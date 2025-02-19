Soundly AI Launches to Transform Podcasting with AI-Powered Production Tools

London, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podcasting is booming, but high-quality production remains out of reach for most creators. Until now. Soundly AI, the first AI-powered all-in-one podcasting tool, launches today to eliminate costly, time-consuming audio production—bringing studio-quality sound to every creator in one click.

For years, podcasters have struggled with background noise, editing delays, and complex software. Soundly AI fixes all of that—automatically.

"I started my first podcast, The Delve, in 2020, and over the past five years, we lost countless hours to audio editing and production challenges. There was no seamless solution—so I built a team, and we invented one. Soundly AI is the tool I wish had existed from day one.”

— Chalin Askew, Founder & CEO, Soundly AI

Soundly AI: A Game-Changer for Podcast Creators

With Soundly AI, anyone can achieve studio-quality sound—without expensive equipment, editing experience, or production teams.

Before Soundly AI:

Hours wasted editing audio manually

Costly sound engineers or complex software

Background noise, bad mic settings, and inconsistent quality

After Soundly AI:

AI-Enhanced Sound – One Click. Instant Studio Quality.

Automated Editing – No more manual fixes.

70% Cost Reduction – High-quality podcasts without high costs.

"Unlike generic AI tools, Soundly AI was designed specifically for podcasters—automating every step of the workflow while maintaining creative control."

The Future of Podcasting is AI-Powered

The podcast industry is projected to grow fivefold to $135B by 2031.

Over 4 million podcasters struggle with costly, complex production.

AI-powered automation is the next frontier for creators worldwide.

Try Soundly AI Today

Soundly AI is live now at soundlyx.ai. Creators can try it for free and experience how effortless professional-quality podcasting can be.

Early adopters get access to exclusive features—sign up now!



About Soundly AI

Soundly AI is the first AI-powered all-in-one podcast production platform designed to make studio-quality podcasting effortless. By automating editing, improving sound quality, and reducing costs, Soundly AI empowers every creator to sound their best.

Founded by Chalin Askew, a Harvard-educated economist and podcast industry leader, with a founding team led by Essam Nabil, former Head of Engineering at Marks & Spencer, Soundly AI is redefining how creators bring their stories to life.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or interviews, contact:

Chalin Askew

Soundly AI

info@soundlyx.ai





