Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VYGR). The investigation concerns whether Voyager and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2025, Voyager issued a press release “announc[ing] it has decided to assess alternate payloads related to its gene therapy program for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)”, stating that “[e]merging preclinical data indicate the siRNA payload component of VY9323 does not meet our high standards due to what appears to be an off-target effect resulting a narrowed therapeutic window.” Voyager further stated that it “no longer anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for VY9323 in mid-2025.” On this news, the price of Voyager shares declined by $1.11 per share, or approximately 20%, from $5.32 per share on February 10, 2025, to close at $4.41 on February 11, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Voyager securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



