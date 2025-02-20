MEXC Launches PAIN (PAIN) Airdrop+ with Spot and Futures Trading, Offering 270,000 USDT in Bonuses





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the listing of the PAIN (PAIN) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 01:05 (UTC). The launch on MEXC will be accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards of 270,000 USDT.

Unleashes the Power of PAIN: The Meme That Took Over the Internet Goes Crypto

Inspired by the legendary "Hide the Pain Harold" meme, which has entertained the internet for over 14 years, PAIN represents more than just a token—it embodies resilience, humor, and the idea that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. PAIN's meme identity is rooted in the viral images of András István Arató, a retired Hungarian electrical engineer whose iconic awkward yet polite smile became a universal symbol of concealed struggle. Over the years, Arató has embraced his internet fame, securing brand deals with Coca-Cola, starring in TV shows, and even hosting Hungary's annual sports awards. Now, PAIN makes its mark in the crypto world, connecting its long-standing internet legacy with the rapidly growing meme coin sector.

As a global leader in digital asset trading, MEXC's listing of PAIN highlights the growing influence of meme culture in Web3 and the expanding role of community-driven tokens. By offering strong liquidity, broad market access, and dedicated trading support, MEXC provides the perfect environment for PAIN to thrive.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC is also launching a $270,000 reward pool across two major activities, allowing users to engage with PAIN, explore the meme-powered economy, and be part of one of the most entertaining narratives in the digital asset space.

Celebrate the PAIN Launch with a prize pool of 270,000 USDT

In a significant show of support for PAIN and its expansive ecosystem, MEXC is set to list the new PAIN token. This move not only underscores MEXC's commitment to pioneering blockchain projects but also connects users with a dynamic network that fuels cutting-edge initiatives.

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with PAIN (PAIN). The PAIN/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on February 20, 2025, at 01:05 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the PAIN USDT perpetual futures at 01:23 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes.

To celebrate the listing of PAIN (PAIN) on MEXC Spot and Futures on February 20, MEXC is launching a series of exclusive activities starting on February 20, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). Participants will have the chance to win USDT bonuses, and other exciting rewards, with opportunities available for both new and experienced users.

These activities include:

Event 1: Airdrop+



Benefit 1: Deposit and share 200,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive).

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (Open all users).

Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 20,000 USDT in Futures bonus (Open to all users).

Event 2: Spread the Word and Win 1,000 USDT in Bonus.



Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 30 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a0aa8f2-bfba-4145-9b11-4629db3d330c