Federman & Sherwood Investigates Innovative Renal Care for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Innovative Renal Care with respect to their recent data breach. On February 29, 2024, Innovative Renal Care learned of suspicious activity within certain computer systems. Upon learning of the activity, Innovative Renal Care immediately took steps to secure its environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed certain computer systems between February 21, 2024, and March 1, 2024. During this time, files from certain internal systems were copied. As a result, Innovative Renal Care undertook an extensive review of the involved files an folders to determine whether they contained sensitive information, to whom the information relates, and to which facilities affected individuals received treatment from. The following information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, health insurance information, address, treatment information, financial account information, diagnosis, prescription information, medical record number, patient account number, taxpayer identification number, driver’s license number or state ID, patient ID number and digital signature.

