Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Septerna, Inc. (SEPN) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Septerna, Inc. (“Septerna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SEPN). The investigation concerns whether Septerna and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2025, Septerna announced its decision to discontinue the Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical trial of SEP-786, an oral small molecule PTH1R agonist for treating hypoparathyroidism, in healthy volunteers. Septerna stated that this decision was based on the observation of two unexpected severe (Grade 3) cases of elevated unconjugated bilirubin in the MAD portion of the trial, both occurring without corresponding increases in ALT, AST, or GGT liver enzyme levels. On this news, the price of Septerna shares declined by $6.09 per share, or approximately 46%, from $12.96 per share on February 14, 2025, to close at $6.87 on February 18, 2025.

