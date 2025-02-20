Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2025: Growing Regulatory Focus on BNPL Operations, Integration with Digital and Retail Ecosystems - A $11.74 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payment market in the Middle East is expected to grow by 19.4% on annual basis to reach US$5.79 billion in 2025.



The Middle East BNPL market experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 28.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.85 billion to approximately USD 11.74 billion.

The report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in the Middle East, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Insights

Expansion of BNPL Market with Accelerated Adoption

The BNPL market in the Middle East has been expanding rapidly, driven by increased e-commerce activity and consumer preference for flexible payment options. Providers such as Tabby and Tamara have witnessed significant growth, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Strong e-commerce growth, supported by platforms such as Noon and Amazon MENA, has driven demand for BNPL services. Additionally, younger consumers, accustomed to digital solutions, are seeking alternatives to traditional credit.

BNPL adoption is likely to accelerate, with continued innovation and service offerings expanding across various consumer segments. However, increased regulatory oversight may influence market entry strategies for new providers.

Strategic Partnerships Enhancing BNPL Reach

BNPL providers are forming strategic partnerships with retailers, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions. For example, UAE-based BNPL provider Postpay partnered with the Commercial Bank of Dubai to expand its product offerings.

These collaborations aim to leverage established business networks and customer trust to scale operations rapidly. Retailers are adopting BNPL to increase sales conversions and improve customer loyalty.

More partnerships are expected as BNPL providers seek to diversify their services. This could lead to deeper integration across retail and non-retail sectors, enhancing consumer access to flexible payment options.

Growing Regulatory Focus on BNPL Operations

Regulatory authorities in the Middle East, such as the Saudi Central Bank, have increased scrutiny of BNPL services to ensure consumer protection and financial stability. Guidelines introduced in Saudi Arabia in 2023 require transparency in lending practices and customer communication.

Regulators are aiming to balance market growth with financial stability, ensuring that BNPL services do not lead to excessive consumer debt. Increasing adoption rates have prompted concerns about responsible lending.

Providers will need to enhance compliance frameworks and transparency measures. Regulatory alignment will encourage long-term stability in the sector, though it may pose challenges for smaller players with limited resources.

Integration with Digital and Retail Ecosystems

BNPL is being integrated into super apps and e-commerce platforms. Tabby, for instance, partnered with the Apparel Group to provide installment payment options across both online and in-store transactions in key markets.

Consumers increasingly prefer platforms that offer multiple services in one ecosystem. Retailers and fintech firms are responding by embedding BNPL solutions directly into their customer experience workflows.

Enhanced integration with digital platforms will improve user experience and broaden BNPL adoption. As super apps consolidate more services, BNPL providers will innovate to maintain competitiveness within these platforms.

Companies Featured

Tabby

Tamara

Postpay

Cashew Payments

Spotii

Payby

Zoodpay

Aramex Smart

Rise

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 352 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Middle East

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in through 58 tables and 75 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

BNPL by Purpose

BNPL by Business Model

BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

BNPL Analysis by Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

