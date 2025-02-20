Kinepolis posts solid annual results thanks to excellent second half of the year

Regulated information

20 February 2025, 7.00 am CET

After a weak first half of the year due to the Hollywood strike, a stronger film offering from June onwards ensured a successful film summer and year-end. As a result, in the second semester, Kinepolis posted its highest revenue and financial result ever for a second half of the year.

However, the second half could not fully compensate for the first five months of the year, so all visitor-related results, for the full year 2024, were at a lower level than the previous year. Revenue per visitor, on the other hand, rose again, both in terms of ticket sales (thanks to investments in and increasing demand for premium formats) and consumption of drinks and snacks.

2024 illustrates that visitor numbers are largely driven by international film offerings, which suffered from the impact of the Hollywood strike at the beginning of the year. From the summer onwards, the post-pandemic recovery since 2022 continued steadily.

Kinepolis managed to get its financial strength back to 2019 levels with the current visitor level, seeing opportunities both for further growth in results – partly driven by innovation and the rollout of premium concepts - and for the further expansion of the Group.

A gross dividend of € 0,55 per share will be proposed to the General Meeting.

Important achievements 2024

22 new ScreenX theatres and 10 new Laser ULTRA theatres in Europe and North America

Rollout of premium seating concepts in Europe and North America

Expansion with two cinemas: acquisition of operation in Almería (ES) and opening of new cinema Landmark Windsor (CA)

Renovation of several acquired cinemas, including Amnéville, Belfort and Béziers (FR)

Progress in transition to laser projection: 65% of all screens equipped with sustainable laser projection (81% in Europe); 115 laser installations planned in 2025

Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, about the 2024 results:

“Taking into account a weak first half, we manage to post strong results for 2024. If the (top) films are there, the visitors naturally follow and it is without doubt clear that our commitment to 'premiumization' and a quality movie experience is paying off.

Given that today we are back to our pre-pandemic financial strength, the expected expansion of the Hollywood film offering is particularly promising for our Group.”

Report annual results 2024 attached.

