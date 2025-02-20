Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Automation Drives Expansion of Pneumatic Actuator Market, Projected to Reach USD 26,841.5 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the pneumatic actuator market is projected to grow from USD 18,035.2 Million in 2025 to USD 26,841.5 Million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Driven by increasing automation, industrial advancements, and energy-efficient systems, pneumatic actuators are gaining widespread adoption across various industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and power generation.

Pneumatic actuators, known for their reliability and cost-effectiveness, are widely used in applications that require fast and efficient motion control. Unlike electric or hydraulic actuators, these devices rely on compressed air, making them an energy-efficient alternative in industries prioritizing sustainable operations.

With the rising shift toward Industry 4.0, the demand for automation in manufacturing and process industries has surged. Pneumatic actuators, which play a crucial role in automated systems, are experiencing higher adoption rates due to their durability, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternative solutions.

The Pneumatic Actuator Market is witnessing significant advancements with the increasing adoption of automation across various industries. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) in actuator systems is enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced performance, making these systems more efficient and reliable. Additionally, the demand for energy-efficient solutions is pushing manufacturers to develop actuators that consume less power while offering improved precision and speed.

Another key trend is the growing preference for electric and hybrid actuators. While pneumatic actuators have traditionally dominated due to their cost-effectiveness and speed, electric actuators are gaining traction in applications where precise control and lower maintenance requirements are essential. This shift towards electric and hybrid solutions is driven by the need for cleaner, more sustainable technologies in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Market Forecast:

The pneumatic actuator market is set to expand at a 4.8% CAGR between 2025 and 2035. This steady growth is attributed to:

Increasing demand for automation across industrial applications.

Enhanced performance and energy efficiency of modern pneumatic actuators.

Rising investments in the oil & gas and energy sectors, where actuators play a crucial role in process control.

Expansion of industrial infrastructure in emerging economies, particularly in Asia and Latin America.

While pneumatic actuators remain a preferred choice in industries requiring high-speed and repetitive motion, manufacturers are investing in new technologies and materials to further improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Rising Demand in Manufacturing & Oil & Gas Sectors:

The manufacturing sector is among the largest consumers of pneumatic actuators. With an increasing emphasis on robotics and automated assembly lines, pneumatic actuators ensure precise motion control in production processes. Their high-speed operation, compact design, and minimal maintenance needs make them a cost-effective solution for industrial automation.

The oil & gas industry is another major contributor to market growth. Pneumatic actuators play a vital role in valve automation and process control systems, enabling efficient and safe operations in harsh environments. With increasing offshore exploration activities and investments in pipeline infrastructure, the demand for these actuators is expected to rise significantly.

Regional Outlook:

United States



The U.S. pneumatic actuator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035. Growth is driven by increasing automation in industries such as manufacturing, energy, and aerospace. Government incentives for energy-efficient industrial equipment are also contributing to market expansion.

United Kingdom



The UK market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The country’s focus on renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and process automation is accelerating the adoption of pneumatic actuators. The presence of advanced manufacturing hubs is further boosting demand.

Germany



Germany will witness the fastest growth among European nations, with a 6.8% CAGR. As a global leader in industrial automation and automotive manufacturing, Germany is continuously investing in smart factories and AI-driven production systems, where pneumatic actuators are integral components.

Japan



Japan’s pneumatic actuator market is anticipated to grow at 4.1% CAGR, supported by innovations in robotics, electronics, and precision engineering. The country’s reputation for advanced manufacturing technologies is fostering increased deployment of pneumatic actuators in high-precision applications.

ASEAN Countries



The ASEAN region is expected to experience a 3.3% CAGR due to expanding industrialization in countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Rising foreign investments in automotive, electronics, and food processing industries are driving demand for automation solutions, thereby propelling the pneumatic actuator market.

Key Takeaways from the Pneumatic Actuator Market Report:

The pneumatic actuator market is expected to grow from USD 18,035.2 Million in 2025 to USD 26,841.5 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Rising automation in manufacturing, oil & gas, and energy sectors is fueling market expansion.

Adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart factory technologies is accelerating actuator usage.

Germany is set to witness the fastest growth at 6.8% CAGR, driven by its leadership in industrial automation and automotive manufacturing.

The UK (5.2% CAGR) and the U.S. (4.8% CAGR) are expanding due to increasing smart manufacturing initiatives.

ASEAN nations (3.3% CAGR) are witnessing steady demand with industrialization and foreign investments in manufacturing.

“The pneumatic actuator market is set for steady growth, driven by rising automation across industries like manufacturing and oil & gas. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective motion control solutions is accelerating adoption. With advancements in Industry 4.0 and smart factory technologies, the market is expected to witness significant expansion over the coming years,” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players Operating in the Market:

SMC Corporation; ABB Ltd.

Elfor Controls Srl.

Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Metal Works SPA

IMI Precision- Norgren

Camozzi SPA

Bosch Rexroth AG

Flowserve Corporation

Pneumatic Actuator Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Rack and Pinion Pneumatic Actuator

Scotch Yoke Pneumatic Actuator

By Capacity Type:

Light Duty Pneumatic Actuator

Heavy Duty Pneumatic Actuator

By Operation:

Double Acting Type Pneumatic Actuator

Spring Return Type Pneumatic Actuator

By Application:

Industrial Automation

Transportation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

