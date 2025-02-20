Refractories Market worth $42.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Refractories Market size is projected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2024 to USD 42.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Refractories are specialized materials engineered to withstand high temperatures and harsh conditions encountered in industrial processes such as steelmaking, glass production, cement manufacturing, and chemical processing. Composed of heat-resistant minerals and ceramics, refractories provide thermal insulation, mechanical strength, and resistance to chemical corrosion, making them essential components in furnaces, kilns, reactors, and other high-temperature equipment. These materials come in various forms, including bricks, castables, and monolithic formulations, tailored to suit specific application requirements.

The refractories market is experiencing growth due to several key factors. Firstly, increasing industrialization, particularly in sectors such as steel, cement, and chemicals, is driving demand for refractory materials to withstand high temperatures and harsh operating conditions. Additionally, ongoing infrastructure development projects worldwide are fueling demand for construction materials like cement, which in turn boosts the need for refractories in cement production. Moreover, advancements in refractory technology are enhancing material performance and extending the lifespan of refractory linings, further driving market growth.

List of Key Players in Global Refractories Market:

RHI Magnesita (Austria) Vesuvius (UK) Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan) Imerys (France) Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. (Japan) Saint-Gobain (France) Calderys (France)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Refractories Market:

Drivers: Increasing infrastructure investments worldwide Restraint: China's monopoly over raw materials Opportunity: Recycling of refractories Challenge: Fluctuations in raw material prices.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Acidic & Neutral segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global refractories market during the forecast period. Iron & Steel segment dominated the market in 2023. The Shaped refractories segment is the fastest growing segment in the refractories market. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for refractories.

The Refractories market is categorized by form into shaped and unshaped refractories. Shaped refractories are pre-formed into specific shapes such as bricks, tiles, and special shapes to fit various industrial applications. These include silica bricks, magnesite bricks, and alumina bricks, among others, each tailored to withstand specific operating conditions. Unshaped refractories, on the other hand, are monolithic materials that are applied in a plastic, patching, or ramming form directly onto equipment surfaces. This category includes castables, gunning mixes, and plastic refractories, offering flexibility and ease of application in complex or irregularly shaped areas. Both types of refractories play critical roles in industries requiring high-temperature resistance, with shaped refractories providing structural integrity and unshaped refractories offering adaptability and convenience in installation.

The market for Refractories is segmented, based on alkalinity into Acidic & neutral, and Basic. Acidic refractories, comprising materials like silica (SiO2) and alumina (Al2O3), offer excellent resistance to acidic environments and find applications in industries such as glassmaking and ceramics. Neutral refractories, which include balanced proportions of alumina and silica, exhibit resistance to both acidic and basic slags, making them versatile choices for industries like cement manufacturing and petrochemical processing. In contrast, basic refractories, composed of basic oxides such as magnesium oxide (MgO) and calcium oxide (CaO), provide exceptional resistance to basic slag and high temperatures, making them crucial for applications in steelmaking and other metallurgical processes. The selection of refractory type depends on the specific requirements of the industrial process, including the materials involved, operating conditions, and chemical environments encountered. The Acidic & Neutral segment dominates the market.

The Refractories market is categorized by end-use industry into Iron & Steel, Non-ferrous Metal, Cement, Power generation, Glass, and Other Industries. Iron and steel production represents the largest end-use industry for refractories globally. These specialized materials line the inner walls of furnaces and other equipment, providing crucial thermal insulation, mechanical strength, and resistance to chemical corrosion. With the demanding nature of steelmaking requiring high thermal stability and erosion resistance, refractories play a pivotal role in maintaining operational efficiency and prolonging equipment lifespan.

The Refractories market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in terms of value. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Refractories across the globe, with major end-use industry companies present in the region. The region has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, attributable to growing population, increased constructional activities, growing economies, favorable investment policies.

RHI Magnesita is a global leader in the refractories industry, formed by the merger of RHI AG and Magnesita Refratários SA. With a rich heritage spanning over a century, the company boasts unparalleled expertise in providing innovative refractory solutions to a wide range of industries worldwide, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and more. Leveraging advanced technology and a robust global network, RHI Magnesita offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality refractory products and services, catering to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Its commitment to research and development, coupled with a focus on sustainability and operational excellence, positions RHI Magnesita at the forefront of the refractories market, driving growth and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Vesuvius, established in 1916 and headquartered in London, stands as a premier global provider of molten metal flow engineering solutions and advanced refractories. With a century-long legacy of innovation and expertise, Vesuvius serves diverse industries including steel, foundry, and glass. Their extensive portfolio and commitment to research and development empower them to deliver tailored solutions that optimize efficiency and enhance performance. Through their global presence and customer-centric approach, Vesuvius continues to drive advancements in molten metal flow control and refractory technology, supporting industries worldwide in achieving their operational excellence goals.

