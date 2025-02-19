Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 was a milestone year for Trupanion. Strong execution drove 20% subscription revenue growth, the doubling of our subscription margin in Q4 from its quarterly low in 2023, and a record $39 million in free cash flow,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “As we look to 2025, our focus remains on sustainable, measured growth while enhancing the member experience and improving retention.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $337.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,677,570 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $227.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 1,041,212 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2023.
  • Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $23.7 million and free cash flow was $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $17.5 million and free cash flow of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $1,286 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $856.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2023.
  • Net loss was $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(44.7) million, or $(1.08) per basic and diluted share, in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $48.3 million and free cash flow was $38.6 million in 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $0.4 million in 2023.
  • At December 31, 2024, the Company held $307.4 million in cash and short-term investments, including $35.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $288.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. The largest insurance subsidiary, APIC, maintained $245.5 million of capital surplus, which was $140.2 million more than the company action level risk-based capital requirement.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 (unaudited)    
Revenue:       
Subscription business$227,783  $191,537  $856,521  $712,906 
Other business 109,524   104,320   429,163   395,699 
Total revenue 337,307   295,857   1,285,684   1,108,605 
Cost of revenue:       
Subscription business 181,614   158,631   706,851   613,686 
Other business 102,770   97,162   400,035   363,903 
Total cost of revenue(1), (2) 284,384   255,793   1,106,886   977,589 
Operating expenses:       
Technology and development(1) 8,172   5,969   31,255   21,403 
General and administrative(1) 16,828   13,390   63,731   60,207 
New pet acquisition expense(1) 18,354   17,189   71,379   77,372 
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299      5,299    
Depreciation and amortization 3,924   3,029   16,466   12,474 
Total operating expenses 52,577   39,577   188,130   171,456 
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 2   (79)  (182)  (219)
Operating income (loss) 348   408   (9,514)  (40,659)
Interest expense 3,427   3,697   14,498   12,077 
Other expense (income), net (4,773)  (1,256)  (14,374)  (7,701)
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,694   (2,033)  (9,638)  (45,035)
Income tax expense (benefit) 38   130   (5)  (342)
Net income (loss)$1,656  $(2,163) $(9,633) $(44,693)
        
Net income (loss) per share:       
Basic$0.04  $(0.05) $(0.23) $(1.08)
Diluted$0.04  $(0.05) $(0.23) $(1.08)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:       
Basic 42,402,323   41,716,527   42,158,773   41,436,882 
Diluted 42,903,536   41,716,527   42,158,773   41,436,882 
        
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Cost of revenue$1,337  $1,478  $5,523  $5,279 
Technology and development 1,160   861   4,934   2,846 
General and administrative 4,261   3,269   15,696   17,717 
New pet acquisition expense 1,536   1,693   7,279   7,319 
Total stock-based compensation expense$8,294  $7,301  $33,432  $33,161 
        
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Veterinary invoice expense$245,663  $217,739  $949,148  $831,055 
Other cost of revenue 38,721   38,054   157,738   146,534 
Total cost of revenue$284,384  $255,793  $1,106,886  $977,589 
                


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
    
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$160,295  $147,501 
Short-term investments 147,089   129,667 
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,117 at December 31, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023 274,031   267,899 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,912   17,022 
Total current assets 597,327   562,089 
Restricted cash 39,235   22,963 
Long-term investments 373   12,866 
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 102,191   103,650 
Intangible assets, net 13,177   18,745 
Other long-term assets 17,579   18,922 
Goodwill 36,971   43,713 
Total assets$806,853  $782,948 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$11,532  $10,505 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 33,469   34,052 
Reserve for veterinary invoices 51,635   63,238 
Deferred revenue 251,640   235,329 
Long-term debt - current portion 1,350   1,350 
Total current liabilities 349,626   344,474 
Long-term debt 127,537   127,580 
Deferred tax liabilities 1,946   2,685 
Other liabilities 4,476   4,487 
Total liabilities 483,585   479,226 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,516,631 and 42,488,445 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023     
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     
Additional paid-in capital 568,302   536,108 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,612)  403 
Accumulated deficit (225,888)  (216,255)
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (16,534)  (16,534)
Total stockholders’ equity 323,268   303,722 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$806,853  $782,948 
        


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 (unaudited)    
Operating activities       
Net income (loss)$1,656  $(2,163) $(9,633) $(44,693)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 3,924   3,029   16,466   12,474 
Stock-based compensation expense 8,294   7,301   33,432   33,161 
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299      5,299    
Other, net (1,294)  2,481   (1,748)  1,347 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts and other receivables 15,303   10,153   (6,717)  (35,440)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 817   854   3,215   (1,907)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 2,433   5,476   2,084   1,644 
Reserve for veterinary invoices (4,841)  1,788   (11,310)  19,485 
Deferred revenue (7,890)  (11,412)  17,199   32,567 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,701   17,507   48,287   18,638 
Investing activities       
Purchases of investment securities (26,118)  (56,547)  (133,493)  (165,936)
Maturities and sales of investment securities 45,886   42,905   127,653   190,270 
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (1,858)  (3,970)  (9,716)  (18,280)
Other 548   165   2,099   1,585 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,458   (17,447)  (13,457)  7,639 
Financing activities       
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees          60,102 
Repayments of debt financing (338)  (337)  (1,350)  (1,717)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 36   1,374   752   2,655 
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (1,142)  (240)  (2,519)  (1,536)
Other (230)  (228)  (840)  (378)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,674)  569   (3,957)  59,126 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (1,826)  1,254   (1,807)  424 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,659   1,883   29,066   85,827 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 160,871   168,581   170,464   84,637 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$199,530  $170,464  $199,530  $170,464 
                


 
The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.
                
 Year Ended
December 31,		            
  2024   2023             
Total Business:               
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,677,570   1,714,473             
Subscription Business:               
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,041,212   991,426             
Monthly average revenue per pet$72.98  $65.26             
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)$235  $228             
Average monthly retention 98.25%  98.49%            
                
                
 Three Months Ended
 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Jun. 30,
2024		 Mar. 31,
2024		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023
Total Business:               
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,677,570   1,688,903   1,699,643   1,708,017   1,714,473   1,712,177   1,679,659   1,616,865 
Subscription Business:               
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,041,212   1,032,042   1,020,934   1,006,168   991,426   969,322   943,958   906,369 
Monthly average revenue per pet$76.02  $74.27  $71.72  $69.79  $67.07  $65.82  $64.41  $63.58 
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)$261  $243  $231  $207  $217  $212  $236  $247 
Average monthly retention 98.25%  98.29%  98.34%  98.41%  98.49%  98.55%  98.61%  98.65%
                                


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
        
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities$23,701  $17,507  $48,287  $18,638 
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (1,858)  (3,970)  (9,716)  (18,280)
Free cash flow$21,843  $13,537  $38,571  $358 
                


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Veterinary invoice expense $245,663  $217,739  $949,148  $831,055 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  (800)  (885)  (3,335)  (3,450)
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4)  (85,378)  (77,572)  (324,720)  (287,858)
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $159,485  $139,282  $621,093  $539,747 
% of subscription revenue  70.0%  72.7%  72.5%  75.7%
         
Other cost of revenue $38,721  $38,054  $157,738  $146,534 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  (476)  (386)  (1,955)  (1,544)
Other business variable expenses(4)  (17,336)  (19,301)  (75,050)  (75,756)
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $20,909  $18,367  $80,733  $69,234 
% of subscription revenue  9.2%  9.6%  9.4%  9.7%
         
Technology and development expense $8,172  $5,969  $31,255  $21,403 
General and administrative expense  16,828   13,390   63,731   60,207 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  (5,277)  (3,797)  (19,742)  (19,869)
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)           (4,175)
Development expenses(3)  (1,322)  (1,683)  (5,624)  (5,100)
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $18,401  $13,879  $69,620  $52,466 
% of total revenue  5.5%  4.7%  5.4%  4.7%
         
New pet acquisition expense $18,354  $17,189  $71,379  $77,372 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  (1,482)  (1,567)  (6,908)  (7,000)
Other business pet acquisition expense(4)  (8)  (77)  (39)  (200)
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $16,864  $15,545  $64,432  $70,172 
% of subscription revenue  7.4%  8.1%  7.5%  9.8%
         
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.
 


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Operating income (loss)$348  $408  $(9,514) $(40,659)
Non-GAAP expense adjustments       
Acquisition cost 16,872   15,622   64,471   70,372 
Stock-based compensation expense(1) 8,035   6,636   31,940   31,864 
Development expenses(3) 1,322   1,683   5,624   5,100 
Depreciation and amortization 3,924   3,029   16,466   12,474 
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299      5,299    
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)          4,175 
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 2   (79)  (182)  (219)
Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$35,798  $27,457  $114,468  $83,545 
        
Subscription Business:       
Subscription operating income (loss)$2,995  $1,300  $(1,118) $(35,994)
Non-GAAP expense adjustments       
Acquisition cost 16,864   15,545   64,432   70,172 
Stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,263   5,006   24,985   24,488 
Development expenses(3) 893   1,090   3,745   3,281 
Depreciation and amortization 2,650   1,961   10,970   8,021 
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299      5,299    
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)          218 
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$34,964  $24,902  $108,313  $70,186 
        
Other Business:   
Other business operating income (loss)$(2,649) $(813) $(8,214) $(4,446)
Non-GAAP expense adjustments       
Acquisition cost 8   77   39   200 
Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,772   1,630   6,955   7,376 
Development expenses(3) 429   593   1,879   1,819 
Depreciation and amortization 1,274   1,068   5,496   4,453 
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)          3,957 
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$834  $2,555  $6,155  $13,359 
        
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
 


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Subscription revenue$227,783  $191,537  $856,521  $712,906 
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 159,485   139,281   621,093   539,746 
Subscription variable expenses 20,909   18,367   80,733   69,234 
Subscription fixed expenses* 12,425   8,987   46,382   33,740 
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$34,964  $24,902  $108,313  $70,186 
Other business revenue 109,524   104,320   429,163   395,699 
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 85,378   77,572   324,720   287,858 
Other business variable expenses 17,336   19,301   75,050   75,756 
Other business fixed expenses* 5,976   4,892   23,238   18,726 
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$834  $2,555  $6,155  $13,359 
Revenue 337,307   295,857   1,285,684   1,108,605 
Cost of paying veterinary invoices 244,863   216,854   945,813   827,605 
Variable expenses 38,245   37,668   155,783   144,990 
Fixed expenses* 18,401   13,879   69,620   52,466 
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$35,798  $27,457  $114,468  $83,545 
        
As a percentage of revenue:Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Subscription revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 70.0%  72.7%  72.5%  75.7%
Subscription variable expenses 9.2%  9.6%  9.4%  9.7%
Subscription fixed expenses* 5.5%  4.7%  5.4%  4.7%
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 15.3%  13.0%  12.6%  9.8%
        
Other business revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 78.0%  74.4%  75.7%  72.7%
Other business variable expenses 15.8%  18.5%  17.5%  19.1%
Other business fixed expenses* 5.5%  4.7%  5.4%  4.7%
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 0.8%  2.4%  1.4%  3.4%
        
Revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Cost of paying veterinary invoices 72.6%  73.3%  73.6%  74.7%
Variable expenses 11.3%  12.7%  12.1%  13.1%
Fixed expenses* 5.5%  4.7%  5.4%  4.7%
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 10.6%  9.3%  8.9%  7.5%
        
*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

 
The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                
 Year Ended December 31,            
  2024   2023             
Net loss$(9,633) $(44,693)            
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense 31,942   31,864             
Depreciation and amortization expense 16,466   12,474             
Interest income (12,411)  (9,011)            
Interest expense 14,498   12,077             
Income tax benefit (5)  (342)            
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299                
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses    4,175             
Gain from equity method investment (33)  (110)            
Adjusted EBITDA$46,123  $6,434             
                
 Three Months Ended
 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Jun. 30,
2024		 Mar. 31,
2024		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Sep. 30,
2023		 Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023
Net income (loss)$1,656  $1,425  $(5,862) $(6,852) $(2,163) $(4,036) $(13,714) $(24,780)
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense 8,036   8,127   8,381   7,398   6,636   6,585   6,503   12,140 
Depreciation and amortization expense 3,924   4,381   4,376   3,785   3,029   2,990   3,253   3,202 
Interest income (2,999)  (3,232)  (3,135)  (3,045)  (2,842)  (2,389)  (2,051)  (1,729)
Interest expense 3,427   3,820   3,655   3,596   3,697   3,053   2,940   2,387 
Income tax expense (benefit) 38   39   (44)  (38)  130   (43)  (238)  (191)
Goodwill impairment charges 5,299                      
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses                8   65   4,102 
Gain from equity method investment    (33)           (110)      
Adjusted EBITDA$19,381  $14,527  $7,371  $4,844  $8,487  $6,058  $(3,242) $(4,869)
 

