — 37.0 891.9 — 891.9 Racing event-related services 188.0 — 6.6 194.6 — 194.6 Gaming(a) 12.6 17.3 856.0 885.9 — 885.9 Other(a) 78.8 100.0 113.1 291.9 0.1 292.0 Total $ 1,225.6 $ 469.5 $ 1,039.1 $ 2,734.2 $ 0.1 $ 2,734.3





Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 81.9 $ 359.7 $ 26.6 $ 468.2 $ — $ 468.2 Historical racing(a) 739.1 — 28.6 767.7 — 767.7 Racing event-related services 145.9 — 6.4 152.3 — 152.3 Gaming(a) 11.4 17.3 803.5 832.2 — 832.2 Other(a) 69.0 67.9 103.5 240.4 0.9 241.3 Total $ 1,047.3 $ 444.9 $ 968.6 $ 2,460.8 $ 0.9 $ 2,461.7





(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in Other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $56.0 million for 2024 and $50.9 million for 2023.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited except year ended 2024 and 2023 amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following: Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenues $ 275.5 $ 108.0 $ 257.5 $ 641.0 $ 2.1 $ (18.9 ) $ 624.2 Pari-mutuel taxes & purses (72.6 ) (3.9 ) (10.8 ) (87.3 ) — — (87.3 ) Gaming taxes (1.4 ) (0.5 ) (72.5 ) (74.4 ) — — (74.4 ) Marketing & advertising (11.0 ) (1.4 ) (8.9 ) (21.3 ) — — (21.3 ) Salaries & benefits (32.6 ) (8.9 ) (43.6 ) (85.1 ) — — (85.1 ) Content expense (1.3 ) (42.6 ) (1.8 ) (45.7 ) — 9.8 (35.9 ) Selling, general & administrative expense (13.4 ) (2.5 ) (12.2 ) (28.1 ) (21.2 ) 0.2 (49.1 ) Maintenance, insurance & utilities (11.9 ) (1.1 ) (9.7 ) (22.7 ) (3.6 ) 2.0 (24.3 ) Gaming equipment rental & technology costs (11.1 ) (1.0 ) (3.9 ) (16.0 ) — 6.9 (9.1 ) Food & beverage costs (4.0 ) — (4.3 ) (8.3 ) — — (8.3 ) Other operating expense (14.8 ) (9.1 ) (16.3 ) (40.2 ) 0.1 — (40.1 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 46.6 46.6 — — 46.6 Other income 0.2 0.3 — 0.5 0.2 — 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.6 $ 37.3 $ 120.1 $ 259.0 $ (22.4 ) $ — $ 236.6





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenues $ 235.3 $ 110.6 $ 230.2 $ 576.1 $ 0.2 $ (15.1 ) $ 561.2 Pari-mutuel taxes & purses (62.4 ) (3.9 ) (10.5 ) (76.8 ) — — (76.8 ) Gaming taxes (1.4 ) (0.9 ) (65.6 ) (67.9 ) — — (67.9 ) Marketing & advertising (9.7 ) (1.8 ) (8.9 ) (20.4 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) (20.4 ) Salaries & benefits (27.0 ) (8.6 ) (36.8 ) (72.4 ) — — (72.4 ) Content expense (1.4 ) (44.0 ) (1.9 ) (47.3 ) — 9.7 (37.6 ) Selling, general & administrative expense (8.5 ) (4.3 ) (10.3 ) (23.1 ) (18.1 ) 0.5 (40.7 ) Maintenance, insurance & utilities (11.4 ) (1.2 ) (10.3 ) (22.9 ) (0.1 ) — (23.0 ) Gaming equipment rental & technology costs (8.8 ) (0.9 ) (4.0 ) (13.7 ) — 5.0 (8.7 ) Food & beverage costs (3.1 ) — (3.7 ) (6.8 ) — — (6.8 ) Other operating expense (12.9 ) (10.0 ) (13.6 ) (36.5 ) (0.2 ) — (36.7 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 48.7 48.7 — — 48.7 Other income 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 0.2 — — 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.9 $ 34.9 $ 113.4 $ 237.2 $ (18.1 ) $ — $ 219.1





Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenues $ 1,267.0 $ 500.7 $ 1,045.4 $ 2,813.1 $ 6.6 $ (85.4 ) $ 2,734.3 Pari-mutuel taxes & purses (300.0 ) (19.7 ) (43.5 ) (363.2 ) — — (363.2 ) Gaming taxes (5.7 ) (2.4 ) (291.6 ) (299.7 ) — — (299.7 ) Marketing & advertising (42.1 ) (8.9 ) (35.4 ) (86.4 ) (0.1 ) — (86.5 ) Salaries & benefits (127.0 ) (32.8 ) (164.6 ) (324.4 ) — — (324.4 ) Content expense (6.4 ) (205.8 ) (8.5 ) (220.7 ) — 52.3 (168.4 ) Selling, general & administrative expense (40.1 ) (15.5 ) (46.1 ) (101.7 ) (85.9 ) 1.0 (186.6 ) Maintenance, insurance & utilities (46.5 ) (4.2 ) (42.1 ) (92.8 ) (8.2 ) 6.5 (94.5 ) Gaming equipment rental & technology costs (41.6 ) (3.5 ) (15.4 ) (60.5 ) — 25.5 (35.0 ) Food & beverage costs (12.9 ) — (16.7 ) (29.6 ) — — (29.6 ) Other operating expense (70.6 ) (42.6 ) (62.9 ) (176.1 ) (0.5 ) 0.1 (176.5 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 186.4 186.4 — — 186.4 Other income 0.5 0.3 1.9 2.7 0.2 — 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 574.6 $ 165.6 $ 506.9 $ 1,247.1 $ (87.9 ) $ — $ 1,159.2





Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenues $ 1,084.6 $ 458.4 $ 974.6 $ 2,517.6 $ 0.9 $ (56.8 ) $ 2,461.7 Pari-mutuel taxes & purses (262.5 ) (19.9 ) (39.2 ) (321.6 ) — — (321.6 ) Gaming taxes (5.2 ) (2.7 ) (283.6 ) (291.5 ) — — (291.5 ) Marketing & advertising (37.6 ) (9.8 ) (35.4 ) (82.8 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 (82.7 ) Salaries & benefits (107.0 ) (29.3 ) (146.0 ) (282.3 ) — — (282.3 ) Content expense (6.5 ) (205.1 ) (8.8 ) (220.4 ) — 47.4 (173.0 ) Selling, general & administrative expense (31.9 ) (12.4 ) (42.7 ) (87.0 ) (72.2 ) 1.4 (157.8 ) Maintenance, insurance & utilities (43.2 ) (3.8 ) (40.0 ) (87.0 ) (0.4 ) — (87.4 ) Gaming equipment rental & technology costs (48.7 ) (3.7 ) (15.6 ) (68.0 ) — 7.6 (60.4 ) Food & beverage costs (11.3 ) — (14.9 ) (26.2 ) — — (26.2 ) Other operating expense (56.6 ) (40.6 ) (53.2 ) (150.4 ) (0.4 ) 0.2 (150.6 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 191.6 191.6 — — 191.6 Other income 1.3 1.0 1.8 4.1 — — 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 475.4 $ 132.1 $ 488.6 $ 1,096.1 $ (72.2 ) $ — $ 1,023.9





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited except year ended 2024 and 2023 amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 71.7 $ 57.6 $ 426.8 $ 417.3 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6 — 2.3 — Net income 72.3 57.6 429.1 417.3 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 53.4 47.2 199.1 169.0 Interest expense 72.8 70.6 289.8 268.4 Income tax provision 18.7 14.3 144.1 144.5 Stock-based compensation expense 12.9 8.1 36.1 32.9 Legal reserves — (1.2 ) — (1.2 ) Arlington exit costs — — — 9.4 Pre-opening expense 6.0 7.2 29.6 18.6 Other expenses, net 2.9 (0.6 ) 4.2 7.0 Asset impairments — 0.1 3.9 24.6 Transaction (benefit) expense, net (12.8 ) 3.0 (12.1 ) 4.8 Other income, expense: Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments 10.6 10.4 42.0 40.2 Rivers Des Plaines' legal reserves and transaction costs — — 0.3 — Other charges and recoveries, net (0.2 ) 2.4 (6.9 ) 2.4 Gain on sale of Arlington — — — (114.0 ) Total adjustments 164.3 161.5 730.1 606.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.6 $ 219.1 $ 1,159.2 $ 1,023.9 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Live and Historical Racing $ 101.6 $ 88.9 $ 574.6 $ 475.4 Wagering Services and Solutions 37.3 34.9 165.6 132.1 Gaming 120.1 113.4 506.9 488.6 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 259.0 237.2 1,247.1 1,096.1 All Other (22.4 ) (18.1 ) (87.9 ) (72.2 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.6 $ 219.1 $ 1,159.2 $ 1,023.9





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following:



Summarized Income Statement Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 210.3 $ 216.6 $ 851.5 $ 864.8 Operating and SG&A expense 129.2 132.2 528.5 534.0 Depreciation and amortization 6.9 6.3 27.0 23.8 Operating income 74.2 78.1 296.0 307.0 Interest and other expense, net (10.7 ) (11.2 ) (44.2 ) (43.9 ) Net income $ 63.5 $ 66.9 $ 251.8 $ 263.1





December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets $ 100.5

$ 104.8 Property and equipment, net 325.6 339.4 Other assets, net 267.5 266.1 Total assets $ 693.6 $ 710.3 Liabilities and Members' Deficit Current liabilities $ 89.9

$ 106.2 Long-term debt 839.8 847.2 Other liabilities 1.7 0.7 Members' deficit (237.8 ) (243.8 ) Total liabilities and members' deficit $ 693.6 $ 710.3





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Planned capital projects for the Company are as follows: (in millions) Project Target Completion 2025

Planned Spend Live and Historical Racing Segment Churchill Downs Racetrack

Starting Gate Pavilion and Courtyard April 2025 $75-85 Skye Reconstruction and Expansion, Conservatory, and Infield General Admission Projects 2026-2028 $120-130 Virginia

Richmond (HRM Expansion) Third Quarter 2025 $30-35 Henrico (Roseshire - HRM Venue) Fourth Quarter 2025 $30-35 Southwestern Kentucky Calvert City (Marshall Yards Racing and Gaming - HRM Venue) First Quarter 2026 $30-35 New Hampshire Salem (HRM Venue) TBD TBD All Other Projects All Other All Other TBD $65-80 Total: $350-400



