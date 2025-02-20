Taseko Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings





This release should be read with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), available at www.tasekomines.com and filed on www.sedarplus.com. Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. In March 2024 Taseko acquired the remaining 12.5% interest and now owns 100% of the Gibraltar Mine, located north of the City of Williams Lake in south-central British Columbia. Production and sales volumes stated in this release are on a 100% basis unless otherwise indicated.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") reports full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* of $224 million and Earnings from mining operations before depletion and amortization and non-recurring items* of $244 million. Revenues for 2024 were $608 million from the sale of 108 million pounds of copper and 1.4 million pounds of molybdenum. For the year, a Net loss of $13 million ($0.05 loss per share) was recorded and Adjusted net income* was $57 million ($0.19 per share).

For the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA* was $56 million, Earnings from mining operations before depletion and amortization and non-recurring items* was $59 million and Cash flows from operations was $73 million. A Net loss of $21 million ($0.07 loss per share) was recorded and Adjusted net income* was $10 million ($0.03 per share).

Gibraltar produced 29 million pounds of copper and 578 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter at Total operating costs (C1) of $2.42 per pound of copper produced. Mill throughput averaged 89,600 tons per day, which is the highest ever achieved for a quarter at Gibraltar.

For the year, copper production was 106 million pounds, in line with the revised production guidance, and molybdenum production was 1.4 million pounds. Higher than normal scheduled downtime in both concentrators and an 18-day labour strike impacted annual production by approximately 15 million pounds in 2024. Copper grades in 2024 averaged 0.23% and Total operating costs (C1) were US$2.66 per pound produced.

Copper production in 2025 is expected to increase to 120 to 130 million pounds as mill operating time returns to normal levels and the restart of the SX/EW plant adds additional capacity. However, production will be weighted to the back half of the year and the first quarter will be the lowest production quarter as lower grade ore stockpiles will be used to supplement mined ore from a new pushback in the Connector pit.

At Florence Copper, construction is advancing on schedule, including all critical path items, and the overall project completion was over 60% as of the end of January. A total of 58 out of the 90 production wells to be drilled during the construction phase have now been completed. In the SX/EW area, construction activities are focussed on mechanical, piping and electrical installations. The erection of the electrowinning building has commenced, and construction of the tank farm is well advanced. Work in the pipe corridor continues with lining and pipe installation nearly complete.

Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko, commented, “We had a strong finish to the year at Gibraltar and, with both concentrators operating well, the mine achieved a new record for quarterly mill throughput. With stable milling operations expected in 2025 we expect a significant improvement in annual production of copper and molybdenum, although we will see lower head grades in the first part of the year during a new pushback in the Connector pit. The refurbishment of the SX/EW plant is progressing on schedule and first cathode production at Gibraltar is anticipated in the second quarter.”

Mr. McDonald continued, “We remain pleased with the construction progress at Florence. Four drill rigs are advancing wellfield drilling which is scheduled for completion in the second quarter. Our construction workforce is currently at approximately 360 workers, and will reach peak manpower levels this quarter. First copper production continues to be targeted before the end of the year.”

“The Company remains in a solid financial position with a year end cash balance of $173 million and available liquidity of approximately $331 million, including our undrawn credit facility. Recent trends in global markets are benefitting Gibraltar as copper prices have risen 8% since the start of the year, and the Canadian dollar has weakened relative to the US dollar. Gibraltar’s cost structure will also benefit this year from copper offtake contracts at average TC/RCs of zero, higher by-product credits from increased molybdenum production, and lower oil prices. Our copper price protection at a minimum price of US$4.00 per pound for all of 2025, provides additional downside protection. We’re very excited about the year ahead as we’re now less than 12 months from first copper production at Florence Copper, which is going to dramatically improve our business outlook,” added Mr. McDonald.

“In the longer term, the Yellowhead project represents another major growth opportunity for our North American copper business. We’re advancing project permitting this year and also publishing a new technical report, with updated costing and metal prices, and incorporating the new Canadian tax credits available for copper mine development,” concluded Mr. McDonald.

2024 Annual Review

Earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization and non-recurring items* for the year was $243.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA* was $224.0 million, and cash flow from operations was $232.6 million;

GAAP net loss for the year totalled $13.4 million ($0.05 loss per share) and Adjusted net income* was $56.9 million ($0.19 per share);

Total operating costs (C1)* for the year were US$2.66 per pound produced and the average realized copper price was US$4.17 per pound;

The Gibraltar mine produced 105.6 million pounds of copper and 1.4 million pounds of molybdenum in 2024. Copper head grades were 0.23% and mill recoveries averaged 78.5% for the year;

Gibraltar sold 108.0 million pounds of copper for the year (100% basis), resulting in $608.1 million of revenue to Taseko;

In January 2024, the Company commenced construction of the commercial production facility at its wholly-owned Florence Copper project. Construction activities are advancing on schedule and the project is approximately 56% complete at year end. First copper is expected to be produced in the fourth quarter of 2025;

In March 2024, Taseko acquired the remaining 12.5% interest in Gibraltar, increasing its effective interest in the mine from 87.5% to 100%. An initial payment of $5 million was paid on closing with remaining consideration to be paid in annual instalments commencing in March 2026, with payments based on the average LME copper price subject to a cap tied to a percentage of Gibraltar’s cashflow; and

In April 2024, the Company completed an offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. A portion of the proceeds was used to redeem the outstanding US$400 million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and pay related transaction costs with the remaining proceeds available for capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Fourth Quarter Review

Fourth quarter earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization and non-recurring items* was $59.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA* was $55.6 million, and cash flow from operations was $73.3 million;

GAAP net loss for the quarter totalled $21.2 million ($0.07 loss per share) and Adjusted net income* was $10.5 million ($0.03 per share);

Gibraltar produced 28.6 million pounds of copper for the quarter. Average head grades were 0.22% and copper recoveries were 78.2% for the quarter;

Gibraltar sold 27.4 million pounds of copper in the quarter (100% basis) at an average realized copper price of US$4.13 per pound;

Total operating costs (C1)* for the quarter were US$2.42 per pound produced;

At Florence, seventeen production wells were constructed in the quarter, bringing the total completed wells to 51 out of the 90 planned. Development of the main pipe corridor from the wellfield to the processing plant are mostly completed. Electrical, mechanical and piping installations are underway for the solvent extraction and electrowinning (“SX/EW”) plant and other site infrastructure;

In November 2024, the Company entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility, extending the maturity date to November 2027, and increasing the facility amount to US$110 million from US$80 million. No amounts are currently drawn against the revolving credit facility;

In December 2024, the Company closed a transaction with Osisko Gold Royalties, amending the Gibraltar silver stream agreement and increasing the attributable silver percentage from 87.5% to 100% in exchange for an additional cash payment of US$12.7 million; and

The Company had a cash balance of $173 million and approximately $331 million of available liquidity at December 31, 2024 including its undrawn corporate credit facility.



Highlights

Operating Data (Gibraltar - 100% basis) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023

Change Tons mined (millions) 24.0 24.1 (0.1 ) 88.3 88.1 0.2 Tons milled (millions) 8.3 7.6 0.7 29.3 30.0 (0.7 ) Production (million pounds Cu) 28.6 34.2 (5.6 ) 105.6 122.6 (17.0 ) Sales (million pounds Cu) 27.4 35.9 (8.5 ) 108.0 120.7 (12.7 )

Financial Data Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenues 167,799 153,694 14,105 608,093 524,972 83,121 Cash flows from operations 73,292 62,835 10,457 232,615 151,092 81,523 Net (loss) income (21,207 ) 38,076 (59,283 ) (13,444 ) 82,726 (96,170 ) Per share - basic (“EPS”) (0.07 ) 0.13 (0.20 ) (0.05 ) 0.29 (0.34 ) Earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization and non-recurring items* 59,405 73,106 (13,701 ) 243,646 207,354 36,292 Adjusted EBITDA* 55,602 69,107 (13,505 ) 223,991 190,079 33,912 Adjusted net income* 10,468 24,061 (13,593 ) 56,927 44,431 12,496 Per share - basic (“Adjusted EPS”)* 0.03 0.08 (0.05 ) 0.19 0.15 0.04

Effective as of March 25, 2024, the Company increased its ownership in Gibraltar from 87.5% to 100%. As a result, the financial results reported in this MD&A include 100% of Gibraltar’s income and expenses for the period March 25, 2024, to December 31, 2024 (87.5% for the period March 16, 2023 to March 24, 2024, and 75% prior to March 15, 2023).

The Company finalized the accounting for the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Cariboo from Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (“Dowa”) and Furukawa Co., Ltd. (“Furukawa”) and the related 12.5% interest in Gibraltar in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information on the Company’s acquisition of Cariboo, please refer to the Financial Statements – Note 3.

Review of Operations

Gibraltar mine

Operating data (100% basis) Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Q1

2024 Q4

2023 YE

2024 YE

2023 Tons mined (millions) 23.9 23.2 18.4 22.8 24.1 88.3 88.1 Tons milled (millions) 8.3 7.6 5.7 7.7 7.6 29.3 30.0 Strip ratio 1.9 1.2 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.6 1.3 Site operating cost per ton milled (Cdn$)* $12.18 $14.23 $13.93 $11.73 $9.72 $12.93 $12.16 Copper concentrate Head grade (%) 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.27 0.23 0.25 Copper recovery (%) 78.2 78.9 77.7 79.0 82.2 78.5 82.6 Production (million pounds Cu) 28.6 27.1 20.2 29.7 34.2 105.6 122.6 Sales (million pounds Cu) 27.4 26.3 22.6 31.7 35.9 108.0 120.7 Inventory (million pounds Cu) 4.1 2.9 2.3 4.9 6.9 4.1 6.9 Molybdenum concentrate Production (thousand pounds Mo) 578 421 185 247 369 1,432 1,202 Sales (thousand pounds Mo) 607 348 221 258 364 1,434 1,190 Per unit data (US$ per pound produced)* Site operating costs* $2.52 $2.91 $2.88 $2.21 $1.59 $2.61 $2.19 By-product credits* (0.42 ) (0.25 ) (0.26 ) (0.17 ) (0.13 ) (0.28 ) (0.20 ) Site operating costs, net of by-product

credits* $2.10 $2.66 $2.62 $2.04 $1.46 $2.33 $1.99 Off-property costs 0.32 0.26 0.37 0.42 0.45 0.33 0.38 Total operating costs (C1)* $2.42 $2.92 $2.99 $2.46 $1.91 $2.66 $2.37



Operations Analysis

Full Year Results

Gibraltar produced 105.6 million pounds of copper for the year compared to 122.6 million pounds of copper in 2023 with lower mill running time being the primary factor for the decreased production.

Both concentrators were down for 18 days in June when the unionized workforce went on strike. The strike overlapped with planned downtime in Concentrator #1 for its primary crusher move as well as major maintenance on its SAG, which extended the downtime to approximately seven weeks. Concentrator #2 was also down in January 2024 for a planned major component replacement on its ball mill. The reduced operating hours in 2024 resulted in approximately 15 million fewer copper pounds being produced compared to normal milling rates at similar grades and recoveries.

Operations Analysis - Continued

A total of 88.3 million tons were mined in the year consistent with the 88.1 million tons mined in 2023. The strip ratio increased to 1.6 from 1.3 as mining operations transitioned into the Connector pit in 2024. The Gibraltar pit, which was the main source of ore in 2023, had a lower strip ratio. Ore stockpiles also increased by 5.0 million tons in 2024, comprised primarily of oxide ore from the upper benches of the Connector pit. The oxide ore stockpiled will allow the restart of the Gibraltar SX/EW plant in the second quarter of 2025.

Total site costs* at Gibraltar of $413.9 million (100% basis) were $16.9 million lower than 2023 due to lower input costs such as diesel and the impact of the 18-day labour strike in June 2024 which reduced site operating costs in the second quarter of 2024.

Transportation costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $5.4 million over the same prior period, due to higher costs for rail, ocean freight and port handling costs, and trucking related costs.

Molybdenum production was 1.4 million pounds in the year compared to 1.2 million pounds in the prior year. Molybdenum prices weakened in 2024 with an average molybdenum price of US$21.30 per pound, a decrease of 12% compared to the 2023 average price of US$24.19 per pound.

Off-property costs per pound produced* were US$0.33 for the year, which is US$0.05 lower than the prior year primarily due to a decrease in realized treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) rates due to the tightening smelter market.

Total operating costs per pound produced (C1)* was US$2.66 for the year, compared to US$2.37 in the prior year and the increase was substantially attributed to lower production and less capitalized stripping costs as shown in the bridge graph below:

Fourth Quarter Results

Gibraltar produced 28.6 million pounds of copper in the quarter. Copper head grades were 0.22% and copper recoveries in the fourth quarter were 78%, in line with recent quarters. Mill throughput was 8.3 million tons, consistently above nameplate capacity throughout the quarter and benefitting from the softer characteristics of the ore feed.

A total of 24.0 million tons were mined in the fourth quarter at an average strip ratio of 1.9 and the majority of ore and waste mining occurred in the Connector pit.

Total site costs* at Gibraltar of $102.5 million (100% basis) were lower than the third quarter of 2024, with the prior quarter including repairs and maintenance costs associated with a large maintenance project on one of the shovels.

Operations Analysis - Continued

Molybdenum production was 578 thousand pounds in the fourth quarter. The 57% increase in quarter-over-quarter production is primarily due to higher molybdenum grade in the Connector pit ore. At an average molybdenum price of US$21.71 per pound, molybdenum generated a meaningful by-product credit per pound of copper produced of US$0.42 in the fourth quarter.

Off-property costs per pound produced* were US$0.32 for the fourth quarter, in line with average costs for the year.

Gibraltar Outlook

With the major project and related mill maintenance work completed in 2024, increased mill availability and higher throughput is expected to be the primary driver of improved copper production in 2025. Refurbishment of Gibraltar’s SX/EW plant, which has been idle since 2015, is underway and the plant is expected to start producing copper cathode in the second quarter. Total copper production for the year is expected to be in the range of 120 to 130 million pounds.

Mining activities have transitioned to the Connector pit, which will be the main source of mill feed going forward. A new pushback in the Connector pit has been initiated in early 2025 resulting in a higher strip ratio in the first quarter. Lower grade ore stockpiles will be utilized to supplement mined ore during this period, and as a result 2025 copper production will be weighted to the second half of the year.

Molybdenum production is forecast to increase in 2025 as molybdenum head grades are expected to be notably higher in the Connector pit ore compared to the Gibraltar pit ore.

The Company has previously entered into offtake contracts for Gibraltar concentrate production in 2025 and 2026, which will result in significantly lower treatment and refining costs (“TC/RCs”). In 2024, TC/RCs accounted for approximately US$0.09 per pound of off-property costs, and with the new offtake contracts, the Company expects average TC/RCs to reduce to zero in 2025 and 2026.

The Company benefits from a strengthening of the US dollar relative to the Canadian dollar as our sales contracts are priced in US dollars whereas our Gibraltar mine costs are primarily incurred in Canadian dollars.

The Company also has a prudent hedging program in place to protect a minimum copper price during the Florence construction period. Currently, the Company has copper collar contracts that secure a minimum copper price of US$4.00 per pound for 108 million pounds of copper for 2025. The copper collar contracts also have ceiling prices between US$5.00 and US$5.40 per pound (refer to the section “Hedging Strategy” for details).

Florence Copper

The Company has all the key permits in place for the commercial production facility at Florence Copper and construction of the Florence Copper commercial production facility continues to advance on schedule. Nearly 450,000 project hours have been worked with no reportable injuries or environmental incidents. The Company has a fixed-price contract with the general contractor for construction of the SX/EW plant and associated surface infrastructure.

A total of 51 production wells out of a total of 90 new wells had been completed as of December 31, 2024. Process ponds and surface water runoff pond construction are complete, and development of the main pipe corridor is substantially complete with the installation of high density polyethylene piping in the corridor ongoing. Mechanical and piping installations are underway throughout the SX/EW plant, erection of structural steel for solvent extraction pipe rack is nearing completion, and the electrical work has commenced.

Florence Copper - Continued

Florence Copper Quarterly Capital Spend

Three months ended Year ended (US$ in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Site and PTF operations 6,007 19,512 Commercial facility construction costs 57,647 154,970 Other capital costs - 28,943 Total Florence project expenditures 63,654 203,425



Construction costs in the fourth quarter were US$57.6 million, and US$155.0 million has been incurred for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other capital costs of US$28.9 million include final payments for delivery of long-lead equipment that was ordered in 2022, and the construction of an evaporation pond to provide additional water management flexibility. Construction of this evaporation pond was completed in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company has closed several Florence project level financings to fund initial commercial facility construction costs. In October the Company received the fourth deposit of US$10 million from the US$50 million copper stream transaction with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. (“Mitsui”). The final deposit of US$10 million was received in January 2025.

Remaining project construction costs are expected to be funded with the Company’s available liquidity and cashflow from its 100% ownership interest in Gibraltar. The Company also has in place an undrawn corporate revolving credit facility for US$110 million.

The Company has a technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Florence Copper Project, Pinal County, Arizona” dated March 30, 2023 (the “2023 Technical Report”) on SEDAR+. The 2023 Technical Report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and incorporated the results of testwork from the Production Test Facility (“PTF”) as well as updated capital and operating costs (Q3 2022 basis) for the commercial production facility.

Project highlights based on the 2023 Technical Report:

Net present value of US$930 million (at $US 3.75 copper price, 8% after-tax discount rate)

Internal rate of return of 47% (after-tax)

Payback period of 2.6 years

Operating costs (C1) of US$1.11 per pound of copper

Annual production capacity of 85 million pounds of LME grade A cathode copper

22 year mine life

Total life of mine production of 1.5 billion pounds of copper

Remaining initial capital cost of US$232 million (Q3 2022 basis)

Based on the 2023 Technical report, the estimated remaining construction costs for the commercial facility were US$232 million (basis Q3 2022), and management expects that total costs will be within 10% to 15% of that estimate. Florence Copper remains on track for first copper production in late 2025.

Long-term Growth Strategy

Taseko’s strategy has been to grow the Company by acquiring and developing a pipeline of projects focused on copper in North America. We continue to believe this will generate long-term returns for shareholders. Our other development projects are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Yellowhead Copper Project

The Yellowhead Project (“Yellowhead”) is expected to produce 4.4 billion pounds of copper over a 25-year mine life at an average C1* cost, net of by-product credit, of US$1.67 per pound. During the first 5 years of operation, Yellowhead will produce an average of 200 million pounds of copper per year at an average C1* cost, net of by-product credit, of US$1.43 per pound. The Yellowhead project also contains valuable precious metal by-products with 440,000 ounces of gold and 19 million ounces of silver production over the life of mine.

The economic analysis in the 2020 Technical Report was prepared using long-term copper price of US$3.10 per pound, a gold price of US$1,350 per ounce, and silver price of US$18 per ounce. This report entitled “Technical Report on the Mineral Reserve Update at the Yellowhead Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada” was published on January 16, 2020, under the supervision of Richard Weymark, P. Eng., MBA, Vice President, Engineering for Taseko and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Taseko plans to publish a new technical report in 2025 using updated long-term metal price assumptions, updated project costing, and incorporating the new Canadian tax credits available for copper mine development.

The Company is ready to enter the environmental assessment process and plans to submit an Initial Project Description to formally commence this process with the regulators in the second quarter this year. The Company is also focusing discussions with the regulators on developing a workplan to streamline the overall permitting process. Taseko opened a project office in 2024 to support ongoing engagement with local communities including First Nations.

New Prosperity Gold-Copper Project

In late 2019, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, as represented by Tŝilhqot’in National Government, and Taseko Mines Limited entered into a confidential dialogue, with the involvement of the Province of British Columbia, seeking a long-term resolution of the conflict regarding Taseko’s proposed copper-gold mine previously known as New Prosperity, acknowledging Taseko’s commercial interests and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s opposition to the project.

This dialogue has been supported by the parties’ agreement, beginning December 2019, to a series of standstill agreements on certain outstanding litigation and regulatory matters relating to Taseko’s tenures and the area in the vicinity of Teztan Biny (Fish Lake).

The dialogue process has made meaningful progress in recent months and is close to completion. The Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Taseko acknowledge the constructive nature of discussions, and the opportunity to conclude a long-term and mutually acceptable resolution of the conflict that also makes an important contribution to the goals of reconciliation in Canada.

Aley Niobium Project

The converter pilot test is ongoing to provide additional process data to support the design of commercial process facilities and final product samples to support product marketing initiatives. The Company has also initiated a scoping study to investigate the potential production of niobium oxide at Aley to supply the growing market for niobium-based batteries.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP performance measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those used by, and may not be comparable to such measures as reported by, other issuers. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by certain investors, in conjunction with conventional IFRS measures, to enhance their understanding of the Company’s performance. These measures have been derived from the Company’s financial statements and applied on a consistent basis. The following tables below provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Total operating costs and site operating costs, net of by-product credits

Total costs of sales include all costs absorbed into inventory, as well as transportation costs and insurance recoverable. Site operating costs are calculated by removing net changes in inventory, depletion and amortization, insurance recoverable, and transportation costs from cost of sales. Site operating costs, net of by-product credits is calculated by subtracting by-product credits from the site operating costs. Site operating costs, net of by-product credits per pound are calculated by dividing the aggregate of the applicable costs by copper pounds produced. Total operating costs per pound is the sum of site operating costs, net of by-product credits and off-property costs divided by the copper pounds produced. By-product credits are calculated based on actual sales of molybdenum (net of treatment costs) and silver during the period divided by the total pounds of copper produced during the period. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented.

(Cdn$ in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q11 2024

YE1 Cost of sales 134,940 124,833 108,637 122,528 490,938 Less: Depletion and amortization (24,641 ) (20,466 ) (13,721 ) (15,024 ) (73,852 ) Net change in inventories of finished goods 4,064 2,938 (10,462 ) (20,392 ) (23,852 ) Net change in inventories of ore stockpiles (3,698 ) 9,089 1,758 2,719 9,868 Transportation costs (10,170 ) (8,682 ) (6,408 ) (10,153 ) (35,413 ) Site operating costs 100,495 107,712 79,804 79,678 367,689 Less by-product credits: Molybdenum, net of treatment costs (16,507 ) (8,962 ) (7,071 ) (6,112 ) (38,652 ) Silver, excluding amortization of deferred revenue (139 ) (241 ) (144 ) (137 ) (661 ) Site operating costs, net of by-product credits 83,849 98,509 72,589 73,429 328,376 Total copper produced (thousand pounds) 28,595 27,101 20,225 26,694 102,615 Total costs per pound produced 2.94 3.63 3.59 2.75 3.20 Average exchange rate for the period (CAD/USD) 1.40 1.36 1.37 1.35 1.37 Site operating costs, net of by-product credits

(US$ per pound) 2.10 2.66 2.62 2.04 2.33 Site operating costs, net of by-product credits 83,849 98,509 72,589 73,429 328,376 Add off-property costs: Treatment and refining costs 2,435 816 3,941 4,816 12,008 Transportation costs 10,170 8,682 6,408 10,153 35,413 Total operating costs 96,454 108,007 82,938 88,398 375,797 Total operating costs (C1) (US$ per pound) 2.42 2.92 2.99 2.46 2.66

1 Q1 2024 includes the impact from the March 25, 2024 acquisition of Cariboo from Dowa and Furukawa, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar mine ownership from 87.5% to 100%.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Total operating costs and site operating costs, net of by-product credits (Continued)

(Cdn$ in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q11 2023

YE1 Cost of sales 93,914 94,383 99,854 86,407 374,558 Less: Depletion and amortization (13,326 ) (15,993 ) (15,594 ) (12,027 ) (56,940 ) Net change in inventories of finished goods (1,678 ) 4,267 3,356 (399 ) 5,546 Net change in inventories of ore stockpiles (3,771 ) 12,172 2,724 5,561 16,686 Transportation costs (10,294 ) (7,681 ) (6,966 ) (5,104 ) (30,045 ) Site operating costs 64,845 87,148 83,374 74,438 309,805 Oxide ore stockpile reclassification from capitalized stripping - - (3,183 ) 3,183 - Less by-product credits: Molybdenum, net of treatment costs (5,441 ) (9,900 ) (4,018 ) (9,208 ) (28,567 ) Silver, excluding amortization of deferred revenue 124 290 (103 ) (160 ) 151 Site operating costs, net of by-product credits 59,528 77,538 76,070 68,253 281,389 Total copper produced (thousand pounds) 29,883 30,978 24,640 19,491 104,992 Total costs per pound produced 1.99 2.50 3.09 3.50 2.68 Average exchange rate for the period (CAD/USD) 1.36 1.34 1.34 1.35 1.35 Site operating costs, net of by-product credits

(US$ per pound) 1.46 1.87 2.30 2.59 1.99 Site operating costs, net of by-product credits 59,528 77,538 76,070 68,253 281,389 Add off-property costs: Treatment and refining costs 7,885 6,123 4,986 4,142 23,136 Transportation costs 10,294 7,681 6,966 5,104 30,045 Total operating costs 77,707 91,342 88,022 77,499 334,570 Total operating costs (C1) (US$ per pound) 1.91 2.20 2.66 2.94 2.37

1 Q1 2023 includes the impact from the March 15, 2023 acquisition of Cariboo from Sojitz, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar mine ownership from 75% to 87.5%.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Total Site Costs

Total site costs are comprised of the site operating costs charged to cost of sales as well as mining costs capitalized to property, plant and equipment in the period. This measure is intended to capture Taseko’s share of the total site operating costs incurred in the quarter at Gibraltar calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented.

(Cdn$ in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) –

100% basis (except for Q1 2024) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q11 2024

YE1 Site operating costs 100,495 107,712 79,804 79,678 367,689 Add: Capitalized stripping costs 1,981 3,631 10,732 16,152 32,496 Total site costs – Taseko share 102,476 111,343 90,536 95,830 400,185 Total site costs – 100% basis 102,476 111,343 90,536 109,520 413,875

1 Q1 2024 includes the impact from the March 25, 2024 acquisition of Cariboo from Dowa and Furukawa, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar mine ownership from 87.5% to 100%.

(Cdn$ in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) –

87.5% basis (except for Q1 2023) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q11 2023

YE1 Site operating costs 64,845 87,148 83,374 74,438 309,805 Add: Capitalized stripping costs 31,916 2,083 8,832 12,721 55,552 Total site costs – Taseko share 96,761 89,231 92,206 87,159 365,357 Total site costs – 100% basis 110,584 101,978 105,378 112,799 430,739

1 Q1 2023 includes the impact from the March 15, 2023 acquisition of Cariboo from Sojitz, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar mine ownership from 75% to 87.5%.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income (loss) removes the effect of the following transactions from net income as reported under IFRS:

Unrealized foreign currency gains/losses;

Unrealized gain/loss on derivatives;

Other operating costs;

Call premium on settlement of debt;

Loss on settlement of long-term debt, net of capitalized interest;

Bargain purchase gains on Cariboo acquisition;

Gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar;

Realized gain on sale of finished goods inventory;

Inventory write-ups to net realizable value that was sold or processed;

Accretion and fair value adjustment on Florence royalty obligation; and

Finance and other non-recurring costs for Cariboo acquisition.



Management believes these transactions do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Furthermore, unrealized gains/losses on derivative instruments, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, and unrealized foreign currency gains/losses are not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the reporting periods presented.

Adjusted EPS is the Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of the Company divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EPS (Continued)

(Cdn$ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

YE Net (loss) income (21,207 ) (180 ) (10,953 ) 18,896 (13,444 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 40,462 (7,259 ) 5,408 13,688 52,299 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (25,514 ) 1,821 10,033 3,519 (10,141 ) Other operating costs1 4,132 4,098 10,435 - 18,665 Call premium on settlement of debt - - 9,571 - 9,571 Loss on settlement of long term debt, net of

capitalized interest - - 2,904 - 2,904 Gain on Cariboo acquisition - - - (47,426 ) (47,426 ) Gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar2 - - - (14,982 ) (14,982 ) Realized gain on sale of inventory3 - - 3,768 13,354 17,122 Inventory write-ups to net realizable value that was

sold or processed4 1,905 3,266 4,056 - 9,227 Accretion and fair value adjustment on Florence

royalty obligation 3,682 3,703 2,132 3,416 12,933 Accretion and fair value adjustment on consideration

payable to Cariboo 4,543 9,423 8,399 1,555 23,920 Non-recurring other expenses for Cariboo adjustment - - 394 138 532 Estimated tax effect of adjustments 2,465 (6,644 ) (15,644 ) 15,570 (4,253 ) Adjusted net income 10,468 8,228 30,503 7,728 56,927 Adjusted EPS 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.03 0.19

1 Other operating costs relates to the in-pit crusher relocation project and care and maintenance costs due to the June 2024 labour strike.

2 The $15.0 million gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar in Q1 2024 relates to the write-up of finished copper concentrate inventory for Taseko’s 87.5% share to its fair value at March 25, 2024.

3 Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $17.1 million in write-ups to net realizable value for concentrate inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) that were subsequently sold. The realized portion of the gains recorded in the first quarter for GAAP purposes was $13.4 million and for the second quarter were $3.8 million and have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold.

4 Write-ups to net realizable value for inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) totaled $9.2 million. The inventory write-ups in the first quarter for GAAP purposes have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold or processed. Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $9.2 million in inventory write-ups that were subsequently sold or processed between the second and fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

(Cdn$ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

YE Net income 38,076 871 9,991 33,788 82,726 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (14,541) 14,582 (10,966) (950) (11,875) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 1,636 4,518 (6,470) 2,190 1,874 Gain on Cariboo acquisition - - - (46,212) (46,212) Finance and other non-recurring costs (916) 1,244 1,714 - 2,042 Estimated tax effect of adjustments (194) (1,556) 1,355 16,271 15,876 Adjusted net income (loss) 24,061 19,659 (4,376) 5,087 44,431 Adjusted EPS 0.08 0.07 (0.02) 0.02 0.15

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the industry, many of which present Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Issuers of “high yield” securities also present Adjusted EBITDA because investors, analysts and rating agencies consider it useful in measuring the ability of those issuers to meet debt service obligations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and also eliminates the impact of a number of items that are not considered indicative of ongoing operating performance. Certain items of expense are added and certain items of income are deducted from net income that are not likely to recur or are not indicative of the Company’s underlying operating results for the reporting periods presented or for future operating performance and consist of:

Unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses;

Unrealized gain/loss on derivatives;

Amortization of share-based compensation expense;

Other operating costs;

Call premium on settlement of debt;

Loss on settlement of long-term debt;

Bargain purchase gains on Cariboo acquisition;

Gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar;

Realized gain on sale of finished goods inventory;

Inventory write-ups to net realizable value that was sold or processed; and

Finance and other non-recurring costs for Cariboo acquisition.



Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Adjusted EBITDA (Continued)

(Cdn$ in thousands) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

YE Net (loss) income (21,207 ) (180 ) (10,953 ) 18,896 (13,444 ) Add: Depletion and amortization 24,641 20,466 13,721 15,024 73,852 Finance and accretion expense 21,473 25,685 21,271 19,849 88,278 Finance income (1,674 ) (1,504 ) (911 ) (1,086 ) (5,175 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 11,707 (200 ) (3,247 ) 23,282 31,542 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 40,462 (7,259 ) 5,408 13,688 52,299 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (25,514 ) 1,821 10,033 3,519 (10,141 ) Amortization of share-based compensation

(recovery) expense (323 ) 1,496 2,585 5,667 9,425 Other operating costs 4,132 4,098 10,435 - 18,665 Call premium on settlement of debt - - 9,571 - 9,571 Loss on settlement of long-term debt - - 4,646 - 4,646 Gain on Cariboo acquisition - - - (47,426 ) (47,426 ) Gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar1 - - - (14,982 ) (14,982 ) Realized gain on sale of inventory2 - - 3,768 13,354 17,122 Inventory write-ups to net realizable value that was

sold or processed3 1,905 3,266 4,056 - 9,227 Non-recurring other expenses for Cariboo

acquisition - - 394 138 532 Adjusted EBITDA 55,602 47,689 70,777 49,923 223,991

1 The $15.0 million gain on acquisition of control of Gibraltar in Q1 2024 relates to the write-up of finished copper concentrate inventory for Taseko’s 87.5% share to its fair value at March 25, 2024.

2 Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $17.1 million in write-ups to net realizable value for concentrate inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) that were subsequently sold. The realized portion of the gains recorded in the first quarter for GAAP purposes was $13.4 million and for the second quarter were $3.8 million and have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold.

3 Write-ups to net realizable value for inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) totaled $9.2 million. The inventory write-ups in the first quarter for GAAP purposes have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold or processed. Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $9.2 million in inventory write-ups that were subsequently between the second and fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Adjusted EBITDA (Continued)

(Cdn$ in thousands) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

YE Net income 38,076 871 9,991 33,788 82,726 Add: Depletion and amortization 13,326 15,993 15,594 12,027 56,940 Finance and accretion expense 12,804 14,285 13,468 12,309 52,866 Finance income (972 ) (322 ) (757 ) (921 ) (2,972 ) Income tax expense 17,205 12,041 678 20,219 50,143 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (14,541 ) 14,582 (10,966 ) (950 ) (11,875 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 1,636 4,518 (6,470 ) 2,190 1,874 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 1,573 727 417 3,609 6,326 Gain on Cariboo acquisition - - - (46,212 ) (46,212 ) Non-recurring other expenses for Cariboo acquisition - - 263 - 263 Adjusted EBITDA 69,107 62,695 22,218 36,059 190,079



Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization, and non-recurring items

Earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization, and non-recurring items is earnings from mining operations with depletion and amortization, and any items that are not considered indicative of ongoing operating performance added back. The Company discloses this measure, which has been derived from our financial statements and applied on a consistent basis, to assist in understanding the results of the Company’s operations and financial position and it is meant to provide further information about the financial results to investors.

(Cdn$ in thousands) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

YE Earnings from mining operations 28,727 26,686 44,948 24,419 124,780 Add: Depletion and amortization 24,641 20,466 13,721 15,024 73,852 Realized gain on sale of inventory1 - - 3,768 13,354 17,122 Inventory write-ups to net realizable value that

was sold or processed2 1,905 3,266 4,056 - 9,227 Other operating costs3 4,132 4,098 10,435 - 18,665 Earnings from mining operations before depletion, amortization, and non-recurring items 59,405 54,516 76,928 52,797 243,646

1 Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $17.1 million in write-ups to net realizable value for concentrate inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) that were subsequently sold. The realized portion of the gains recorded in the first quarter for GAAP purposes was $13.4 million and for the second quarter were $3.8 million and have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold.

2 Write-ups to net realizable value for inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) totaled $9.2 million. The inventory write-ups in the first quarter for GAAP purposes have been included in Adjusted net income in the period they were sold or processed. Cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $9.2 million in inventory write-ups that were subsequently sold or processed in the second and third quarters.

3 Other operating costs relates to the in-pit crusher relocation project and care and maintenance costs due to the June 2024 labour strike.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the realized gain on sale of inventory and inventory write-ups to net realizable value that was sold or processed, relates to inventory held at the date of acquisition of control of Gibraltar (March 25, 2024) that was written-up from book value to net realizable value and subsequently sold or processed.

(Cdn$ in thousands) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

YE Earnings from mining operations 59,780 49,452 12,070 29,112 150,414 Add: Depletion and amortization 13,326 15,993 15,594 12,027 56,940 Earnings from mining operations before depletion

and amortization 73,106 65,445 27,664 41,139 207,354



Non-GAAP Performance Measures - Continued

Site operating costs per ton milled

The Company discloses this measure, which has been derived from our financial statements and applied on a consistent basis, to provide assistance in understanding the Company’s site operations on a tons milled basis.

(Cdn$ in thousands, except per ton milled amounts) 2024

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q11 2024

YE1 Site operating costs (included in cost of

sales) – Taseko share 100,495 107,712 79,804 79,678 367,689 Site operating costs – 100% basis 100,495 107,712 79,804 90,040 378,050 Tons milled (thousands) 8,250 7,572 5,728 7,677 29,227 Site operating costs per ton milled $12.18 $14.23 $13.93 $11.73 $12.93

1 Q1 2024 includes the impact from the March 25, 2024 acquisition of Cariboo from Dowa and Furukawa, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar ownership from 87.5% to 100%.

(Cdn$ in thousands, except per ton milled amounts) 2023

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q11 2023

YE1 Site operating costs (included in cost of

sales) – Taseko share 64,845 87,148 83,374 74,438 309,805 Site operating costs – 100% basis 74,109 99,598 95,285 95,838 364,830 Tons milled (thousands) 7,626 8,041 7,234 7,093 29,994 Site operating costs per ton milled $9.72 $12.39 $13.17 $13.54 $12.16

1 Q1 2023 includes the impact from the March 15, 2023 acquisition of Cariboo from Sojitz, which increased the Company’s Gibraltar mine ownership from 75% to 87.5%.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this MD&A related to the Florence Copper Project is based upon the report entitled: “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Florence Copper Project, Pinal County, Arizona” issued March 30, 2023 with an effective date of March 15, 2023 which is available on SEDAR+. The Florence Copper Project Technical Report was prepared under the supervision of Richard Tremblay, P.Eng., MBA, Richard Weymark, P.Eng., MBA, and Robert Rotzinger, P.Eng. Mr. Tremblay is employed by the Company as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Weymark is Vice President Engineering, and Robert Rotzinger is Vice President Capital Projects. All three are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43–101.

