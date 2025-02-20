Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil Debuts at Norwegian Wonderland, Pioneering Oral Anti-Aging Skincare Trends

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Norwegian Wonderland kicked off on February 15 at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing, bringing together over ten renowned Norwegian brands across food, fashion, and nutritional supplements to showcase Nordic lifestyle aesthetics. NYO3, the world’s leading krill oil brand, unveiled its 2025 flagship innovation, the Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil, at the event. With its groundbreaking cell-level phospholipid delivery technology and triple anti-aging efficacy, the product ignited a new wave of oral anti-aging skincare, becoming a focal point for embassy representatives and exhibitors.

International Breakthrough in Anti-Aging: Cell-Level Phospholipid Delivery, Triple Skin Anti-Aging Effects

In skin anti-aging, ergothioneine, PQQ, and SOD (superoxide dismutase) have emerged as star ingredients in scientific and consumer circles. These cellular nutrients not only regulate energy metabolism but also influence DNA repair, gene expression, and immune function, serving as keys to maintaining youthful, healthy skin and overall vitality.

Developed in collaboration with Norway’s major anti-aging research institute NO-Age, the Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil offers a novel cell-level anti-aging solution tailored for women aged 25+. By integrating phospholipid delivery technology with premium actives like ergothioneine, PQQ, and SOD, it addresses three major aging concerns: dryness, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Infused with 14 luxurious ingredients, just one box of Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil can tackle the three concerns.

Quadruple Oil-Extracted Essence for Hydration: Centered on Antarctic krill oil, this four-fold oil-extracted essence deeply nourishes skin cells, regulates water-oil balance, and alleviates dryness.

Triple Anti-Aging Power for Wrinkle Defense: Ergothioneine and PQQ among other cellular nutrients activate energy from within to prevent wrinkle formation.

3D Antioxidant Matrix for Brightening: SOD-led antioxidants suppress melanin through a 3D full-chain pathway, fading dark spots and restoring radiance.



Unlike conventional oral skincare oils, the Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil leverages a proprietary phospholipid cellular delivery approach, allowing nutrients to pass through the cell membrane barrier and target skin cells. This enhances absorption rates to an impressive 98%, ensuring that rare anti-aging ingredients efficiently penetrate to the cellular level, aiming to activate skin vitality from within and significantly improve skin health.

Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil Leads New Trend of Oral Anti-Aging Skin Care

Since being recognized as the "Nordic No.1 Anti-Aging Brand on Tmall" by Mojing Market Intelligence in 2024, the Ageless series has continued to focus on the anti-aging field. The launch of Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil not only continues the brand's philosophy of "cellular full-cycle anti-aging" but also introduces an innovative day-and-night capsule regimen targeting aging, combining 14 essential anti-aging nutrients with high bioavailability through cellular phospholipid delivery. This product fills the gap in the oral beauty market for a systemic solution to external aging.

Henning, the Commercial Counselor of the Norwegian Embassy in China, stated at the Winter Wonderland: “NYO3, as a representative brand of the Norwegian health industry, has always driven innovation. The debut of Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil combines Norwegian beauty care concepts with market needs, realizing a deep integration of Nordic anti-aging technology and natural anti-aging nutrients. It also demonstrates NYO3’s profound insight and active advocacy for the Norwegian healthy lifestyle and anti-aging philosophy.” The product will officially launch in China in March 2024 via cross-border platforms like Tmall International, offering consumers a highly efficient and convenient oral anti-aging beauty solution.





The debut of NYO3’s Ageless Beauty Nourishing Krill Oil at the Norwegian Winter Wonderland not only provides women aged 25+ with a comprehensive and efficient skin anti-aging solution but also marks a new stage in the development of the oral beauty field, leading the trend of oral beauty in the market. Looking ahead, as the global leader in krill oil, NYO3 will continue to uphold the philosophy of "From Norway, Pure and Simple," relying on cutting-edge research and technological innovation to launch more high-quality and effective anti-aging products to meet consumers' growing demand for personalized health. NYO3 will also continue to collaborate with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in China, Innovation Norway, and other institutions to promote Nordic wellness philosophies, empowering global consumers to embrace longevity, beauty, and vitality through Nordic nutrition.

