AI in Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 28 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial intelligence (ai) in chemicals market size was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to hit around USD 20.59 billion by 2033, expanding at a 32.05% CAGR between 2025 and 2034, a study published by Precedence Research a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The North America AI in chemicals market size was estimated at USD 701.9 billion in 2024 and is accelerating a double-digit CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year. AI integration in industries dealing with chemicals is a crucial step in the optimization of various processes, which can be useful for the market’s growth.

The Complete Study is Immediately Accessible | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2621

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Overview

The chemical industry is finding more and more ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to its advantage. By using predictive analytics to foresee possible dangers and proactively reduce them, artificial intelligence (AI) provides a revolutionary solution. This problem is a good fit for machine learning methods, especially supervised learning models. To better anticipate failures in the future, artificial intelligence (AI) in the chemical sector might be educated using vital production facility data prior to mishaps.

Furthermore, by creating realistic virtual reality experiences that mimic dangerous situations, AI has the potential to completely transform safety training. These days, augmented reality is utilized to train the workforce and reduce the possibility of disasters, and AI-driven simulations can enable virtual testing of safety procedures and emergency response plans.

AI in Chemicals Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market by holding 39.4% of the market share in 2024.

The services segment held the largest market share of 40.22% in 2024.

The base chemicals & petrochemicals segment contributed the biggest market share of 57.5% in 2024.

The other segment captured the highest market share of 30.20% in 2024.

Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Revenue Analysis 2022 to 2024

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Revenue (USD Million), By Type

Type 2022 2023 2024 Hardware 252.5 318.9 403.0 Software 398.9 513.6 662.0 Services 426.7 552.7 716.5

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application

Application 2022 2023 2024 Discovery of New Materials 114.2 147.0 189.4 Production Optimization 109.0 141.5 183.8 Pricing Optimization 109.0 140.7 181.8 Load Forecasting of Raw Materials 106.8 137.7 177.6 Product Portfolio Optimization 101.3 130.3 167.8 Feedstock Optimization 98.2 126.7 163.7 Process Management and Control 106.8 138.3 179.3 Others 332.7 423.0 538.1

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2621

Growth Factors in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market

Focus on green chemistry : In the realm of green chemistry, where the focus is on creating procedures that reduce or completely do away with the usage and production of hazardous materials, artificial intelligence is propelling innovation. Researchers can determine reaction conditions and solvent systems that optimize yield while reducing waste and energy usage by using AI-enabled predictive modeling.

: In the realm of green chemistry, where the focus is on creating procedures that reduce or completely do away with the usage and production of hazardous materials, artificial intelligence is propelling innovation. Researchers can determine reaction conditions and solvent systems that optimize yield while reducing waste and energy usage by using AI-enabled predictive modeling. Automation of processes : AI is helping to create platforms for autonomous chemical synthesis, in which robotic systems can carry out intricate synthesis operations with little assistance from humans. These platforms use AI algorithms for real-time response progress monitoring and synthesis route planning and execution.

: AI is helping to create platforms for autonomous chemical synthesis, in which robotic systems can carry out intricate synthesis operations with little assistance from humans. These platforms use AI algorithms for real-time response progress monitoring and synthesis route planning and execution. Efficient supply chain management: The very complex chemical industry relies heavily on effective supply chain management to reduce resource waste. Demand forecasting, transportation logistics, and inventory management are all improved by AI-driven analytics.



Opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market

In October 2024 , $11.5 million was raised by Dunia Innovations GmbH, a Berlin, Germany-based business that focuses on AI-driven material discovery. Redalpine and Elaia led the round.

, $11.5 million was raised by Dunia Innovations GmbH, a Berlin, Germany-based business that focuses on AI-driven material discovery. Redalpine and Elaia led the round. In June 2024, CuspAI, a company focused on applied artificial intelligence, revealed today that it has secured $30 million in a seed round to develop a platform for AI-driven material design that would help with the quick identification and assessment of novel structures.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 1.78 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.29 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 28 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 8.82 % Leading Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Application, End Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

AI in Chemicals Market Key Regional Analysis

U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Chemicals Market Size to Surpass USD 9,050.04 Mn by 2034

The U.S. artificial intelligence in chemicals market size is calculated at USD 804.12 million in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 9,050.04 million by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 30% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Technological Advancements: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America held the major share of the artificial intelligence (AI) in chemicals market in 2024.

The global AI in the North American chemicals sector is driven by many important factors. Innovation is encouraged, and the efficiency of the chemical industry is improved by advances in AI technologies like machine learning and predictive analytics.

Furthermore, the application of artificial intelligence solut.ions in the chemical manufacturing sector is driven by the need for cost reduction and better efficiency. Additionally, the increasing focus on environmental regulations and sustainability encourages the use of AI-powered techniques to reduce waste and maximize energy efficiency. Chemical companies are also driven to adopt artificial intelligence for customer-focused solutions and customized production techniques due to the growing demand for personalized goods and services.

AI in Chemicals Market Trends in U.S. and Canada

The U.S. chemical industry depends on trade. For many years, the chemical sector has maintained a trade surplus as the second-largest exporter of manufactured goods. The export of chemicals and other manufactured items from the United States supports about 200,000 employees in the chemical sector. After declining in 2023, U.S. chemical exports are expected to increase by 2.1% this year (2024).

Additionally, it is anticipated that U.S. chemical imports will increase by 1.2% this year. During our projection period, chemical exports are predicted to expand at an average rate of 4–5% per year, while imports are expected to grow at an average rate of 7% per year, subject to any changes in trade policy. Over the course of the forecast horizon, the United States maintains a chemical trade surplus.

As cost-effective feedstocks and a declining currency rate provide export tailwinds, Canada's industrial chemical sector is expected to have shipment growth of 1% to 4% in 2025, driven by solid operating performance. Industrial chemical shipments rose 1.5% in 2024 compared to 2023 levels, ending the year at $27.8 billion based on total monthly numbers, or an anticipated $32.4 billion for final 2024 figures.

Due to rising volumes and prices, exports are predicted to rise by 4% in 2024, reaching a record $25.5 billion by the end of the year. Lower input prices, a poor CAD/USD exchange rate, and our integration into the robust U.S. economy have all helped Canadian industrial chemicals.

Expanding Chemical Sector: Europe to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Europe is expected to host the fastest-growing artificial intelligence (AI) in chemicals market during the forecast period.

The worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) chemicals market in Europe is expanding due to a variety of dynamic causes. One of the main factors propelling the chemical industry is the increasing need for process efficiency and optimization. More precise production process management is made possible by AI technologies' capacity to evaluate data and track activities in real-time.

Costs are decreased, and efficiency is increased as a consequence. Furthermore, in order to enhance resource consumption, reduce waste, and lessen environmental consequences, chemical companies are being forced to adopt AI-driven solutions due to regulatory requirements and sustainability concerns. Algorithms using artificial intelligence can help develop sustainable products and more ecologically friendly processes.

Furthermore, the adoption of AI technology is being fueled by the European chemical industry's growing emphasis on innovation and competition. In order to gain a competitive edge in the global market, businesses use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve product development, guarantee quality control, and collect market intelligence.

As it shifts more and more toward a competitive circular economy market model, Germany's robust chemicals industry is putting several innovative technologies into practice in fields as varied as battery recycling and chemical textile recovery.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Analysis

The software segment held the largest share of the artificial intelligence (AI) in chemicals market in 2024.

Additionally, the use of AI, ML, and cloud computing in design tools is speeding up process design. Design automation and increased chemical synthesis efficiency are two benefits of this technology. Wearables using machine learning (ML) software can track operator concentration and weariness, and equipment can be tracked to spot corrosion and other safety issues and suggest necessary repairs.

The hardware segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Over the projected period, the hardware sector is expected to grow significantly because of the growing need for specialized hardware components like AI memory and processors, as well as the growing use of AI algorithms for complex procedures. In order to enable autonomous cognitive digital conflicts and to advance the hardware sector, AI and machine learning are creating and analyzing an increasing number of mission records in real time.

By Application Analysis

The discovery of new materials segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) in chemicals market in 2024.

AI technology may help reduce costs, find better chemical characteristics, speed up time-to-market, and enhance product-market fits right from the start of the chemical value creation process when novel chemical compounds are being discovered and formulated.

In the field of materials discovery, automated, parallel, and iterative procedures powered by artificial intelligence (AI), simulation, and experimental automation are supplementing traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive labor. The product optimization segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Machine learning creates data-driven models for chemical manufacturing that identify trends, forecast results, and streamline procedures.

Browse More Insights:

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market

Chemicals are an integral part of various industries and should be produced optimally to maintain efficiency and productivity. The incorporation of AI in the chemicals industry has revolutionalized by providing automation services, data analysis, process optimization, and so on. Hence, almost all the key market players are adopting AI in their processes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemicals Market Top Companies

Manuchar N.V

IMCD N.V.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Brenntag S.E.

Sojitz Corporation

ICC Industries Inc.

Azelis Group NV

Tricon Energy Inc.

Biesterfeld AG

Omya AG

HELM AG

Sinochem Corporation

Petrochem Middle East FZE



What is Going Around the Globe?

In November 2024 , Orbital is looking for cleantech materials, such as devices that enhance water treatment and catalysts for the manufacturing of biobased chemicals, using its AI model.

, Orbital is looking for cleantech materials, such as devices that enhance water treatment and catalysts for the manufacturing of biobased chemicals, using its AI model. In July 2024, a €260,000 crowdsourcing challenge was issued by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to encourage scientists and researchers from all OPCW Member States to suggest novel artificial intelligence (AI) systems and methodologies that the Organization could use to improve its capabilities and aid in adapting to new challenges.

The research report categorizes the AI in Chemicals Market into the following segments and subsegments:



By Type

Hardware

Software

Services



By Application

Discovery of new materials

Production optimization

Pricing optimization

Load forecasting of raw materials

Product portfolio optimization

Feedstock optimization

Process management & control



By End Use

Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Agrochemicals



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2621

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter