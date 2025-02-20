Šiaulių Bankas Invitation to Q4 and FY 2024 Investor Webinar





AB Šiaulių Bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join the Investor Webinar on 27 February, 2025 at 8:30 am (EET). The webinar will cover Q4 and FY2024 earnings results and key business highlights. The presentation will be held online in English.

Vytautas Sinius (CEO), Tomas Varenbergas (Head of Investment Management Division), and Tautvydas Mėdžius (Strategy Partner) will host the event. They will present the financial results, discuss recent developments, and address participant questions.

Please feel free to submit your questions in advance to investors@sb.lt

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management & Treasury

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



