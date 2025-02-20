Federman & Sherwood Investigates The Reshaping and Nutritional Company, LLC dba ArdyssLife for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into The Reshaping and Nutritional Company, LLC dba ArdyssLife with respect to their recent data breach. Recently, The Reshaping and Nutritional Company, LLC d/b/a ArdyssLife reported that it suffered a data breach. The Reshaping and Nutritional Company, LLC d/b/a ArdyssLife learned that between December 8, 2024, and December 9, 2024, an unauthorized party accessed and copied certain information from its network. The Reshaping and Nutritional Company, LLC d/b/a ArdyssLife disclosed the data breach involves sensitive confidential information, including: individuals name, Social Security number, address and date of birth.

