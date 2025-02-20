VGP’s Full Year Results 2024

20 February 2025, 7:00 am, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces the results for the full year ended 31 of December 2024:

A net profit of € 287 million , an increase of € 200 million or 229% versus FY’23 . Net asset value growth of 8.4%, up to € 2.4 billion .

signed during the year bringing the at year end to 34 projects under construction representing 780,000 sqm (of which 29 buildings totalling 589,000 sqm started up during the year) and € 60.4 million of additional annual rent once fully built and let. The development pipeline 3 is 80% pre-let. 100% of projects started up will be certified and 97% are to be certified minimum BREEAM Excellent or equivalent.

and 1,170,000 sqm deployed to support the developments started up during the year. Total secured landbank stands at at the end of 2024 representing a development potential of over 3.6 million sqm. The property portfolio 5 which has an average building age of 4.2 years , is nearly fully let with occupancy at 98%. The building portfolio is well underway to be 100% sustainably certified, amongst which several are certified BREEAM Outstanding or DGNB Platinum.

which has an average building , is nearly fully let with occupancy at 98%. The building portfolio is well underway to be 100% sustainably certified, amongst which several are certified BREEAM Outstanding or DGNB Platinum. Executed four joint venture closings as well as the disposal of LPM, resulting in a record cash recycling of € 809 million. These led to an additional € 92.9 million realized profits in ’24.

These led to an additional in ’24. Photovoltaic capacity grew 53% YoY with operational capacity at 155.7 MWp (vs. 101.8 MWp in Dec-23), 41.00 MWp PV projects under development and a further 90.9 MWp being planned. In addition, a first 6.8MWh battery project is currently under construction while several other substantial larger installations are in advanced planning stages.

1 See business segments

2 Including Joint Ventures at 100%. As at 31 December 2024 the annualised committed leases of the Joint Ventures stood at € 285.7 million.

3 Includes pre-let on assets under construction (74% pre-let) as well as commitments on development land (95% pre-let)

4 Refer to ‘supplementary notes’, income statement proportionally consolidated

5 Including Joint ventures at 100%

6 Includes Joint Venture’s bank LTV at share





