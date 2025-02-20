Hi-View Resources Acquires Strategic “BEN” Claim Within New Southeast Target Zone, In Proximity to Amarc Resources “AuRORA” Copper/Gold Discovery Planning 2025 Exploration Program Following Sample Results of Up To 111.5 g/t Gold and 2,740 g/t Silver at its Toodoggone Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces that it has entered into an agreement with an arms-length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in the strategically located “BEN” claim in close proximity to Amarc Resources Ltd.’s (“Amarc” or “AHR”) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (“Freeport”) recently announced significant drilling discovery at the Gold-Silver-Copper rich porphyry AuRORA target. (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025). The BEN claim is strategically located within Hi-View’s Lawyers East claim block that is contiguous to the western flank of Amarc’s JOY Property.

The BEN claim was previously owned by TDG Gold Corp. (“TDG”) that operates the nearby “Baker” and “Shasta” Copper/Gold projects and is contiguous to the North and East sides of Hi-View’s Lawyers East claim block (See below Toodoggone area map).

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources

Hi-View Resources CEO Robert Nick Horsley states, “Gold prices are hitting all-time highs and copper is in high demand as a critical metal in the Green Energy Transition. We are well positioned and excited to continue our exploration in the prolific Toodoggone region following significant 2024 sampling discoveries on our Lawyers claim blocks next to the Amarc Resources AuRORA discovery.

Neighboring Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) recently raised $10 Million by way of brokered private placement and will be actively drilling to expand their existing mineral resource of over 4 million ounces of Gold equivalent next to our 100% owned Golden Stranger property.

We are planning an active 2025 exploration season, focusing on both our newly acquired Babine Gold and Copper project and our Gold-Silver Projects in the prolific Toodoggone region. Furthermore, the Company will continue to look to acquire new exciting opportunities to add to its highly prospective portfolio of Gold and Copper exploration projects.”

Planning has commenced for a follow up exploration program on the Company’s 9,140 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers South, East and West claims located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”).

Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) Lawyers-Ranch project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive continued drilling campaigns and currently hosts a Total Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq)1,2 (Measured and Indicated) at 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) AuEq1,2 and 727,000 oz AuEq1,2 (Inferred) at 1.82 g/t Au Eq1,2 (See Thesis News Release dated September 5th 2024). To the Southeast, Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Amarc’s JOY Copper-Gold district project that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Au-rich porphyry AuRORA Target (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025).





Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Proximity to Thesis and Lawyers Gold Deposits

Exploration at the BEN Claim

Exploration for epithermal type deposits has been concentrated on the Jerry, the Lacnoir and the eastern part of the Ben claim. The claims are underlain by coarse grained granodiorite of the Black Lake intrusive suite in contact with Jurassic Takla Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

Detailed ground magnetometer surveys and a program of soil sampling has been completed in the past at the Lacnoir claim and the southeast corner of the Ben claim. A number of anomalous gold in soils have been detected in the historical soil sampling including assays of up to 1,720 parts per billion gold. The results to date indicate that additional follow-up exploration is warranted on the Jerry, Lacnoir and Ben claims including geological mapping, additional geophysical surveys and further sampling programs.

Hi-View 2024 Exploration Overview

As announced on October 1st 2024, Hi-View completed a sampling program that returned assays in grab samples of up to 111.5 g/t Au and 2,740 g/t Ag. In addition, the Company identified a new target zone 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group. The target consists of a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one grab sample returning 2.68 g/t Au and 13.2 g/t Ag along with a number of gold in soil anomalies. The Company has 45 sites now permitted for drilling across the project to confirm and expand upon historical drilling intercepts on the project of up to 10 meters of 11.5 g/t Au. The project hosts a historical resource of 498,905 tonnes of material grading 2.74 g/t Au* (Sutton Resources Ltd. Report to Shareholders, March 30, 1989 in Energy, Mines and Resources Canada Mineral Bulletin MR 223 (1989) - B.C. 268)*.

*The historical mineral resource estimate above for the Golden Stranger mineralized zone was calculated prior to the implementation of the standards set forth in the current NI 43-101 and current CIM standards for mineral resource estimation. Resource definitions, terminology, and reporting standards have changed significantly since these series of reports. The estimates in these reports are all considered historical in nature and a QP has not done sufficient work to evaluate these resources as current resources. In order for these resources to be updated as current resources, a QP would need to examine and analyze the existing drill core, validate and verify the existing data supporting the historical estimate, and perform a confirmatory site visit. Therefore, the Company and the QP for this News Release are treating this estimate as historical in nature and are highlighting the estimate for the purpose of illustrating the potential extent of mineralization that may be present.

Prior to the October 2024 announcement Hi-View’s 2023 exploration program consisted of soil sampling within the Golden Stranger claims. The Golden Stranger claims have historical drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers group of claims has had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.





Figure 2. Golden Stranger Drill Core

The soil survey was completed in Fall 2023 and was centered around the main Golden Stranger historical showings on a grid 3 km wide by 2.8 km in length with 15 sample lines at 200 m spacing with samples along the lines collected at 100 m intervals. A total of 419 soil samples sites were examined and where possible sampled in 2023. Results have been received for a total of 335 samples with 8 samples returning greater than 50 ppb Au and 2 samples returning greater than 100 ppb Au up to 254 ppb Au. A total of 11 rock grab samples during 2023 were collected while soil sampling with 3 samples returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au up to 0.957 g/t Au. A total of 6 of the 11 rock grab samples yielded greater than 2 g/t Ag up to 7.4 g/t Ag. Most of the rock grab samples were collected near the north end of the main showings area.

Based upon the 2023 work and results, the 2024 survey identified two new areas with multiple anomalous gold in soil samples identified 800 m north of the main showings and 1.2 km southeast of the main showings. A total of 45 rock grab samples were collected during the 2024 program. There is little exposure in the areas of the gold in soil anomalies, however, some minor silica veins with propylitic alteration were spotted in limited outcrops and were sampled. At the main historical Golden Stranger showings, geologists identified hydrothermal breccias with potassic alteration and rounded altered clasts along with silica veinlets similar to the breccias at the Cliff Creek prospect at Thesis Gold’s Lawyers Project. The breccias, similar to the neighboring Lawyers gold project, contain sooty pyrite in a silica matrix with some galena spotted. A total of five samples returned anomalous gold (>0.2 g/t Au) and six samples returned anomalous silver (>5 g/t Ag), including one impressive high-grade grab sample that returned 111.5 g/t Au and 2,740 g/t Ag. Additionally, quartz veins sampled 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group revealed a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one sample returning 2.68 g/t Au and 13.2 g/t Ag and four samples returning anomalous silver, indicating significant potential for further discoveries in this area.

Hi-Views’ management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Hi-View may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Terms of the Agreement

The Company has acquired 100% interest in the BEN claim block from an arm’s length vendor by issuing 100,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by APEX personnel under the direction of Emily Laycock, M.Sc., P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101. Mr. Dufresne is independent of Hi-View Resources Inc.

Loan Agreement

The Company has entered into a Loan Agreement with an arm’s length lender for a total of $50,000.00 CAD with a 10% annual interest rate and 10% loan fee and 90 days maturity.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,649 hectares.

AuEq in Thesis News Release dated September 5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.

