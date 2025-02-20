[Latest] Global Bridal Gowns Market Size/Share Worth USD 60.4 Billion by 2034 at a 6.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bridal Gowns Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Ball Gown, Mermaid/Trumpet Gown, A-line Gown, Sheath/Column Gown, Tea-length Gown, Others (Empire Waist, Slip Dress, etc.)), By Price Point (Premium, Medium, Economy), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bridal Gowns Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 31.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 33.9 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 60.4 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.7% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Bridal Gowns Market: Overview

The Bridal gown market is growing rapidly across the globe due to increasing expenditure on weddings and growing celebrity influence on weddings is mainly driving the market growth. The wedding industry is gaining momentum again after the pandemic, and the global bridal gown market continues to evolve, merging elegance with innovation.

Key Trends observed in the market include sustainability because it is becoming increasingly important, with brands embracing eco-friendly fabrics and ethical production methods to cater to consumers seeking conscious choices.

Growing penetration of E-commerce channels in the bridal gowns market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The market is also shaped by advancements in digital technology, with virtual try-ons and online customizations making bridal shopping more accessible.

Luxury brands target affluent consumers, while mid-range labels focus on providing stylish options at more affordable prices. With a strong emphasis on inclusivity, many brands now offer extended size ranges and versatile styles.

The global bridal gowns market is segmented by type, by price points, by distribution channels, by region. Based on Distribution Channel, the bridal gowns market is segmented into offline and online. Offline channels, such as bridal boutiques, flagship stores, and multi-brand retailers, lead the market thanks to their personalized customer experience. Brides typically prefer in-store fittings and consultations to guarantee the ideal fit and fabric selection.

Luxury brands and high-end collections flourish in this area, as the tactile experience is crucial for these premium purchases. Moreover, offline stores often act as exclusive venues for bespoke and designer collections, building trust and customer loyalty.

On the other hand, the online channel is quickly gaining popularity, fuelled by digital advancements and changing consumer preferences. E-commerce platforms offer convenience, a broader range of options, and virtual try-on technologies.

They appeal to budget-conscious and tech-savvy brides looking for modern styles and customization possibilities. Social media and influencer marketing also boost online visibility. The combination of these channels, including hybrid methods like click-and-collect, ensures extensive market coverage and improves customer satisfaction.

By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these Asia Pacific region dominated the market due to the growing number of weddings in the region.

Furthermore, increasing disposable income, massive spending on weddings, and changing demographics are mainly driving the market growth of this region. China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and Other Asian countries are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The European bridal gowns market thrives on a mix of tradition and modernity, showcasing the continent’s rich cultural heritage alongside contemporary fashion trends. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship, the region features iconic bridal fashion centers in Italy, France, and the UK, as well as emerging designers from Eastern Europe.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 33.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 60.4 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 31.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Bridal Gowns market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the Bridal Gowns market. Segment wise market size and market share for smart locks during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global Bridal Gowns industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, market giants as well and niche players that are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well and value addition prospects. In addition, the report covers Bridal Gowns’ key players’ profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Bridal Gowns Market Regional Analysis

By Region, the global bridal gowns market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all of these, the Asia Pacific region is seeing significant growth, influenced by cultural diversity, increasing disposable incomes, and the impact of global fashion trends.

While traditional bridal outfits like sarees, qipaos, and hanboks remain important, there is a noticeable shift towards Western-style gowns, particularly among brides in urban areas. Major players in this market include countries like China, India, and Japan, where the demand is bolstered by a thriving wedding industry and lavish celebrations.

Key trends include customization and personalization, as brides look for gowns that incorporate cultural elements alongside modern designs. The expansion of online retail is also making a wider variety of styles accessible, aided by the growth of e-commerce.

Additionally, sustainable bridal wear is becoming more popular, reflecting a growing awareness of eco-friendly practices. The Asia Pacific bridal gowns market is set for continued growth, driven by innovation and changing consumer preferences.

The bridal gown market in North America blends traditional elegance with modern trends, influenced by a culture that prioritizes individuality and unforgettable wedding experiences. The U.S. leads the market, while Canada also plays a significant role due to its high wedding rates and a strong inclination towards designer and custom gowns.

Brides are increasingly looking for distinctive styles, ranging from minimalist designs to elaborate lace and embellishments, showcasing their personal tastes and contemporary aesthetics. Sustainability is becoming more important, with eco-conscious brides choosing gowns crafted from organic or recycled materials.

E-commerce platforms and bridal boutiques are crucial in enhancing accessibility, providing a diverse array of options at various price points. The bridal gowns market thrives on innovation and customization, meeting the varied preferences of brides across North America.

Europe region is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growing number of destination weddings in Europe. Various factors such as the presence of leading key players in the region, the increasing number of marriages in the region, growing penetration of online channels, and growing expenditure on weddings are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Key countries such as the U.K., Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, France, and Russia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full "Bridal Gowns Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Ball Gown, Mermaid/Trumpet Gown, A-line Gown, Sheath/Column Gown, Tea-length Gown, Others (Empire Waist, Slip Dress, etc.)), By Price Point (Premium, Medium, Economy), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" Report





List of the prominent players in the Bridal Gowns Market:

Elie Saab

Justin Alexander Inc.

E.W. Ltd.

Louis Vuitton

Kleinfeld Bridal Corp.

Harrods Limited

Moonlight Bridal Design Inc.

Pronovias Fashion Group

Monique Lhuillier

Vera Wang

Pronovias Group

Berta Bridal

Galia Lahav

Oscar de la Renta

Others

The Bridal Gowns Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Ball Gown

Mermaid/Trumpet Gown

A-line Gown

Sheath/Column Gown

Tea-length Gown

Others (Empire Waist, Slip Dress, etc.)

By Price Point

Premium

Medium

Economy

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

