Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AMCX). The investigation concerns whether AMC and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On February 14, 2025, AMC issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Among other items, for the quarter, AMC reported a net loss of $284.5 million, or $6.38 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2023. AMC also reported a year-over-year decline in free cash flow for the quarter, to $37.6 million from $66 million, and a significant increase in operating loss, to $254.2 million from $11 million. AMC also recorded more than $345 million in impairment and restructuring charges for the quarter. On this news, the price of AMC shares declined by $1.05 per share, from $9.84 per share on February 13, 2025, to close at $8.79 on February 14, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AMC securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com