BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-24 and Full Year 2024 Results

Q4-24 Revenue of € 153.4 Million and Net Income of € 59.3 Million. Operating Results Within Prior Guidance

FY-24 Revenue of € 607.5 Million and Net Income of € 182.0 Million Up 4.9% and 2.8%, Respectively, vs. FY-23. Orders of € 586.7 Million Up 7.0% vs. FY-23

Proposed Dividend of € 2.18 per Share for Fiscal 2024. 95% Pay-Out Ratio

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Highlights Q4-24

Revenue of € 153.4 million down 2.0% vs. Q3-24 and 3.9% vs. Q4-23 primarily due to lower demand for automotive applications partially offset by increased hybrid bonding shipments

Orders of € 121.9 million down 19.7% vs. Q3-24 and 26.7% vs. Q4-23 due primarily to decreased bookings for high performance computing and mainstream assembly applications

Gross margin of 64.0% decreased by 0.7 points vs. Q3-24 and 1.1 points vs. Q4-23 primarily due to adverse net forex influences

Net income of € 59.3 million increased 26.7% vs. Q3-24 and 8.0% vs. Q4-23 due to € 18.2 million of net tax benefits realized. As a result, net margin rose to 38.6% vs. 29.9% in Q3-24 and 34.4% in Q4-23

Cash and deposits of € 672.3 million at year-end increased 62.6% versus year-end 2023. Net cash of € 143.8 million increased € 33.1 million (29.9%) vs. Q3-24 and € 30.8 million (27.3%) vs. Q4-23



Key Highlights FY 2024

Revenue of € 607.5 million increased 4.9% vs. 2023 principally due to higher demand by computing end-user markets, particularly for hybrid bonding and photonics applications, partially offset by weakness in mobile, automotive and Chinese end-user markets

Orders of € 586.7 million rose 7.0% due to strength in 2.5D and 3D AI-related applications

Gross margin of 65.2% rose by 0.3 points due to more favorable advanced packaging product mix

Net income of € 182.0 million grew 2.8% as higher revenue, gross margin and net tax benefits were partially offset by higher R&D spending and share-based compensation expense. Besi’s net margin decreased slightly to 30.0% vs. 30.6% in 2023

Proposed dividend of € 2.18 per share. Represents pay-out ratio of 95%



Q1-25 Outlook

Revenue expected to decrease 0-10% vs. the € 153.4 million reported in Q4-24

Gross margin expected to range between 63-65% vs. the 64.0% realized in Q4-24

Operating expenses expected to grow 10-20% vs. the € 47.6 million reported in Q4-24



(€ millions, except EPS) Q4-2024 Q3-2024 Δ Q4-2023



Δ FY-2024 FY-2023 Δ Revenue 153.4 156.6 -2.0 % 159.6 -3.9 % 607.5 578.9 +4.9 % Orders 121.9 151.8 -19.7 % 166.4 -26.7 % 586.7 548.3 +7.0 % Gross Margin 64.0% 64.7% -0.7 65.1% -1.1 65.2% 64.9% +0.3 Operating Income 50.6 55.1 -8.2 % 66.1 -23.4 % 195.6 213.4 -8.3 % EBITDA 58.0 62.4 -7.1 % 72.7 -20.2 % 224.2 239.1 -6.2 % Net Income* 59.3 46.8 +26.7 % 54.9 +8.0 % 182.0 177.1 +2.8 % Net Margin* 38.6% 29.9% +8.7 34.4% +4.2 30.0% 30.6% -0.6 EPS (basic) 0.75 0.59 +27.1 % 0.71 +5.6 % 2.31 2.28 +1.3 % EPS (diluted) 0.74 0.59 +25.4 % 0.68 +8.8 % 2.30 2.23 +3.1 % Net Cash and Deposits 143.8 110.7 +29.9 % 113.0 +27.3 % 143.8 113.0 +27.3 %

* Includes net tax benefit of € 18.2 million in Q4-24 versus a tax charge of € 2.3 million in Q4-23.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi’s business development in 2024 reflected contrasting growth trends for AI and mainstream assembly equipment markets. For the year, revenue grew by approximately 5% to reach € 607.5 million due to significantly higher demand by computing end-user markets, particularly for AI-related hybrid bonding and photonics applications. Similarly, orders of € 586.7 million increased by 7.0%. As a result, orders for AI applications grew to represent approximately 50% of our total orders in 2024. Strong order growth from computing end-user markets this year was partly offset by unfavorable market conditions for mainstream applications related to an industry downturn more than two years in duration.

“We continue to navigate an extended downturn at industry leading levels of profitability. Besi achieved gross, operating and net margins of 65.2%, 32.2% and 30.0%, respectively, in 2024. Gross margins increased slightly versus 2023 due to a more favorable advanced packaging product mix which were partially offset by unfavorable net forex effects, particularly in the second half of the year. Net income rose 2.8% versus 2023 primarily due to higher revenue and gross margins realized and a net tax benefit of € 18.2 million. Such favorable influences were partially offset by a significant increase in development spending and higher share-based compensation expense. Given profits earned in 2024 and our solid liquidity position, we will propose a cash dividend of € 2.18 per share for approval at Besi’s 2025 AGM which represents a pay-out ratio relative to net income of 95%.

“Investments in Besi’s future growth continued in 2024 as reflected in higher development spending and a planned expansion of our advanced packaging production capacity in 2025. We increased R&D spending by 31.7% this year to offer customers leading edge assembly solutions for next generation 2.5D and 3D architectures. In addition, progress continued on our hybrid bonding agenda as revenue approximately tripled versus 2023 and orders more than doubled. In addition, adoption increased from nine to fifteen customers. During Q4-24, some notable hybrid bonding bookings included a first order from a Japanese semiconductor producer focused on 2nm advanced logic semiconductors and from a Korean IDM for advanced logic applications.

“Besi’s fourth quarter results were adversely affected by ongoing weakness in mainstream assembly markets, seasonal influences and lower demand for hybrid bonding and photonics applications as customers digested capacity added in 2024. Revenue of € 153.4 million was down 2.0% vs. Q3-24 and 3.9% vs. Q4-23 primarily due to lower demand for automotive applications partially offset by increased hybrid bonding shipments. Orders of € 121.9 million decreased by 19.7% vs. Q3-24 and 26.7% vs. Q4-23 due to lower bookings for hybrid bonding, photonics and mainstream assembly applications. Hybrid bonding and photonics orders have fluctuated on a quarterly basis due to the timing by customers of new device introductions and related capacity additions for these emerging applications. Our operating income in Q4-24 decreased by 8.2% versus Q3-24 primarily due to lower revenue and a 0.7 point gross margin decrease from adverse forex movements. Q4-24 net income of € 59.3 million increased 26.7% vs. Q3-24 and 8.0% vs. Q4-23 due to net tax benefits realized from an upward revaluation of deferred tax assets.



“We enter the year 2025 with cautious optimism based on strong momentum in our advanced die placement solutions for AI applications partially offset by ongoing weakness in mainstream automotive, smart phone, industrial and Chinese end-user markets. We believe that the pace of innovation is increasing as the pandemic and generative AI have accelerated society’s move to a digital world with AI technology adoption increasing significantly in our daily lives. We believe that the commercial viability of hybrid bonding process technology has now been confirmed by some of the industry’s leading players and research institutes. Significant incremental adoption is anticipated to occur over the next three years as the technology is increasingly used in HBM 4/5 memory stacks, ASIC logic devices, silicon photonics, co-packaged optics and consumer mobile/computing applications. As such, we estimate that hybrid bonding adoption and deployment is still in its very early stages.

“The timing and trajectory of a new mainstream assembly upturn is difficult to predict at present. The assembly market still suffers from post-pandemic excess capacity which has taken more than two years to approach equilibrium levels. Semiconductor unit growth and capacity utilization rates have improved since 2022 but at a less rapid rate than previously anticipated by analysts. That being said, we believe it likely that a mainstream assembly recovery will begin in the second half of 2025. Its trajectory will depend on demand trends in each of our end markets and the ultimate course of global trade restrictions. For Q1-25, we forecast that revenue will decrease by 0-10% versus Q4-24 and for gross margins to remain in a range of 63-65% based on our projected product mix. Aggregate operating expenses are forecast to rise 10-20% versus Q4-24 primarily due to higher strategic consulting costs.”

Share Repurchase Activity

During the quarter, Besi repurchased approximately 0.2 million of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 112.84 per share or a total of € 22.4 million. For the year, Besi repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares at an average price of € 125.53 per share for a total of € 79.8 million. At year end, Besi held approximately 1.8 million shares in treasury equal to 2.3% of its shares outstanding.

Investor and media conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EST). To register for the conference call and/or to access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com.





Important Dates Publication Annual Report 2024 Publication Q1 results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Publication Q2/semi-annual results Publication Q3/nine-month results Publication Q4/full year results

February 28, 2025



April 23, 2025



April 23, 2025



July 24, 2025



October 23, 2025



February 2026 Dividend Information* Proposed ex-dividend date Proposed record date Proposed payment of 2024 dividend April 25, 2025



April 28, 2025



Starting May 2, 2025 * Subject to approval at Besi’s AGM on April 23, 2025





Basis of Presentation

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2024 Annual Report, which will be available on www.besi.com as of February 28, 2025.

About Besi

Besi is a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment supplying a broad portfolio of advanced packaging solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries. We offer customers high levels of accuracy, reliability and throughput at a lower cost of ownership with a principal focus on wafer level and substrate assembly solutions. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Statement of Compliance

The accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this press release are the same as those applied in the Annual Report 2024 and were authorized for issuance by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board on February 19, 2025. In accordance with Article 393, Title 9, Book 2 of the Netherlands Civil Code, EY Accountants BV has issued an unqualified auditor’s opinion on the Annual Report 2024. The Annual Report 2024 will be published on our website on February 28, 2025 and proposed for adoption by the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2025. The condensed financial statements included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, as adopted by the European Union but do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “can”, “intend”, “believes”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “forecast”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading “Outlook” contains such forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 and other global pandemics and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, global supply chains and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 153,413 159,635 607,473 578,862 Cost of sales 55,253 55,700 211,529 203,074 Gross profit 98,160 103,935 395,944 375,788 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,575 24,277 126,048 105,956 Research and development expenses 19,009 13,533 74,305 56,440 Total operating expenses 47,584 37,810 200,353 162,396 Operating income 50,576 66,125 195,591 213,392 Financial expense, net 3,877 729 7,071 5,703 Income before taxes 46,699 65,396 188,520 207,689 Income tax expense (benefit) (12,595 ) 10,501 6,528 30,605 Net income 59,294 54,895 181,992 177,084 Net income per share – basic 0.75 0.71 2.31 2.28 Net income per share – diluted 0.74 0.68 2.30 2.23 Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1 79,402,192

81,628,947 77,070,082

82,091,299 78,877,471

81,889,907 77,508,722

82,800,279 1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding





Consolidated Balance Sheets (€ thousands) December

31, 2024

(audited) September 30, 2024

(unaudited) June

30, 2024

(unaudited) March

31, 2024

(unaudited) December

31, 2023

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 342,319 307,448 127,234 232,053 188,477 Deposits 330,000 330,000 130,000 215,000 225,000 Trade receivables 181,862 169,266 174,601 150,192 143,218 Inventories 103,285 104,103 99,291 99,384 92,505 Other current assets 40,927 44,731 36,346 34,756 39,092 Total current assets 998,393 955,548 567,472 731,385 688,292 Property, plant and equipment 44,773 44,220 43,571 41,328 37,516 Right of use assets 15,726 16,419 16,821 16,901 18,242 Goodwill 46,010 45,278 45,710 45,613 45,402 Other intangible assets 96,677 94,855 92,627 90,241 93,668 Deferred tax assets 31,567 8,610 9,517 11,444 12,217 Other non-current assets 1,330 1,316 1,239 1,252 1,216 Total non-current assets 236,083 210,698 209,485 206,779 208,261 Total assets 1,234,476 1,166,246 776,957 938,164 896,553 Bank overdraft 776 - - - - Current portion of long-term debt 2,042 2,241 3,033 984 3,144 Trade payables 52,630 49,211 51,620 52,382 46,889 Other current liabilities 111,531 87,739 73,023 100,606 87,200 Total current liabilities 166,979 139,191 127,676 153,972 137,233 Long-term debt 525,653 524,527 179,801 265,142 297,353 Lease liabilities 12,350 13,033 13,448 13,625 14,924 Deferred tax liabilities 10,320 11,619 10,396 12,136 12,959 Other non-current liabilities 17,910 12,449 11,352 12,914 12,671 Total non-current liabilities 566,233 561,628 214,997 303,817 337,907 Total equity 501,264 465,427 434,284 480,375 421,413 Total liabilities and equity 1,234,476 1,166,246 776,957 938,164 896,553





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 46,699 65,396 188,520 207,689 Depreciation and amortization 7,420 6,577 28,601 25,732 Share based payment expense 2,851 2,807 30,067 19,107 Financial expense, net 3,877 729 7,071 5,703 Changes in working capital 4,819 (24,238 ) (39,095 ) (26,819 ) Interest (paid) received 1,965 1,647 9,183 4,722 Income tax (paid) received (3,751 ) 386 (23,264 ) (27,562 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,880 53,304 201,083 208,572 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,074 ) (1,451 ) (12,039 ) (6,899 ) Capitalized development expenses (5,447 ) (5,780 ) (19,437 ) (21,121 ) Repayments of (investments in) deposits - (39,659 ) (105,000 ) (44,927 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,521 ) (46,890 ) (136,476 ) (72,947 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank lines of credit 776 - 776 - Proceeds from notes - - 350,000 - Transaction costs related to notes (29 ) - (6,424 ) - Payments of lease liabilities (1,128 ) (1,100 ) (4,314 ) (4,307 ) Purchase of treasury shares (22,415 ) (23,123 ) (79,833 ) (213,387 ) Dividends paid to shareholders - - (171,534 ) (222,109 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,796 ) (24,223 ) 88,671 (439,803 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



34,563



(17,809



)



153,278



(304,178



) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents



308



1,261



564



969 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period



307,448



205,025



188,477



491,686 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 342,319 188,477 342,319 188,477



