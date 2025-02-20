Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Industry Research Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Consumption, Capacity, Production, Trade & Prices

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world styrene-butadiene rubber market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for styrene-butadiene rubber.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of styrene-butadiene rubber

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on styrene-butadiene rubber capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles styrene-butadiene rubber manufacturers in the world market

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2019-2024?

What was the global styrene-butadiene rubber capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world styrene-butadiene rubber market?

What are the main regional/country styrene-butadiene rubber markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world styrene-butadiene rubber market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world styrene-butadiene rubber supply and demand?

Are there styrene-butadiene rubber projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Properties and Uses



2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Manufacturing Processes



3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Prices



4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Spain

UK

4.2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

4.5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Africa & Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

South Africa

Turkey

5. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Global Market Forecast

5.1. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market Worldwide



7. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Feedstock Market



8. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



