Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Industry Research Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Consumption, Capacity, Production, Trade & Prices

This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world styrene-butadiene rubber market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for styrene-butadiene rubber.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of styrene-butadiene rubber
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on styrene-butadiene rubber capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles styrene-butadiene rubber manufacturers in the world market
- Styrene-Butadiene Rubber market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global styrene-butadiene rubber capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world styrene-butadiene rubber market?
- What are the main regional/country styrene-butadiene rubber markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world styrene-butadiene rubber supply and demand?
- Are there styrene-butadiene rubber projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Properties and Uses
2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Manufacturing Processes
3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Prices
4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Spain
- UK
4.2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Countries Included:
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
4.5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Africa & Middle East Market Analysis
Countries Examined:
- Iran
- South Africa
- Turkey
5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Global Market Forecast
5.1. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
5.2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Worldwide
7. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Feedstock Market
8. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
