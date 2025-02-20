Performance Grip Socks Market to Reach $1.7 billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Performance Grip Socks Market by Length (Knee Length, Crew Length, and Ankle Length), Grip (Silicone Grip, Rubberized Grip, and Textured Fabric), Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, and Economy), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Tennis, Gym and Yoga, Volleyball, Golf, Track Events, Cricket, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2028". According to the report, the "performance grip socks market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2028.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing sports and fitness culture significantly drives the performance grip socks market as more individuals prioritize physical well-being and engage in a variety of fitness activities. As people become more health-conscious, participation in sports, gym workouts, yoga, and running has increased, creating a demand for products that support performance and safety. Performance grip socks, with features such as anti-slip grip, moisture-wicking materials, and targeted compression, address the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts by improving stability, reducing foot fatigue, and preventing injuries. Moreover, the rise in home workouts and online fitness programs has further expanded the consumer base. As fitness becomes a global lifestyle, the popularity of innovative sportswear positions performance grip socks as an essential accessory in this evolving market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2028 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2028 $1.7 billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 385 Segments covered Length, Grip, Price Range, Distribution Channel, Sports Type, and Region Drivers Growing Sports and Fitness Culture Rise in Demand for Injury Prevention The Accessibility of Products Through E-commerce Opportunities Rise In Demand for Personalized and Customized Products Collaborations with Sports Teams and Influencers Restraints Limited Affordability for A Broader Audience The Availability of Low-Cost Counterfeit Products

The ankle length segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By length, the ankle length segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the performance grip socks market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for ankle-length grip socks has grown as ankle-length grip socks appeal to athletes and casual users seeking enhanced grips without added bulk. Its compact design aligns with the growing trend of minimalism in sportswear. The rise in fitness-conscious lifestyles and home workout routines have increased the demand for ankle-length socks that offer both functionality and style.

The rubberized grip segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By grip, the rubberized grip segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rubberized grip segment is witnessing growth driven by its superior durability and ability to withstand intense physical activities. Its use in outdoor sports such as trail running, hiking, and basketball highlights its importance in high-performance gear. Technological advancements in lightweight and eco-friendly rubber materials are creating sustainable opportunities for manufacturers.

The mid-range segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By price range, the mid-range segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The mid-range segment is growing owing to its affordability and value-for-money appeal. It caters to amateur athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and casual users seeking reliable performance without high costs. Increased awareness of foot health and comfort during activities such as running, hiking, and yoga drives demand in this category.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets drive sales of performance grip socks by offering consumers convenience and competitive pricing. Its extensive presence in both urban and suburban areas ensure accessibility to a broad demographic. In-store promotions, loyalty programs, and strategic product placement increase product visibility and consumer engagement.

The football segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By sports type, the football segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The football segment drives demand for performance grip socks owing to the sport’s global popularity and the need for superior grip during high intensity matches. Professional players increasingly endorse specialized grip socks for enhanced performance, influencing consumer adoption. Factors such as exclusive product endorsements and co-branded merchandise collaborations with football clubs and leagues design team[1]specific or branded socks offer opportunities for growth of the segment.

North America held a major share of the market in 2023.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2023. North America presents significant opportunities for the performance grip socks market, driven by the region’s strong sports culture and growing fitness awareness. The rising participation in sports such as football, basketball, and tennis fuels demand for specialized grip socks designed to enhance performance and reduce injuries. The increasing prevalence of athleisure trends, where consumers seek functional yet stylish sportswear, further boosts market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Gt Grip Socks

Lux

Grip X Performance Socks

Vypr:5

Advantedge

Tru.

Kingly Ltd

Paultex Hosiery Ltd

Bahlol International

Gearxpro

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the performance grip socks market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

