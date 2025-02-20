Paradox Hotel Vancouver Named Four Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards

Paradox Hotel Vancouver Earns Prestigious Accolade.

Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2025 Star Awards. Paradox Hotel Vancouver earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com. This recognition reflects the hotel’s exceptional commitment to service, luxury, and unparalleled guest experiences, solidifying its position as a leader in Vancouver’s hospitality scene.

“We are truly honored and proud to receive Forbes Travel Guide Four Star rating for 2025,” said Barnard Urquhart, Hotel Manager of Paradox Hotel Vancouver. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences for every guest. We’re thrilled to be recognized among the finest hotels in the world, and we look forward to continuing to exceed our guests' expectations with the luxurious accommodations, world-class service, and unique amenities that have become the hallmark of the Paradox experience.”

Earning this recognition from Forbes Travel Guide marks a significant milestone in Paradox Hotel Vancouver’s journey as it continues to redefine modern luxury hospitality in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Paradox Hotel Vancouver is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”

ABOUT PARADOX HOTEL VANCOUVER

Paradox Hotel Vancouver, the only independent luxury lifestyle boutique hotel in downtown Vancouver to achieve Forbes Travel Guide Four Star rating, epitomizing luxury with genuine, welcoming hospitality that creates true connections and showcases local culture. Featuring 147 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, the hotel masterfully blends high-end luxury with a relaxed, home-away-from-home experience in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Nestled within Arthur Erickson's iconic twisting tower, the hotel boasts unparalleled amenities, including a wrap-around terrace, indoor pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, state-of-the-art fitness centre, and an award-winning Xylia Natural Spa. Partnering with top local experts, we seamlessly blend haute cuisine with cutting-edge design, offering fine dining, crafted cocktails, and unforgettable nightlife experiences at Mott 32, Karma Lounge, and Mansion Nightclub. For more details, visit paradoxhotels.com/vancouver.

ABOUT PARADOX HOTELS & RESORTS

Paradox Hotels & Resorts is an innovative hospitality brand and award-winning hotel collective that develops operates, and markets exceptional boutique lifestyle hotels & resorts across the world. All Paradox hotels proudly showcase Canadian hospitality, manifested through thoughtful design, best-in-class facilities and guest services, and bespoke dining and gathering concepts. For more information, please visit paradoxhotels.com.

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

