| Heineken N.V. publishes combined Financial and Sustainability
Annual Report 2024
Amsterdam, 20 February 2025 – Today we published our Heineken N.V. ("HEINEKEN") combined Financial and Sustainability Annual Report 2024. We delivered solid results with broad-based growth and profit expansion in 2024. Next to our financial performance, the Annual Report highlights our sustainability impact, marking significant progress on our ambition to Brew a Better World. Furthermore, it is our first Annual Report prepared to comply with the CSRD (EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) standards, featuring a whole additional range of metrics.
The full Annual Report 2024 is available here: https://www.theheinekencompany.com/our-company/our-2024-annual-report
About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.