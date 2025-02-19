MannKind Corporation to Hold 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on February 26, 2025

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

MannKind will host a webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Participating in the conference call from MannKind will be Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, and Chief Financial Officer Chris Prentiss. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

