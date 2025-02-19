LPL Welcomes Prill | Garwood Financial Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Shane J. Prill, CFP®, Vance E. Garwood, CFP®, and Grant Garwood, CFP®, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $900 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Raymond James.

Based in Wichita, Kan., Prill began his investment career in 1986 after gaining valuable experience as a tax practitioner and community banker. Brothers Vance and Grant Garwood, who grew up on a cattle ranch in Nebraska, joined Prill’s team in 2008 and 2019, respectively, after building their business at previous financial advisory firms. They are joined by four office support members who are a vital part of the success of the practice: Janna McConnaughhay, Deb Kelly, Luke Prill and Taylor Phillips.

“I founded this firm with a mission of treating clients like I would want to be treated,” Prill said. “We invest our clients’ money carefully and intelligently, working with each individual to create truly personalized, comprehensive wealth strategies that run the gamut from basic needs to complex goals. All our recommendations and decisions on behalf of clients are based solely in their best interests.”

They turned to LPL looking for a firm that would help them provide a higher level of value to their clients through more robust investment management and financial planning solutions. With the move to LPL, the team is rebranding from S.J. Prill Financial & Investment Planning, Inc., to Prill | Garwood Financial Advisors.

“Our business has grown substantially over the years, and we believe that affiliating with LPL best positions us to continue providing the high level of service clients have come to expect,” Prill said. “LPL also allows our office to increase efficiencies by taking advantage of new innovative technology capabilities and strategic business resources. By utilizing these tools, we can better steward our time and invest in the relationships with our clients.”

Outside the office, the advisors are committed to giving back to their churches and community. Prill, a member of the Financial Planning Association and American Funds Advisory Council, was on the board of directors of the Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for 10 years, serving as chairman of the Investment Committee for the over $2 billion dollar pension fund. Vance Garwood, a past president of the Financial Planning Association of Kansas, is a member of Wichita Rotary Club and Union Rescue Mission in Wichita and past president of the Wichita Downtown Lions Club. Grant Garwood, also a past president of the Financial Planning Association of Kansas and current member, currently serves on the Wichita Symphony Society Endowment Fund’s Investment Committee.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Shane, Vance and Grant to the LPL community and congratulate them on the launch of Prill | Garwood Financial Advisors. Everything we do at LPL revolves around empowering advisors to run thriving practices and take care of their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the entire team at Prill | Garwood.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Prill | Garwood Financial Advisors and LPL are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

