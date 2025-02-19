Adamson Brothers Revolutionizes Capital Markets with Direct Listings

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to reshape the capital markets landscape, Adamson Brothers, the parent company of DirectlyListed.com, is pioneering a transformative approach to capital raising through NASDAQ and NYSE Direct Listings. Led by industry veteran Andy Altahawi, the company is setting new standards for businesses seeking to go public without the traditional constraints of underwriters and investment banks.





With over 70 years of combined experience in Direct Listings, and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), the team at Adamson Brothers brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Their mission is clear: to help companies navigate the complexities of the capital markets while ensuring they achieve optimal valuation and liquidity.

“The traditional IPO model has long been criticized for undervaluing companies, often leaving billions of dollars on the table,” said Andy Altahawi, CEO of Adamson Brothers. “Direct Listings provide a transparent and cost-effective alternative, allowing companies to bypass underwriters and let the market determine a fair price for their shares.”

Through Direct Listings, businesses can list their existing shares directly on stock exchanges like NASDAQ and NYSE, eliminating costly underwriting fees and increasing market-driven price discovery. This innovative model not only ensures fairer valuations but also enhances liquidity and flexibility for existing shareholders.

The future of Direct Listings appears brighter than ever, offering a streamlined, transparent, and investor-friendly alternative to traditional IPOs. By reducing reliance on intermediaries, companies can retain greater control over their public debut while fostering increased investor confidence and market participation.

“At Adamson Brothers, we believe success is built on perseverance, resilience, and a commitment to innovation,” Altahawi added. “Entrepreneurship is about pushing boundaries and bringing bold visions to life—values that define both our company and our approach to capital markets.”

As DirectlyListed.com prepares to facilitate upcoming NASDAQ listings, the industry eagerly anticipates the broader impact of this disruptive approach. With a commitment to redefining capital market transactions, Adamson Brothers is well-positioned to lead a new era of public offerings.

About Adamson Brothers

Adamson Brothers is a leading capital markets advisory firm specializing in Direct Listings, IPOs, and SPAC transactions. As the parent company of DirectlyListed.com, Adamson Brothers is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to go public efficiently and transparently.



